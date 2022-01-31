The 16 Best NYC Coffee Shops for Working Remotely

The pandemic has changed how many New Yorkers work now and possibly forever. Prior to 2020 the freelance and remote workforce was already robust, and today, the numbers are greater than ever. Luckily there are myriad charming coffee shops around town that cater to remote workers with ample seating, working outlets, public printers, and reliable Wi-Fi.

While many beloved local coffee shops shuttered during the pandemic, a handful managed to survive. Some brave residents even opened coffeehouses amid the chaos in an effort to fulfill their neighborhood’s needs, ushering in a new era of freshman businesses ready to prove their worth. Next time you need to escape your apartment and get things done, look to these 16 work-friendly NYC coffee shops—Starbucks and Gregorys not included.