The 19 Best Secret Bars in NYC

The speakeasy-style bar that transports New Yorkers to a bygone era of clandestine debauchery, saw a resurgence in popularity during the 2000s in thanks to spots like PDT (Please Don’t Tell)—known for its hidden entrance behind a phone booth inside Crif Dogs—and soon-to-shutter Angel’s Share. And ever since, speakeasies have amassed loyal followings and are considered must-tries for both locals and out-of-towners alike.

In addition to spots like Bathtub Gin and Peachy’s (the next door sister spot of restaurant Chinese Tuxedo), currently, a new crop of openings throughout the city have joined the existing plethora of joints hidden beneath subway platforms, behind secret doors, and within other restaurants and bars. So after you’ve visited all of the best new bars, singles bars, and rooftop bars in NYC, here are the 19 best speakeasies to grab a drink at.