A Tropical Hellscape Dive and 'Sopranos'-Approved Lounge: The Best New Bars in NYC
Where to sip martinis, mai tais, spritzes, and sidecars.
When it comes to shaking cocktails and stirring up a great vibe, New York City’s bars are unmatched. Alongside popular singles bars, clubs, LGBTQIA+ bars, and dive joints, a slew of new watering holes serving up martinis, mai tais, spritzes, sidecars and everything in between are proof that the City That Never Sleeps really knows how to drink.
A tropical hellscape watering hole and a sultry Sopranos-approved lounge are just the tip of the ice sphere: below are twelve of the most exciting new spots to grab a drink and cheers to innovative and immersive experiences you just can't find anywhere else.
Bars in Manhattan
East Village
Somehow, Paradise Lost, in an extremely appropriate nod to its name, has executed a punk-rock-meets-tropical-horror aesthetic within its East Village walls. The bar could almost be considered an immersive experience, complete with sound effects and moody music, as well as a flashing neon sign, an imposing 8-foot-tall altar, and hanging fishing nets. Drinks fit for warm weather climates make up the extensive menu, including the Beelz’s Road Soda (rum blend, coconut liqueur, coconut water, clarified pineapple juice, pandan) and Chaos Magick (rum, green chartreuse, coffee liqueur, cold brew concentrate). Oh, and the Lady of the Beasts (tea-infused gin, blood orange, cacao, sweet vermouth) comes to your table in flames.
NoMad
Located within The Fifth Avenue Hotel, The Portrait Bar delivers an intimate and charming vibe through its dark wood-paneled walls, plush seating, and inspired collection of paintings, photographs, and drawings. Basically, this spot begs for guests to cosplay as mysterious creatives—thoughtfully conversing about the arts while sipping on chic cocktails. And the complex drinks by beverage director Darryl Chan (Bar Pleiades, Cafe Boulud) are just as worldly: Each cocktail is based on a city Chan and his team love, like The Marrakech (plum gin, grappa-based spirit, smoked cinnamon, egg white) and Cebu Island (rum, scotch, coconut, calamansi, bay leaf, peppercorn, melon liqueur).
East Village
If Romeo (we’re talking Leo DiCaprio’s character from the 1996 cult classic Romeo + Juliet) were to design a bar in the East Village in 2024, it would be Romeo’s. The hot pink hues and projections of romantic movies on loop give the spot the coveted “if you know, you know” vibe. Don’t expect a cocktail menu at your table; instead, look to the illuminated signs by the front doors for unique twists on classic drinks like the Avocado Margarita (tequila, avocado cordial, spicy tincture, chamoy) and Chocolate Negroni (gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, creme de cacao, chocolate orange wedge).
Upper West Side
After donning your best “mob wife” fits, there’s no better way to commit to the bit than a night out at Scarlet, a new spot from Sopranos star Michael Imperioli. While wrapped in your (hopefully faux) furs, sip on ruby-hued beverages like the Strawberry Fields (gin, yellow chartreuse, elderflower, strawberry, champagne) or Pisco Pink Panther (pisco, raspberry, orgeat, rosewater). Designed by Imperioli’s wife Victoria, the interior follows a pretty on-brand theme: red.
Queens Bar
Ridgewood
Chef Yara Herrera (Sobre Masa, Bar Tulix) and the team behind the popular wood-fired restaurant Rolo’s have partnered on a new venture dubbed the Hellbender Nighttime Cafe. The Southwestern-inspired joint’s unique name is funnily sourced from the elusive and giant Hellbender salamander, which is found in bodies of water across North America—and on the cafe’s neon sign. Margaritas are the bar’s main beverage focus, with variations that include thrilling ingredients like strawberry brandy, club soda, and green chartreuse. Outdoor seating is slated to drop as the weather warms.
Brooklyn Bars
Bushwick
Carousel is like a retro dive bar on steroids—in the best way possible. A conversation pit, pool tables, two bars, a photo booth, a courtyard (which doubles as a busy smoking area), and dance floor are a playground for those leaning into their unattached lifestyles. At the recently debuted hotspot, the ’70s aesthetic is fashioned through wood-paneled walls, vinyl-covered booths, and funky lighting. Whisper sweet nothings to your flavor of the night in a discreet corner or put downs on a pool table with your crew over a few mai tais.
Bushwick
Zebra carpet, ’80s rock music, pinball machines, and parrot chandeliers: This is Bushwick’s Danger Danger. The team behind Ridgewood’s techno wine bar, Mansions, teamed up to create this vibey spot for New Yorkers looking for a late night sans DJs only playing TikTok songs. House cocktails like the DD Spritz (mezcal, Red Bull) and Espresso Martini (tequila, apricot liqueur, vanilla) will provide you with ample liquid courage before you hit the dance floor or hit on that someone who’s caught your eye. Tuesdays showcase the truly dangerous all-night happy hours, as well as the weekly BYOV (bring your own vinyl) event. Need incentive to spin your favorite record? Guests who bring in ’80s pop, new wave, or rock records to play at the bar also receive a free shot.
Williamsburg
Listening bars are having a moment in NYC, and Mr. Melo is a standout among the growing crop. In addition to top-tier bar service, the approachable and lesser-known beats playing overhead elevates any bestie hang or date night. Highlights on the menu include the Compost Cocktails like the Feta Brine Martini (vodka, white vermouth, feta, olives), which uses leftover ingredients to limit food waste from the kitchen in a sustainability effort. Wednesdays through Saturdays, DJs set the mood by spinning vinyls all night long.
Greenpoint
Following in the footsteps of its popular Lower East Side predecessor, Ray’s recently debuted Greenpoint locale is an equally sceney counterpart. In many ways a carbon copy of its Manhattan sibling, the bar’s no-frills aesthetic comes to life through wood paneling, colorful string lights, a disco ball, and leather booths. Shoutouts to musicians that share the Ray’s name pop up on the cocktail menu, like the Carly Rae Jepson (bourbon, peach liqueur, lemon) and Stevie Ray (tequila, pineapple, agave, hot sauce tincture). And yes, the Brooklyn outpost also has a pool table—perfect for challenging a cutie or two to a game.