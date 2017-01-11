The Best BYOBs in Your NYC Neighborhood

In a city as ridiculously expensive as New York, everyone can get behind a BYOB restaurant. And you can get behind a whole BUNCH of BYOB restaurants since you've now got this: a round-up of 90 BYOB spots in NYC, conveniently organized by neighborhood so you can stay focused on your drinking.

Astoria Queens Comfort (address and info) 4009 30th Ave

Beer, wine, and liquor allowed.

Brooklyn Heights Ozu Japanese Cuisine & Lounge (address and info) 78 Clark St

Wine only; $15 corkage fee.



Carroll Gardens Petite Crevette (address and info) 144 Union St

Wine only; $5 corkage fee per bottle.



Lucali (address and info) 575 Henry St

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.





Zaytoons (address and info) 283 Smith St

Beer, wine, and liquor; $5 corkage fee per bottle.



Chelsea The Red Cat (address and info) 227 10th Ave

Wine only; $35 corkage fee and a limit of two bottles for two people.

Chinatown Peking Duck House (address and info) 28 Mott St

Wine only; no corkage fee.



Wo Hop (address and info) 17 Mott St

Wine only; no corkage fee.

East Village Akina Sushi (address and info)

Tree Bistro (address and info) 190 1st Avenue

Wine only; no corkage fee on Mondays, $25 per bottle every other day.



Angelica Kitchen (address and info) 300 E 12th St

Wine only; corkage fee of $15 per bottle.



Cherin Sushi (address and info) 306 E 6th St

Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.



East Village Thai (address and info) 32 E 7th St

Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.



La Palapa (address and info) 77 St Marks Pl

Wine only; no corkage fee on Mondays, $15 per bottle every other day.



Milon (address and info) 93 1st Ave, 2nd Fl, #2

Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage.



Frank Restaurant (address and info) 88 2nd Ave

Wine only; $25 for 750mL bottles of wine, $50 for 1500ml bottles of wine.



Le Village (address and info) 127 E 7th St

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.



Numero 28 (address and info) 176 2nd Ave

Wine only; $10 per person.



Panna II Garden Indian Restaurant (address and info) 93 1st Ave, 2nd Fl, #5

Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.



Piccola Strada (address and info) 77 E 4th St

Beer and wine only; corkage fee of $5 per wine bottle/six-pack of beer.



Quintessence (address and info) 263 E 10th St

Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.



Raj Mahal (address and info) 322 E 6th St

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.



Sigiri (address and info) 91 1st Ave

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.

Banana Leaf (address and info) 328 E 6th St

Beer and wine; corkage fees vary.



Financial District Harry's Cafe & Steak (address and info) 1 Hanover Sq

Wine only; $45 for 750ml bottles of wine, $90 for 1500ml bottles of wine.



Il Brigante (address and info) 214 Front St

Wine only; $20 per bottle.

Flatiron Bhatti Indian Grill (address and info) 100 Lexington Ave

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.



Eleven Madison Park (address and info) 11 Madison Ave (where else?)

Wine only; $75 per 750mL bottles, up to four bottles



Fort Greene Zaytoons (address and info) 472 Myrtle Ave

Beer, wine, and liquor; corkage fees varies ($1-$5) Thursday-Sunday.



Gramercy Giorgio's of Gramercy (address and info) 27 E 21st St

Wine only; $25 per 750mL bottle, limit two bottles per table.



L'Express (address and info) 249 Park Ave

Wine only; $25 per bottle.



Sarabeth’s (address and info) 381 Park Ave S

Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.



Greenpoint Amarin Cafe (address and info) 617 Manhattan Ave

Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.



Greenwich Village La Lanterna di Vittorio (address and info) 129 Macdougal St

Wine only; $25 per bottle.



North Square (address and info) 103 Waverly Pl

Wine only; $15 per bottle.



Little Owl (address and info) 90 Bedford St

Wine only; $50 corkage fee per bottle.



White Oak Tavern (address and info) 21 Waverly Pl

Wine only; $25 per bottle.



Hell's Kitchen Afghanistan Kebab House (address and info) 764 9th Ave

Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.



Gazala's Place (address and info) 709 9th Ave

Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.



Wondee Siam (address and info) 792 9th Ave

Beer, wine, and liquor; only one bottle or one six-pack per table, no corkage fee.

Kips Bay Limon (address and info) 238 E 24th St

Beer, wine, and liquor, no corkage fee





Little Basil (address and info) 153 E 26th St

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.



Lower East Side Kuma Inn (address and info) 113 Ludlow St

Wine, sake, and beer; $5 corkage fee for wine, $3 for 300mL of sake, $4 for 720mL, $10 for 1.5L, and beer is $1 per bottle.



Sticky Rice (address and info) 85 Orchard St

Beer and wine; $10 per 750ml bottle of wine and everyone at the table must order $15 worth of food each.





Gaia Italian Cafe (address and info) 251 E Houston St

Wine only; no corkage fee.



Gentleman Farmer (address and info) 40 Rivington St

Beer and wine; corkage fees vary.



Midtown Bricklane Curry House Midtown (address and info) 235 E 53rd St

Wine only; $10 per bottle.



Joe's Shanghai Midtown (address and info) 24 W 56th St

Beer, wine, and liquor; $15 per bottle of wine, other corkage fees vary.



Midtown East A+ Thai (address and info) 1007 2nd Ave

Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.



Piccolo Fiore (address and info) 230 E 44th St

Wine only; $25 per bottle.



Felidia (address and info) 243 E 58th St

Wine only, $75 per bottle; max two bottles per table, no bottles larger than 750mL and cannot be on its wine list.



Little Thai Kitchen (address and info) 231 E 53rd St

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.





Hillstone (address and info) 153 E 53rd St

Wine only; no corkage fee for the first two bottles, $25 per bottle after.



Midtown West Sarabeth’s (address and info) 40 Central Park S

Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.



City Lobster (address and info) 121 W 49th St

Wine only; $35 per bottle.



Keens Steakhouse (address and info) 72 W 36th St

Wine only; $20 per bottle, and only if the wine is not on its menu.

Triomphe (address and info) 49 W 44th St

Wine only; $35 corkage fee.



Midwood Di Fara Pizza (address and info) 1424 Avenue J

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.



Murray Hill Phoenix Garden (address and info) 242 E 40th St

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.



Hillstone (address and info) 378 Park Ave S

Wine only; no corkage fee for the first two bottles, $25 per bottle after.

Riverpark (address and info) 450 E 29th St

Wine only; free on Tuesdays, corkage fee of $45 per bottle every other day. (They also have their own wine list).



NoHo Noho Star (address and info) 330 Lafayette St

Wine only; $5 for first bottle, $10 for each additional bottle.

Park Slope al di la Trattoria (address and info) 248 5th Ave

Wine only; $20 per bottle.



Athena Mediterranean Cuisine (address and info) 535 6th Ave

wine only; no corkage fee.

Olive Vine Cafe (address and info) 54 7th Ave

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.



SoHo Chalk Point Kitchen (address and info) 527 Broome St

Wine only; corkage fees apply.



La Sirène (address and info) 558 Broome St

Beer and wine only; corkage fees vary.



Sunset Park Tacos Matamoros (address and info) 4508 5th Ave

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.

Tribeca Sarabeth’s (address and info) 339 Greenwich St

Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.



Tribeca Grill (address and info) 375 Greenwich St

Wine only; Sundays and Mondays no corkage fee, Tuesday-Saturday $30 per bottle. You can only bring if the wine is not on their menu.



White Street (address and info) 221 W Broadway

Wine only, Monday only; no corkage fee.



Scalini Fedeli (address and info) 165 Duane St

Wine only; $45 per bottle.



Upper East Side Agora Turkish Restaurant (address and info) 1565 2nd Ave

Wine only; no corkage fee.



Bistro Chat Noir (address and info) 22 E 66th St

Wine only; $45 per bottle.



Fatty Fish (address and info) 406 E 64th St

Wine only; first bottle free, $15 for each additional bottle.



Sarabeth’s (address and info) 1295 Madison Ave

Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.



Poke (address and info) 343 E 85th St

Beer and wine; corkage fees vary.





Tanoshi Sushi (address and info) 1372 York Ave

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.

Upper West Side A Cafe (address and info) 973 Columbus Ave

Beer and wine; no corkage fee.



Per Se (address and info) 10 Columbus Circle

Wine only; $150 corkage fee per bottle -- you can only bring wine not available on their menu.



Alachi Masala (address and info) 3488 Amsterdam Ave

Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.



Sarabeth’s (address and info) 423 Amsterdam Ave

Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.



Nice Matin (address and info) 201 W 79th St

Wine only; $35 corkage fee per bottle, and you can't bring something on the wine list.



Arte Cafe (address and info) 106 W 73rd St

No corkage fee on Mondays; $15 per bottle Tuesday-Sunday.





Andanada (address and info) 141 W 69th St

Wine only; corkage fee of $35 per bottle.



Left Bank (address and info) 117 Perry St

Wine only; Sundays & Mondays no corkage fee, Tuesday-Saturday $25 per bottle.



One if by Land, Two if by Sea (address and info) 17 Barrow St

Wine only; $50 per bottle.



Tartine (address and info) 253 W 11th St

Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.





Village Prime (address and info) 302 Bleecker St

WIne only; $25 per bottle.



Williamsburg Forcella (address and info) 485 Lorimer St

Beer and wine; corkage fees vary.