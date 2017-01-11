Ivy Mix on Sotol, Salsa, and Cocktails That Taste Like Soap

What spirit defined 2016 for you?

SOTOL. It's so delicious and somehow transcends seasons. My bartender Shannon Ponche at Leyenda whipped up an amazing drink with it and tamarind liqueur, blanc vermouth, lemon, orgeat, and celery bitters, and it blew my mind. It is hard to tackle and tame at times but when you get it right, it's the most delicious thing out there. There is not much out there on the market, but what you can get is pretty exciting. I'm excited to see the category grow.

What’s the craziest thing that happened in your bar this year?

Most of time, “crazy” in our bar means a fight breaks out or some guy passes out in the bathroom and we have to kick in the door. But this one night, something much better happened. As anyone who has been in Leyenda knows, it's not that big! On Friday and Saturday nights, we really get pumping and we're very busy. One of these nights, a couple got up in our church pew seating, moved over a table or two and started salsa dancing. Not only were they amazing but they somehow fit in the space and moved around it! I gathered they were dance teachers because they were so fantastic.