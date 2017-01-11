The Best BYOBs in Your NYC Neighborhood

In a city as ridiculously expensive as New York, everyone can get behind a BYOB restaurant. And you can get behind a whole BUNCH of BYOB restaurants since you've now got this: a round-up of 90 BYOB spots in NYC, conveniently organized by neighborhood so you can stay focused on your drinking.
Astoria
4009 30th Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor allowed.
Brooklyn Heights
78 Clark St
Wine only; $15 corkage fee.
Carroll Gardens
144 Union St
Wine only; $5 corkage fee per bottle.
575 Henry St
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
283 Smith St
Beer, wine, and liquor; $5 corkage fee per bottle.
Chelsea
227 10th Ave
Wine only; $35 corkage fee and a limit of two bottles for two people.
Chinatown
28 Mott St
Wine only; no corkage fee.
17 Mott St
Wine only; no corkage fee.
East Village
190 1st Avenue
Wine only; no corkage fee on Mondays, $25 per bottle every other day.
300 E 12th St
Wine only; corkage fee of $15 per bottle.
306 E 6th St
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
32 E 7th St
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
77 St Marks Pl
Wine only; no corkage fee on Mondays, $15 per bottle every other day.
93 1st Ave, 2nd Fl, #2
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage.
88 2nd Ave
Wine only; $25 for 750mL bottles of wine, $50 for 1500ml bottles of wine.
127 E 7th St
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
176 2nd Ave
Wine only; $10 per person.
93 1st Ave, 2nd Fl, #5
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
77 E 4th St
Beer and wine only; corkage fee of $5 per wine bottle/six-pack of beer.
263 E 10th St
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
322 E 6th St
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
91 1st Ave
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
328 E 6th St
Beer and wine; corkage fees vary.
Financial District
1 Hanover Sq
Wine only; $45 for 750ml bottles of wine, $90 for 1500ml bottles of wine.
214 Front St
Wine only; $20 per bottle.
Flatiron
100 Lexington Ave
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
11 Madison Ave (where else?)
Wine only; $75 per 750mL bottles, up to four bottles
Fort Greene
472 Myrtle Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; corkage fees varies ($1-$5) Thursday-Sunday.
Gramercy
27 E 21st St
Wine only; $25 per 750mL bottle, limit two bottles per table.
249 Park Ave
Wine only; $25 per bottle.
381 Park Ave S
Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.
Greenpoint
617 Manhattan Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
Greenwich Village
129 Macdougal St
Wine only; $25 per bottle.
103 Waverly Pl
Wine only; $15 per bottle.
90 Bedford St
Wine only; $50 corkage fee per bottle.
21 Waverly Pl
Wine only; $25 per bottle.
Hell's Kitchen
764 9th Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
709 9th Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
792 9th Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; only one bottle or one six-pack per table, no corkage fee.
Kips Bay
238 E 24th St
Beer, wine, and liquor, no corkage fee
153 E 26th St
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
Lower East Side
113 Ludlow St
Wine, sake, and beer; $5 corkage fee for wine, $3 for 300mL of sake, $4 for 720mL, $10 for 1.5L, and beer is $1 per bottle.
85 Orchard St
Beer and wine; $10 per 750ml bottle of wine and everyone at the table must order $15 worth of food each.
251 E Houston St
Wine only; no corkage fee.
40 Rivington St
Beer and wine; corkage fees vary.
Midtown
235 E 53rd St
Wine only; $10 per bottle.
24 W 56th St
Beer, wine, and liquor; $15 per bottle of wine, other corkage fees vary.
Midtown East
1007 2nd Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
230 E 44th St
Wine only; $25 per bottle.
243 E 58th St
Wine only, $75 per bottle; max two bottles per table, no bottles larger than 750mL and cannot be on its wine list.
231 E 53rd St
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
153 E 53rd St
Wine only; no corkage fee for the first two bottles, $25 per bottle after.
Midtown West
40 Central Park S
Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.
121 W 49th St
Wine only; $35 per bottle.
72 W 36th St
Wine only; $20 per bottle, and only if the wine is not on its menu.
49 W 44th St
Wine only; $35 corkage fee.
Midwood
1424 Avenue J
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
Murray Hill
242 E 40th St
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
378 Park Ave S
Wine only; no corkage fee for the first two bottles, $25 per bottle after.
450 E 29th St
Wine only; free on Tuesdays, corkage fee of $45 per bottle every other day. (They also have their own wine list).
NoHo
330 Lafayette St
Wine only; $5 for first bottle, $10 for each additional bottle.
Park Slope
248 5th Ave
Wine only; $20 per bottle.
535 6th Ave
wine only; no corkage fee.
54 7th Ave
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
SoHo
527 Broome St
Wine only; corkage fees apply.
558 Broome St
Beer and wine only; corkage fees vary.
Sunset Park
4508 5th Ave
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
Tribeca
339 Greenwich St
Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.
375 Greenwich St
Wine only; Sundays and Mondays no corkage fee, Tuesday-Saturday $30 per bottle. You can only bring if the wine is not on their menu.
221 W Broadway
Wine only, Monday only; no corkage fee.
165 Duane St
Wine only; $45 per bottle.
Upper East Side
1565 2nd Ave
Wine only; no corkage fee.
22 E 66th St
Wine only; $45 per bottle.
406 E 64th St
Wine only; first bottle free, $15 for each additional bottle.
1295 Madison Ave
Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.
343 E 85th St
Beer and wine; corkage fees vary.
1372 York Ave
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
Upper West Side
973 Columbus Ave
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
10 Columbus Circle
Wine only; $150 corkage fee per bottle -- you can only bring wine not available on their menu.
3488 Amsterdam Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
423 Amsterdam Ave
Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.
201 W 79th St
Wine only; $35 corkage fee per bottle, and you can't bring something on the wine list.
106 W 73rd St
No corkage fee on Mondays; $15 per bottle Tuesday-Sunday.
141 W 69th St
Wine only; corkage fee of $35 per bottle.
117 Perry St
Wine only; Sundays & Mondays no corkage fee, Tuesday-Saturday $25 per bottle.
17 Barrow St
Wine only; $50 per bottle.
253 W 11th St
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
302 Bleecker St
WIne only; $25 per bottle.
Williamsburg
485 Lorimer St
Beer and wine; corkage fees vary.
Bacon-jalapeño-potato nuggets and spaghetti squash burgers make up just some of the creative (to say the least) items at this Queens joint that's doling out comfort foods you never knew you liked. All the fatty and fried carbs you know and love are on the menu, but it's the "why didn't I think of that?" touches -- like Sriracha aioli and Cocoa Puffs on donuts -- that pack the two-hour brunch waits. Oh, and the BYOB deal might be a little enticing, too.
This Brooklyn BYOB sushi joint offers classic sushi rolls like spicy tuna and California rolls, plus specialty rolls, teriyaki plates, udon noodle soups and hibachi dinners.
This small Carroll Gardens eatery is serving up French-style seafood in a warm and cozy atmosphere. The restaurant has a wine only BYOB policy, with a $5 corkage fee per bottle, so don't forget to bring a few reds and whites the next time you dine here, no one likes a booze-free meal.
If you’re eating at Lucali, you’re eating one of two things: pizza or calzone, both of which are made with a doughy-but-thin crust that offers just the right amount of char. Lucali's pizzas are ingredient-driven and come with the toppings of your choice (be sure to get the slightly spicy pepperoni). The Carroll Gardens spot is BYOB, cash-only, and usually has long waits but if you're in the market for some of the best pizza in New York, you're in the right place.
This Carroll Gardens Middle Eastern joint serves up huge shwarma plates, kabob platters and seriously high quality hummus in a cozy atmosphere with an outdoor patio for warmer months. Zaytoon's is BYOB, you can bring it wine, beer and liquor, with a corkage fee of $5 per bottle.
New American comfort food is king at this narrow, popular eatery in Chelsea, which has been in operation since 1999. Menu highlights include options like shrimp tacos, slow-roasted duck breast, burgers, and steaks. What puts this spot on the map, however, is its extensive wine offerings and BYOB status, which is especially great during brunch.
At both the Midtown and Chinatown locations, Peking Duck House offers up quality Chinese at white tableclothed and lazy Susan-equipped tables. The main attraction is, yep you guessed it, Peking duck. Fancy-pants waiters bring the whole made-for-sharing shebang to your table, slice it in front of you, and let you fold the succulent meat into house-made pancakes.
A quirky, subterranean Chinese style diner, Wo Hop is a perennial Chinatown fave that's been around since 1938. Wo Hop offers all the familiar staples alongside more adventurous options like chicken with oyster sauce and meat-and-egg stuffed crab. It hits the spot on all the comfort food fronts, and it's open until 7am to quench late-night munchies.
This Stuy Town sushi joint offers your standard Japanese menu, featuring both classic and specialty rolls, Japanese noodles and Hibachi dishes and much more. Plus, Akina is BYOB with no corkage fee, provided you spend at least $15 dollars on food, which we think is very attainable.
While the interior is tiny, the back patio is spacious and garden-y, the perfect setting for some french wine and a platter of cheese on a warm summer night.
This vegetarian and gluten-free haven in the East Village makes eating healthy appetizing with dishes like chili, vegetable sushi, and big salads.
The East Village's Cherin Sushi might be the best bargain sushi in the city, while still serving high-quality fish. Go during their happy hour or special dinner hours where you can get two rolls for $11.95 or four rolls for $15.95. Plus the restaurant is BYOB, with no corkage fee!
This cash-only Thai spot serves up the essentials like pad Thai, hot and sour soup, traditional Thai salad and too many curry dishes to count. Plus, the restaurant is BYOB with no corkage fee, so stop by the local liquor store first and bring in all the wine, beer and liquor you can carry.
La Palapa's the place to go for traditional Mexican tacos, quesadillas, and more using fresh ingredients. Go for brunch during the nicer months and sit outside with a pitcher of margaritas or sangria (or both) or bring your own bottle of wine for a $15 corkage fee.
Known for the festive Christmas lights and decorations hanging from the ceilings and walls, Milon is a great restaurant for a fun, technicolor meal. Milon is a great place for group dinners as the dishes are small and sharable. Plus its BYOB with no corkage fee, so make sure to stop at the liquor store before you get here.
In 1998, Frank opened with the aim of bringing both authentic and affordable Italian grub to NYC. With rave reviews, it's grown over the years into a 60-seat resto with an insanely extensive wine list (read: over 750 Italian wines), outdoor patio, wine cellar, and the same simple eats that've had customers returning for years.
With vegetarian, vegan and meat options, this cozy French bistro has something for everyone. Plus, it's BYOB with no corkage fee, so you can bring in as much beer and wine as you want. Be sure to check out the classic French onion soup, goat cheese tart or coq au vin for a good time.
This popular pizza chain has locations all over the country and one in London. The wood beam ceilings and tile floor give this location an authentic Italian look, while serving up authentic Italian pizza and incredible desserts like their famous Nutella pizza. Plus, it's BYOB, with only a $10 corkage fee per person, so grab a few bottles of Two Buck Chuck from Trader Joe's and you're set.
It's Christmas year-round at Panna II, as the walls and ceilings are completely covered with festive string lights. A great restaurant for a group dinner, Panna II offers small sharable plates in a fun and lively atmosphere. It's BYOB with no corkage fee so stop by the liquor store beforehand to pick up all the wine, beer and liquor you can carry.
This micro-restaurant in the East Village is serving up classic red-sauce Italian dishes with big flavors. With it's BYOB policy, you can bring in as much beer and wine as you want for a corkage fee of $5 per six-pack and per wine bottle.
This cozy East Village cafe specializes in gourmet raw food restaurant serving up meat-free dishes ranging from soups and salads to tacos and veggie rolls. Hit up Quintessence on meatless Monday, or if you're already a practicing vegetarian, this is the perfect lunch spot for you. Plus it has BYOB policy extending to beer wine and liquor, and no corkage fee.
This quaint 6th St Indian spot serves up classic Indian fare in sharable plates with live music. With a BYOB policy for wine and beer, and no corkage fee, Raj Mahal is a great place to uncork a couple bottles of wine during a group dinner.
This authentic Sri Lankan restaurant in the East Village may be tiny, but it's serving up some seriously big flavors. Check out the Lamprais, a banana leaf stuffed with rice and meat stock and slowly baked to perfection or the restaurants selection of Hoppers, a thin rice pancake served with your choice of with different fillers. Plus, its BYOB with no corkage fee, so bring a six-pack and a couple bottles of wine to best enjoy your Sigiri experience.
This colorful and casual Sri Lankan eatery in the East Village serves up classic dishes with big flavors. Be sure to try the Lampri's, a banana leaf stuffed with rice and a meat of your choice and baked to perfection. Plus, Banana Leaf is BYOB so grab a group of friends and a couple bottles of wine, and you're in for a great meal.
Harry's Steak and Cafe has an old school flavor, with a mural of winemaking monks, exposed stone from the 1700s, and of course, high quality steak. The restaurant has a BYOB policy for wine only, with a corkage fee of $45 for 750mL bottles of wine, and $90 for 1500mL bottles of wine.
This FiDi Italian spot serves up southern Italian cuisine in a cozy setting with sidewalk seating for the warmer months. Check out one of their ten amazing pizza's and definitely stick around for dessert. The Pignolata della Casa is a sweet focaccia bread topped with Nutella, crushed white chocolate and pine nuts. Plus with BYOB policy, you can bring in your own bottle of wine in for a $20 corkage fee.
This authentic northern Indian restaurant is serving up big flavors in their kabobs, curries, stir fries and more, all in vegetarian and meaty options. Don't forget to try out their different naan varieties, you won't be disappointed. Plus, with a BYOB policy and no corkage fee, you can bring in as much beer and wine as you want.
There is no shortage of fine dining in New York City, but you'll be hard pressed to find any place better than Eleven Madison Park to splurge on a fancy meal. The sophisticated 7-9 course seasonal tasting menu features all local ingredients, with creative plays on modern American cuisine. As if the meal wasn't impressive enough on it's own, EMP also offers an unbeatable view of Madison Square Park.
The Fort Greene location of this popular Middle Eastern chain serves up huge shwarma plates, kabob platters and seriously high quality hummus in a cozy atmosphere. It's a BYOB resto and corkage fees varies ($1 - $5) Thursday - Sunday, but you can bring in wine, beer and liquor to add some extra fun to your dining experience. And upon special request, Zaytoons provides belly dancing entertainment.
With a mix of new American and traditional Italian dishes like burratta, avocado toast, baked macaroni and New York strip steak, Giorgio's has something for everyone. Plus with its BYOB policy, you can bring in up to two bottles of wine for a corkage fee of only $25 per bottle.
L'Express captures the cuisine and vibe of French cooking with an authentic menu inspired by both the Northern and Southern regions of the country.
Sarabeth's Park Ave South locale's got a grand bistro interior with massive windows and bright colors, and is trying to differentiate itself from its other spots by introducing plates like the "Adult Grilled Cheese" on a pretzel bun, root beer short ribs, and a spiced-up 'tail dubbed Pepper on the Park.
This no-frills Thai spot by McCarren Park promises flavorful fare at a low price. It's great for such standbys are pad thai, curry, and satay, but also be sure to check out some of their house specials-- the basil shrimp sauteed in onion, pepper, and chili sauce is on point. It's cash only, but they offer free BYOB.
A perfect date night spot, La Lanterna is lit by colorful lanterns and surrounded by greenery, resembling more of an indoor garden than a restaurant and creating a cozy, romantic vibe. Check out the different pizzas and salads and for a $25 corkage fee you can bring your own bottle of wine.
Located in the Washington Square Hotel, North Square is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. While the lunch and dinner options are delicious, we suggest checking out their Sunday jazz brunch with a live Jazz performance at 12:30 and 2:15. Plus for a $15 corkage fee you can even bring in your own bottle of wine.
This tiny Greenwich Village restaurant (30 seats!) is packed every night with diners noshing on the signature meatball slider appetizer. More than just cute sandwiches, Little Owl’s sliders pack a tomato-y blend of beef, veal, and pork onto a crusty garlic roll. The brunch menu is a perfect mix of sweet and savory, with berry pancakes alongside a bacon cheeseburger. The rest of the menu features Mediterranean entrees and a wine selection heavy on French and Italian pours.
This cozy tavern on iconic Waverly Place is a great spot to catch a meal any time of the day: benedicts at brunch, a BLT midday, and pan seared salmon for supper are just some of the options in store. Also check out their ever-changing, inventive cocktail menu for a bit of buzz during your meal.
This no-frills spot serves up high quality kebabs and traditional, simple Afghan cuisine. Before you go, know that the brown rice is not the typical brown rice substitute for white rice, but basmati rice cooked in meat stock, which we think is much better than typical American brown rice. Plus with BYOB policy and no corkage fee, you can bring in as much beer qine and liquor as you can carry.
With a generous BYOB policy (no corkage fee and you can bring beer, wine and liquor!), Gazala's serves up high quality Middle Eastern fare in a casual and homey atmosphere. It may be a small space but, the food more than makes up for the fact that your space bubble might be invaded.
This hole-in-the-wall serves up quality Thai country fare in a cozy atmosphere. Check out the spicy pork platter and the Tom Ka soup for a good time. The restaurant doesn't serve alcohol and has no corkage fee so make sure to bring a bottle of wine with you (they only allow one per table).
This Turkish resto serves up savory eats like spicy green pepper salad topped with parsley and walnuts, grilled calamari over olive oil and falafel mezze platters. While the space might be tiny, the flavors are big.
This low-key spot in Kips Bay has great, flavorful Thai fare. Dine in and cozy up with drunken noodles, sweet chili curry, and crispy duck tamarind. Also worth nothing: Little Basil's BYOB policy where you can bring in all the beer and wine you want without any corkage fee.
It's highly unlikely that you'll find this hidden gem just wandering by chance, so here is what you need to know: Chef King Phojanakong owns and runs Kuma Inn, a Filipino-Thai eatery hidden behind a graffiti-tagged door and up a flight of stairs in the Lower East Side. Growing up, Phojanakong ate foods from both regions -- his mother is Filipino and his father is Thai -- and his restaurant seamlessly brings together the two Asian cuisines. The menu is always changing, and loaded with flavorful, innovative bites, like drunken spicy shrimp finished with sake, kalamnsi, and Thai chilies.
This pint sized Thai eatery serves up traditional, veggie-centric fare with tasty, bright fruit drinks and fresh spring salads. Their lunch specials, all yours for under $10, are also on point. Dine in and take advantage of their BYOB policy: it's only $10 to uncork a bottle at your table.
Sick of your traditional Italian fare and looking for something more imaginative? The menu at this LES cafe changes daily but the food is always fresh and inventive. Best of it, it's made right in front of you-- this pint sized cafe looks into the back kitchen.
This sliver of a mom & pop operation feels like a dinner party at an upscale farm house, with copper detailing, velvet banquettes, and gold-painted wooden chairs housed under an arched, reclaimed plank ceiling; the victuals're Ameri-Cannes, from wild Burg
The Midtown outpost of the East Village's Indo-Brit standby is a go-to for curries and dishes with origins all across India.
In Chinatown's sea of soup dumpling spots, Joe's Shanghai has emerged as a standard bearer -- which is saying a lot. The steamed, doughy pockets filled with gelatin broth and crab or pork have a cultish following among locals and tourists alike, and you'll find it's worth waiting on line for table in the simply adorned space. If you snag a seat, order several rounds, as the signature dumplings really do outshine the rest of the pan-Chinese menu, which veers in and out of Cantonese and Sichuan with dishes like spicy sliced beef and limey jumbo prawns. Those wanting to make a pilgrimage to the Flushing, Queens branch can see where the legend started in 1995.
This Midtown Thai spot's grade is well deserved. Simple Thai eats done well is the name of the game here. Dine in and take advantage of their BYOB policy-- there's no corkage fee on beer or wine-- or take out and enjoy at home.
This upscale Italian resto situated within a beautiful, Renaissance inspired setting, focuses on cuisine from the Naples region of Italy. They offer a wide selection of pastas, grilled meat and seafood, and host an extensive wine list.
The namesake restaurant of Italian chef Lidia Bastianich (she's BBFs with Mario Batali) offers traditional Italian from all regions fare using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The pasta is hand made, the wine list is extensive, and the atmosphere is warm and congenial. What more could you want?
Little Thai Kitchen, big flavor. This bright, modern space offers inventive takes on traditional Thai cuisine with dishes like mango chicken, coconut red curry, and tamarind chili shrimp. Take out or dine in and take advantage of their no fee corkage for BYOB on beer and wine.
This Lexington Ave mainstay hosts New American fare and offers an extensive assortment of wines from the new and old words. They've got everything you could want for dinner, from burgers, to seafood dishes and pasta, all presented in a warm, upscale setting.
Which came first, brunch-as-a-New-York-institution or Sarabeth's? We'll never know because this posh city chainlet has been serving New Yorkers everything they crave on a weekend morning since 1983. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, the Central Park South outpost gets extra points for its prime location right across from the park. The lemon and ricotta pancakes are a fan favorite, but no matter what you order, be sure to try the fresh-baked muffins and fruit spreads -- they're the house speciality.
Popular with theater goers, this Midtown spot offers lobster (duh) and other seafood fare alongside meat dishes like short rib, porterhouse, and filet mignon. If you want to get your surf 'n turf on in Manhattan, this is the spot for you.
Keens was the gentlemen-only meeting place for all sorts of playwrights, publishers, producers, and newsmen of the Herald Square Theatre District back in the day... which was 1885, by the way. Today, the legendary steakhouse maintains its reputation and continues to deliver quality eats in an old-timey atmosphere, and women are now allowed in (!!). Wondering what to order? Try the mutton chops, word is you won't regret it.
Triomphe is where Goldman bankers go to power-lunch. But regular folks will also enjoy the elegant, white table cloth fare-- the restaurant's signature "Power Lunch Prix Fixe" offers 3 courses in 60 minutes or less.
Phoenix Garden is an under-the-radar Chinese restaurant in Murray Hill with a crazy-long menu of Cantonese eats like fried and stuffed crab claws, lobster in pepper and black bean sauce, and sliced conch with young chives. All the familiar stuff -- sesame chicken, beef and broccoli, and lo mein -- is there too. With a BYOB policy and no-corkage fee, PG is one of the best deals in Murray Hill. Heads up: it’s cash-only.
This upscale chain is a reliable spot for a swanky corporate meal on Park Avenue South. The menu features solid American steak-and-seafood eats, including dinner salads, burgers, and sushi rolls. It's a good place to take a client because it's cool but not stuffy, the menu has something for every dietary preference, and the wine list has a solid mix of high and low pours.
Planting itself amidst the more than 6000 actual plants in the 15000sqft farm situated at site of the Alexandria Center's stalled West Tower, this urban farm just set up a bookable chef's table featuring dishes made from freshly picked daily produce, all served family-style.
This North of Houston fave serves high quality American fare in a chic setting perfect for Instagramming and people-watching.
Chef Anna Klinger's Al Di La Trattoria is a rustic ode to all things farm-to-table. Open since 1998, Al Di La has been a favorite of local Park Slopians thanks to its cozy atmosphere and family-friendly menu. Specializing in the cuisine of Venice and Northern Italy, this warm neighborhood spot doles out dishes using locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible, and also hosts a robust, eco-minded wine list (you can sample the goods while you dine in, or at the Al Di La Vino wine bar next door).
This family owned and operated Greek nosh spot offers traditional fare served with a smile. Take advantage of their BYOB policy when dining in, which offers no corkage fee on wine.
Hightail it to Park Slope and nosh on Middle Eastern fare at this casual and rustic cafe. The outside garden and lax BYOB policy (no corkage fees!) are major selling points-- simply put, you'd be remiss not to have a meal here.
Seasonally-driven, market-to-table fare like handmade burrata and grilled Long Island squid powers the menu here, with especially colorful platings and a bar serving post-Soul Cycle-appropriate kale martinis. The rest of the space projects the same clean, curated vibe, with mason jars and flower pots dotting the interior.
This tres chic West Soho bistro serves classic French fare-- coq au vin, gnochhi a la Parisienne-- in a small, nautical themed space. Bring your own booze. Corkage fees vary.
Next time you're in Sunset Park, stop for tacos at Matamoros, a traditional, hole-in-the-wall Mexican joint that offers flavorful fare worth trekking into Brooklyn for. The food at this family owned restaurant has got a lot of heart and heat, and best of all, it's cheap.
The Tribeca outpost of this NYC brunching powerhouse serves all the house made baked goodies you love, alongside some truly great Bloody Marys that are the only hangover antidote we would ever enthusiastically recommend.
TG's co-owned by restaurateur Drew Nieporent and that guy Robert De Niro that you may have heard of... Opened in 1990, it's considered an NYC landmark loved by celebrities and the average Joe alike. Executive Chef Stephen Lewandowski heads the kitchen putting out classic & hearty American dishes.
White Street dishes out American cuisine, for steep prices, in TriBeCa. This glamorous spot from Floyd Cardoz also does brunch, with options like a hang town fry omelette (with bacon, caramelized onions, and crispy oysters), fried chicken wings (with maple butter & a fried egg), and a Mangalitsa pork burger on a brioche bun (with kimchi slaw and a fried egg).
Star chef Michael Cetrulo's modern eclectic Italian outpost in Tribeca serves up some truly molto bene eats. This classic, chic spaced, formerly occupied by Bouley, is a great setting for such plates as roasted Chilean sea bass, osso buco, and basil poached lobster.
This popular Mediterranean and Turkish spot on the Upper East Side is a cozy BYOB and neighborhood fave. While the menu might not be a mile long, it's full of traditional dishes we love, like the mezze platter with hummus, babaghanoush, and spinach and walnut dip.
"A taste of Montmarte on the Upper East Side," Bistro Chat Noit offers traditional French fare in a cozy dining room setting. When the weather's nice, the al fresco patio is the perfect place to enjoy pate en croute avec Rosé. Bon appetit!
This Lenox Hill fusion sushi (fushi?) spot serves flavorful dishes in an elegant, peaceful dining room setting. We love their take on a moo shoo: filet mignon medallions on kimchi pancakes. Fatty Fish also gets bonus points for their chill BYOB policy. The first bottle is free, the second a nominal $15.
Which came first, brunch-as-a-New-York-institution or Sarabeth's? We'll never know because this posh city chainlet has been serving New Yorkers everything they crave on a weekend morning since 1983. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, the Upper East Side location sits on prime real estate near Museum Mile and Central Park. The lemon and ricotta pancakes are a fan favorite, but no matter what you order, be sure to try the fresh-baked muffins and fruit spreads -- they're the house speciality.
This cash-only sushi spot serves up classic rolls and other Japanese favorites all served fresh. It's also a bring your own beer joint, which adds to the chill atmosphere of this hideaway Upper Eastside restaurant.
Come for the daily specials, stay for the sake at this Upper East Side sushi spot. They've got a wide variety of speciality and traditional maki rolls, alongside nigiri, sashimi, and omakase chef's tasting deals. They're also BYOB- score!
This cafe on the UWS focuses on sustainability does their part by serving all-organic French/Mediterranean vittles. They've also got great prix fixe options for when everything on the menu looks too good to make a decision, and bonus! No corkage fees.
Per Se, looming over Columbus Circle since 2004, has grown to become synonymous with haute French-American fine dining. It’s all one would expect from Chef Thomas Keller, the man responsible for internationally lauded French Laundry —widely considered to be America’s best restaurant. In the most formal of dining rooms, a straight-laced and buttoned-up staff serve refined and extravagantly plated (and priced) nine-course contemporary tasting menus that entice the eye as much as the palate. No single dish has elicited more gasps of delight than his signature starter: warm oysters and a scoop of caviar in a savory tapioca pudding. In the time since its peak, critical applause has wained somewhat, but Per Se remains emblematic of haute, and costly, dining in the city, nonetheless.
This cozy South Asian and Indian neighborhood favorite offers all the classic fare you know-- tandoori, curries, satay, and naan-- and some you don't. Dine and the friendly owners are more than happy to provide you with beer and wine glasses, as BYOB beer, wine, and liquor is offered with no corkage fee.
Sarabeth's is where you should bring your parents next time you're on the UWS. They'll be so impressed with the house made baked goods, impeccable service, and posh fare at this NYC breakfast-centric mini chain. Pro tip: pick up the check.
This French, white-tableclothed, UWS restaurant draws in regular crowds for its weekend brunch service. As for dinner, you might be tempted to go for one of the classic entrees like the duck breast, steak frites, or grilled octopus, but the 5 Napkin Burger is the right pick. Don't believe us? The dish was so good the owners started a chain devoted to the delicacy. Yeah... THAT 5 Napkin Burger.
This UWS mainstay's all-you-can-drink brunch is the stuff of legend, but their simple and satisfying dinner service is what we're most into. Italian classics like beef carpaccio, caprese salata, bolognese, and slow cooked branzino dominate the menu, and pair perfectly with wines available by the glass or the bottle.
Andanada 141's a Spanish uptown resto run by a two-star Michelin chef who serves up tapas like calamari w/ squid ink aioli, plus mains including an oxtail hamburger w/ crispy onions and a lobster tail on a mosaic of pork trotters.
It’s appropriate that this pan-European bistro from the team behind The Mermaid Inn and The Red Cat bears the name of Paris' Left Bank neighborhood: its West Village locale has the same once-bohemian, now-upscale air as the artsy, gallery-laden streets near the Seine. This isn't strict brasserie food though -- Italian and French flavors mingle in dishes like bacon-tossed scallops, Bolognese tagliatelle, and a burger with fontina cheese and caramelized onions. The calm neighborhood atmosphere and a rotating collection of modern artworks (curated by a friend of the owners) beg you to linger as you slowly sip your wine.
One of the most romantic restos in all of NYC, this spot's candle-lit, cozy setting often has a live pianist to really help set the mood. You can't go wrong with their menu either, with entree options like Aged Eberly Guinea Hen, Beef Wellington, or Poached Dayboat Cod.
Tartine is one of those restaurants that makes the West Village the epicenter of the New York brunch scene. Since opening in the mid 90s, the Parisian-like bistro has become an institution known for its berry tarts, brioche French toast, and puff pastry chicken pot pie. Brunch and dinner draw the biggest lines, and the crowd is a mix of locals and European tourists who know the corner spot is cash-only and BYOB.
This uber chic, architecturally minded bistro and steakhouse is where you go when you know you've made it. Get the Classic Porterhouse for two ($109) and wash it down with a bottle hand selected from the reserve cellar onsite. Don't be shy; here, if you've got it, flaunt it.
This Neapolitan 'zeria's one-room parlor is decked with photos of the Old World on one side and mirrors on the other (to better reflect photos of the Old World), but you'll barely notice while tucking into pies like the pesto & truffle San Gregorio.