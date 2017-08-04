An Enormous Beer Hall Is in the Works for Downtown Brooklyn

Look out, Downtown Brooklyn: all your beer-fueled dreams are about to come true.
According to DNAInfo, the owners of Putnam's Pub in Clinton Hill have written a proposal for a Downtown Brooklyn beer hall called Fulton Beer Hall. The proposal states it'll be a "relaxed and unpretentious" place to "unwind after a long day at work and enjoy great beer and great food." It'll seat 300+ people, both indoors and outdoors, and the planned food includes wood-fired pizza, pretzels, salads, chicken, and steak. The proposed address is 141 Lawrence St (which, notably, is just a four minute walk from Shake Shack) and its owners plan to be open late -- until 4am every day.
The proposal has images showing exposed brick, wooden tables, and high ceilings. And, because apparently, a good way to introduce yourself to a new neighborhood is to throw a little shade at your neighbors (?), the beer hall's proposal also states: "We will be leaving the corporate, cold, impersonal service to our competitors in the neighborhood." Come for the beer, stay for the OK zingers?
