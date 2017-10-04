The 10 Best NYC Coffee Shops for Camping Out With Your Laptop

Ninth Street Espresso East Village Ninth Street has a reputation for no-nonsense coffees, cafes, and attitude -- and this original location of the small local chain is the best place to partake of all three. Order an intense, naturally sweet espresso drink and gaze out the window at the ancient willow trees of Alphabet City while you mail out that social media manager resume for the 99th time.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters - Ace Hotel Flatiron The Ace lobby, directly adjacent to New York's first Stumptown cafe, is a posh, semi-public space designed for you to see people working and be seen working -- in dim, flattering light, of course. Order from the cafe (or grab a ready-to-drink cold-brew coffee) and camp out at a USB-enabled reading table or hover over one of those nice wingback chairs. No one will ever know you've been here for hours.

Café Grumpy Greenpoint The only location of Café Grumpy that allows laptop use, this flagship spot has ample room for seating & meeting on a quiet neighborhood corner. The roastery's just up the block, so your coffee couldn't possibly be more locally made.

Fika Upper West Side Find the soothing austerity of a Scandinavian setting really helps clear your mind to work? That's what Fika is counting on, pairing your free Wi-Fi with quality coffee roasted in Red Hook by Nobletree and an assortment of sandwiches, salads, and even chocolates. (The shelf of fancy jams is nice, too.) The chain's stylish and anonymous charms can be found virtually all over Manhattan.

Pushcart Coffee Chelsea Though it's not the only location of Brooklyn roaster Pushcart, this ground-level shop in a Chelsea apartment building virtually screams "working space.” Actually, it does scream working space: there's a motto on the wall about the company's commitment to providing a meeting space that inspires entrepreneurship. Grab a damn fine coffee and plug in.

Peloton Chelsea I know what you're thinking. Isn't this a Spinning™ studio? Why yes, it is, but it's a Spinning™ studio with a stylish, cozy cafe within. Grab a hold of a Jack's Stir Brew coffee and some kind of healthy premade treat, stretch out on a lounger, and log on.

Gregorys Coffee Flatiron Gregorys, a multi-cafe local chain owned by NYC coffee wunderkind Greg Zamfotis, has been known to confuse. It looks surprisingly corporate for a shop that actually has good coffee -- but this makes it the ideal place to work! It proudly offers Wi-Fi alongside snacks and drinks at nearly 20 stores Manhattan-wide. Sure beats Starbucks.

The Annex Fort Greene Fort Greene longed for a decent cafe for years, and when the Annex -- part of the ever-real-estate-shifting Greene Grape empire -- opened, its prayers were answered. The roomy, oblong space has a bit of a college-town feel, but its Café Grumpy-roasted coffee, food offerings, and bar (yes, there’s a bar), draw a diverse crowd. Try to grab a seat in the sunny corner.

Culture Espresso Midtown West Midtown's Culture has two locations, but the first shop on 38th St is ideal for working -- bench seating, ample tabletop real estate, the chandelier lighting you're accustomed to, and did we mention fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies? Beans are sourced from roasters like boutique West Coast purveyor Heart, along with other selections.

