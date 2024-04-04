A Tropical Hellscape Dive and 'Sopranos'-Approved Lounge: The Best New Bars in NYC

Bars in Manhattan

East Village

Somehow, Paradise Lost, in an extremely appropriate nod to its name, has executed a punk-rock-meets-tropical-horror aesthetic within its East Village walls. The bar could almost be considered an immersive experience, complete with sound effects and moody music, as well as a flashing neon sign, an imposing 8-foot-tall altar, and hanging fishing nets. Drinks fit for warm weather climates make up the extensive menu, including the Beelz’s Road Soda (rum blend, coconut liqueur, coconut water, clarified pineapple juice, pandan) and Chaos Magick (rum, green chartreuse, coffee liqueur, cold brew concentrate). Oh, and the Lady of the Beasts (tea-infused gin, blood orange, cacao, sweet vermouth) comes to your table in flames.

NoMad

Located within The Fifth Avenue Hotel, The Portrait Bar delivers an intimate and charming vibe through its dark wood-paneled walls, plush seating, and inspired collection of paintings, photographs, and drawings. Basically, this spot begs for guests to cosplay as mysterious creatives—thoughtfully conversing about the arts while sipping on chic cocktails. And the complex drinks by beverage director Darryl Chan (Bar Pleiades, Cafe Boulud) are just as worldly: Each cocktail is based on a city Chan and his team love, like The Marrakech (plum gin, grappa-based spirit, smoked cinnamon, egg white) and Cebu Island (rum, scotch, coconut, calamansi, bay leaf, peppercorn, melon liqueur).

East Village

If Romeo (we’re talking Leo DiCaprio’s character from the 1996 cult classic Romeo + Juliet) were to design a bar in the East Village in 2024, it would be Romeo’s. The hot pink hues and projections of romantic movies on loop give the spot the coveted “if you know, you know” vibe. Don’t expect a cocktail menu at your table; instead, look to the illuminated signs by the front doors for unique twists on classic drinks like the Avocado Margarita (tequila, avocado cordial, spicy tincture, chamoy) and Chocolate Negroni (gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, creme de cacao, chocolate orange wedge).

Upper West Side

After donning your best “mob wife” fits, there’s no better way to commit to the bit than a night out at Scarlet, a new spot from Sopranos star Michael Imperioli. While wrapped in your (hopefully faux) furs, sip on ruby-hued beverages like the Strawberry Fields (gin, yellow chartreuse, elderflower, strawberry, champagne) or Pisco Pink Panther (pisco, raspberry, orgeat, rosewater). Designed by Imperioli’s wife Victoria, the interior follows a pretty on-brand theme: red.