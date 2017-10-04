Get Into the Winter Spirit With NYC's Best Seasonal Cocktails

While the weather outside might not be frightful just yet (what’s up, El Niño), it’s finally starting to feel a bit like something resembling winter outside. To keep the holiday spirit going strong into the new year, we tracked down some of best winter cocktails available now in New York City. Cheers!
Dolce Vita
WallflowerAddress and Info
West Village
Life is sweet at Wallflower, where owner/cocktail guru Xavier Herit is celebrating the season à la Dolce Vita: a hot beverage blending Pierre Ferrand cognac 1840 with red wine, dry orange curaçao, sweet sherry, cinnamon syrup, lemon and orange juices, clove, and shaved nutmeg with a cinnamon stick ornament.
Gotham Fizz
Gotham Bar and GrillAddress and Info
Union Square
New head bartender Jason Hedges (previously at Aldea, L’Ecole) brings his cocktail prowess and creative drink game to Gotham Bar and Grill. Case in point: the Gotham Fizz, a house rosemary-infused gin shaken with lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white -- topped with a dash of Fee Brothers cranberry bitters.
Spiced Irish coffee
White Oak TavernAddress and Info
Greenwich Village
At this inviting Waverly Place tavern, a super-festive interior and delicious spiced Irish coffee (Jameson, freshly brewed Illy coffee, dash of cayenne pepper, and chocolate-infused heavy cream) deliver the ultimate dose of winter cheer.
Frontier Toddy
Clover ClubAddress and Info
Cobble Hill
The cozy space (with a fireplace!) and killer drinks from mixtress Julie Reiner make this Brooklyn cocktail den an ideal cold weather hideaway. A menu of new winter warmers includes this soothe-your-soul riff on a hot toddy with High West Double rye, Angostura amaro, Smith & Cross rum, cinnamon syrup, lemon juice, and hot water.
Reindeer Smash
Mr. JonesAddress and Info
Soho
Pretend it's still Christmas at this new Trump Soho lounge, where beverage director Benjamin Wood is offering a holiday-inspired version of a classic whiskey smash using Elijah Craig 12-year small-batch bourbon, yellow chartreuse, fresh mint, lemon, and simple syrup spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and allspice.
Sakegg-nog
PioraAddress and Info
West Village
Head bartender Shinya Yamao, of the Michelin-starred Piora, shakes up tradition with his frothy and festive Sakegg-nog. He adds a Japanese twist to America’s go-to holiday drink by mixing nigori (unfiltered) sake with soy milk, sugar, egg yolk, and vanilla beans. This sake-kissed sipper -- full of nog flavor, but lighter in texture -- can be ordered hot or cold.
Yule Mule
Park Avenue WinterAddress and Info
Flatiron
Each December, NYC’s seasonally changing restaurant totally transforms its décor and menu to create the ultimate winter wonderland -- complete with cold-weather cocktails like this updated mule (dark rum, amaro, ginger syrup, raspberry syrup, lime juice, and soda water) garnished with mint, raspberry, and powdered sugar “snow” dusting.
Maple Leaf Cleanse
Café CloverAddress and Info
West Village
Overdid it with the holiday treats? Head over to this health-conscious West Village café for a detoxifying Maple Leaf Cleanse -- one of the seasonal specialties on rotation from bartender Johnny Swet -- made with vodka, honey, lemon, and cayenne. Because doing something good for your body while getting your buzz on is always a win-win.
Tsokolate
MaharlikaAddress and Info
East Village
Take a laid-back winter getaway -- without ever leaving the East Village -- at this chill mod-Filipino hangout, where you’ll find authentic eats and drinks like this rich tsokolate (Filipino hot chocolate) made with SelvaRey cacao rum, milk, coconut milk, dark chocolate, and whipped cream topper. Bonus: a side of SkyFlakes s’mores.
White mulled wine
AnforaAddress and Info
West Village
At this West Village hotspot, beverage director/co-owner Joe Campanale focuses on natural and biodynamic wines, along with creative hand-crafted cocktails. ’Tis the season for a new crop of libations like a Brooklyn-inspired hot toddy and a warming white mulled wine made with Rainwater Madeira, house-made ginger syrup, and Cocchi Americano.
After Dinner Delight
Evelyn DrinkeryAddress and Info
Alphabet City
There’s never a shortage of spirited concoctions to try at this quirky Alphabet City drinkery -- one of our favorite hideouts in the neighborhood. This spice-up-the-season delight is made by combining Portobello Road gin with St. George spiced pear liqueur, Cardamaro amaro, Oloroso sherry, and Bittermens Tiki bitters.
The Griswold
Cedar LocalAddress and Info
Financial District
The Griswold features High West Double rye blended with Disaronno amaretto, allspice dram, Cherry Heering, Peychaud's and Angostura bitters, cinnamon syrup with star anise, and lemon zest garnish. Sure beats that subscription to the Jelly of the Month club your boss got you.
Ponche Navideño
Hecho en DumboAddress and Info
East Village
Beverage director/co-owner Ethan Smith is whipping up a warm punch served during the holidays in Mexico using traditional tejocotes (seasonal fruit similar to crab apples) simmered with other fresh and dried fruits, cinnamon, cloves, tamarind, and piloncillo (unrefined sugar), mixed with artisanal California brandy -- all adorned with fruit and sugar cane.
Hot cider
Spritzenhaus 33Address and Info
Greenpoint
Brooklyn’s behemoth beer hall serves up craft brews, homemade brats, and Bavarian pretzels a plenty. When the cold weather (finally) creeps in, cozy up next to the brick fireplace with this seasonal sipper, fusing crisp and refreshing Rekorderlig spiced apple hard cider with Mount Gay rum, cinnamon stick, and lemon.
