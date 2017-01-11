Food & Drink

The Best BYOBs in Your NYC Neighborhood

By Published On 02/01/2016 By Published On 02/01/2016
Flickr/christopherleonard (Edited)
More Like This

related

The Best Chinese Food in 29 Different NYC Neighborhoods

related

Where to Boozy Brunch in Brooklyn

related

13 Essential Places to Eat and Drink Near Grand Central Station

related

The Definitive Guide to Eating in Chelsea

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

In a city as ridiculously expensive as New York, everyone can get behind a BYOB restaurant. And you can get behind a whole BUNCH of BYOB restaurants since you've now got this: a round-up of 90 BYOB spots in NYC, conveniently organized by neighborhood so you can stay focused on your drinking.

Related

related

The Ultimate Guide to NYC's Rooftop Bars

related

The 65 Best Oyster Happy Hours in NYC, Sorted by Neighborhood

related

Every Dim Sum Service Worth Going to in NYC
More Like This

related

The Best Chinese Food in 29 Different NYC Neighborhoods

related

Where to Boozy Brunch in Brooklyn

related

13 Essential Places to Eat and Drink Near Grand Central Station

related

The Definitive Guide to Eating in Chelsea

related

The Ultimate Guide to NYC's Rooftop Bars
Flickr/Bing

Astoria

Queens Comfort (address and info)

4009 30th Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor allowed.
 

Brooklyn Heights

Ozu Japanese Cuisine & Lounge (address and info)

78 Clark St
Wine only; $15 corkage fee.
 

Carroll Gardens

Petite Crevette (address and info)

144 Union St
Wine only; $5 corkage fee per bottle.
 

Lucali (address and info)

575 Henry St
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.

Zaytoons (address and info)

283 Smith St
Beer, wine, and liquor; $5 corkage fee per bottle.
 

Chelsea

The Red Cat (address and info)

227 10th Ave
Wine only; $35 corkage fee and a limit of two bottles for two people.

Peking Duck House

Chinatown

Peking Duck House (address and info)

28 Mott St
Wine only; no corkage fee.
 

Wo Hop (address and info)

17 Mott St
Wine only; no corkage fee.

Tree Bistro

East Village

Akina Sushi (address and info)

Tree Bistro (address and info)

190 1st Avenue
Wine only; no corkage fee on Mondays, $25 per bottle every other day.
 

Angelica Kitchen (address and info)

300 E 12th St
Wine only; corkage fee of $15 per bottle.
 

Cherin Sushi (address and info)

306 E 6th St
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
 

East Village Thai (address and info)

32 E 7th St
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
 

La Palapa (address and info)

77 St Marks Pl
Wine only; no corkage fee on Mondays, $15 per bottle every other day.
 

Milon (address and info)

93 1st Ave, 2nd Fl, #2
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage.
 

Frank Restaurant (address and info)

88 2nd Ave
Wine only; $25 for 750mL bottles of wine, $50 for 1500ml bottles of wine.
 

Le Village (address and info)

127 E 7th St
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
 

Numero 28 (address and info)

176 2nd Ave
Wine only; $10 per person.
 

Panna II Garden Indian Restaurant (address and info)

93 1st Ave, 2nd Fl, #5
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
 

Piccola Strada (address and info)

77 E 4th St
Beer and wine only; corkage fee of $5 per wine bottle/six-pack of beer.
 

Quintessence (address and info)

263 E 10th St
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
 

Raj Mahal (address and info)

322 E 6th St
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
 

Sigiri (address and info)

91 1st Ave
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.

Banana Leaf (address and info)

328 E 6th St
Beer and wine; corkage fees vary.
 

Financial District

Harry's Cafe & Steak (address and info)

1 Hanover Sq
Wine only; $45 for 750ml bottles of wine, $90 for 1500ml bottles of wine.
 

Il Brigante (address and info)

214 Front St
Wine only; $20 per bottle.

Bhatti Indian Grill

Flatiron

Bhatti Indian Grill (address and info)

100 Lexington Ave
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
 

Eleven Madison Park (address and info)

11 Madison Ave (where else?)
Wine only; $75 per 750mL bottles, up to four bottles
 

Fort Greene

Zaytoons (address and info)

472 Myrtle Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; corkage fees varies ($1-$5) Thursday-Sunday.
 

Gramercy 

Giorgio's of Gramercy (address and info)

27 E 21st St
Wine only; $25 per 750mL bottle, limit two bottles per table.
 

L'Express (address and info)

249 Park Ave
Wine only; $25 per bottle.
 

Sarabeth’s (address and info)

381 Park Ave S
Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.
 

Greenpoint

Amarin Cafe (address and info)

617 Manhattan Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
 

Greenwich Village

La Lanterna di Vittorio (address and info)

129 Macdougal St
Wine only; $25 per bottle.
 

North Square (address and info)

103 Waverly Pl
Wine only; $15 per bottle.
 

Little Owl (address and info)

90 Bedford St
Wine only; $50 corkage fee per bottle.
 

White Oak Tavern (address and info)

21 Waverly Pl
Wine only; $25 per bottle.
 

Hell's Kitchen

Afghanistan Kebab House (address and info)

764 9th Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
 

Gazala's Place (address and info)

709 9th Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
 

Wondee Siam (address and info)

792 9th Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; only one bottle or one six-pack per table, no corkage fee.

related

Manhattan's first-ever Subway Bar Map

related

The 65 Best Oyster Happy Hours in NYC, Sorted by Neighborhood
Flickr/Robyn Lee

Kips Bay

Limon (address and info)

238 E 24th St
Beer, wine, and liquor, no corkage fee

Little Basil (address and info)

153 E 26th St
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
 

Lower East Side

Kuma Inn (address and info)

113 Ludlow St
Wine, sake, and beer; $5 corkage fee for wine, $3 for 300mL of sake, $4 for 720mL, $10 for 1.5L, and beer is $1 per bottle.
 

Sticky Rice (address and info)

85 Orchard St
Beer and wine; $10 per 750ml bottle of wine and everyone at the table must order $15 worth of food each.

Gaia Italian Cafe (address and info)

251 E Houston St
Wine only; no corkage fee.
 

Gentleman Farmer (address and info)

40 Rivington St
Beer and wine; corkage fees vary.
 

Midtown

Bricklane Curry House Midtown (address and info)

235 E 53rd St
Wine only; $10 per bottle.
 

Joe's Shanghai Midtown (address and info)

24 W 56th St
Beer, wine, and liquor; $15 per bottle of wine, other corkage fees vary.
 

Midtown East

A+ Thai (address and info)

1007 2nd Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
 

Piccolo Fiore (address and info)

230 E 44th St
Wine only; $25 per bottle.
 

Felidia (address and info)

243 E 58th St
Wine only, $75 per bottle; max two bottles per table, no bottles larger than 750mL and cannot be on its wine list.
 

Little Thai Kitchen (address and info)

231 E 53rd St
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.

Hillstone (address and info)

153 E 53rd St
Wine only; no corkage fee for the first two bottles, $25 per bottle after.
 

Midtown West

Sarabeth’s (address and info)

40 Central Park S
Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.
 

City Lobster (address and info)

121 W 49th St
Wine only; $35 per bottle.
 

Keens Steakhouse (address and info)

72 W 36th St
Wine only; $20 per bottle, and only if the wine is not on its menu.

Triomphe (address and info)

49 W 44th St
Wine only; $35 corkage fee.
 

Midwood

Di Fara Pizza (address and info)

1424 Avenue J
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
 

Murray Hill

Phoenix Garden (address and info)

242 E 40th St
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
 

Hillstone (address and info)

378 Park Ave S
Wine only; no corkage fee for the first two bottles, $25 per bottle after.

Riverpark (address and info)

450 E 29th St
Wine only; free on Tuesdays, corkage fee of $45 per bottle every other day. (They also have their own wine list).
 

NoHo

Noho Star (address and info)

330 Lafayette St
Wine only; $5 for first bottle, $10 for each additional bottle.

Flickr/Robyn Lee

Park Slope

al di la Trattoria (address and info)

248 5th Ave
Wine only; $20 per bottle.
 

Athena Mediterranean Cuisine (address and info)

535 6th Ave
wine only; no corkage fee.

Olive Vine Cafe (address and info)

54 7th Ave
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
 

SoHo

Chalk Point Kitchen (address and info)

527 Broome St
Wine only; corkage fees apply.
 

La Sirène (address and info)

558 Broome St
Beer and wine only; corkage fees vary.
 

Sunset Park

Tacos Matamoros (address and info)

4508 5th Ave
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.

City Hall Restaurant

Tribeca

Sarabeth’s (address and info)

339 Greenwich St
Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.
 

Tribeca Grill (address and info)

375 Greenwich St
Wine only; Sundays and Mondays no corkage fee, Tuesday-Saturday $30 per bottle. You can only bring if the wine is not on their menu.
 

White Street (address and info)

221 W Broadway
Wine only, Monday only; no corkage fee.
 

Scalini Fedeli (address and info)

165 Duane St
Wine only; $45 per bottle.
 

Upper East Side

Agora Turkish Restaurant (address and info)

1565 2nd Ave
Wine only; no corkage fee.
 

Bistro Chat Noir (address and info)

22 E 66th St
Wine only; $45 per bottle.
 

Fatty Fish (address and info)

406 E 64th St
Wine only; first bottle free, $15 for each additional bottle.
 

Sarabeth’s (address and info)

1295 Madison Ave
Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.
 

Poke (address and info)

343 E 85th St
Beer and wine; corkage fees vary.

Tanoshi Sushi (address and info)

1372 York Ave
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.

A Cafe New York

Upper West Side

A Cafe (address and info)

973 Columbus Ave
Beer and wine; no corkage fee.
 

Per Se (address and info)

10 Columbus Circle
Wine only; $150 corkage fee per bottle -- you can only bring wine not available on their menu.
 

Alachi Masala (address and info)

3488 Amsterdam Ave
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.
 

Sarabeth’s (address and info)

423 Amsterdam Ave
Wine only; corkage fee of $25 per bottle.
 

Nice Matin (address and info)

201 W 79th St
Wine only; $35 corkage fee per bottle, and you can't bring something on the wine list.
 

Arte Cafe (address and info)

106 W 73rd St
No corkage fee on Mondays; $15 per bottle Tuesday-Sunday.

Andanada (address and info)

141 W 69th St
Wine only; corkage fee of $35 per bottle.
 

Left Bank (address and info)

117 Perry St
Wine only; Sundays & Mondays no corkage fee, Tuesday-Saturday $25 per bottle.
 

One if by Land, Two if by Sea (address and info)

17 Barrow St
Wine only; $50 per bottle.
 

Tartine (address and info)

253 W 11th St
Beer, wine, and liquor; no corkage fee.

Village Prime (address and info)

302 Bleecker St
WIne only; $25 per bottle.
 

Williamsburg

Forcella (address and info)

485 Lorimer St
Beer and wine; corkage fees vary.

1. Queens Comfort 4009 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11103 (Astoria)

Bacon-jalapeño-potato nuggets and spaghetti squash burgers make up just some of the creative (to say the least) items at this Queens joint that's doling out comfort foods you never knew you liked. All the fatty and fried carbs you know and love are on the menu, but it's the "why didn't I think of that?" touches -- like Sriracha aioli and Cocoa Puffs on donuts -- that pack the two-hour brunch waits. Oh, and the BYOB deal might be a little enticing, too.

2. Ozu Japanese Cuisine & Lounge 78 Clark St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 (Brooklyn Heights)

This Brooklyn BYOB sushi joint offers classic sushi rolls like spicy tuna and California rolls, plus specialty rolls, teriyaki plates, udon noodle soups and hibachi dinners.

3. Petite Crevette 144 Union St, , NY 11231 (Carroll Gardens)

This small Carroll Gardens eatery is serving up French-style seafood in a warm and cozy atmosphere. The restaurant has a wine only BYOB policy, with a $5 corkage fee per bottle, so don't forget to bring a few reds and whites the next time you dine here, no one likes a booze-free meal.

4. Lucali 575 Henry St, Brooklyn, NY 11231 (Carroll Gardens)

If you’re eating at Lucali, you’re eating one of two things: pizza or calzone, both of which are made with a doughy-but-thin crust that offers just the right amount of char. Lucali's pizzas are ingredient-driven and come with the toppings of your choice (be sure to get the slightly spicy pepperoni). The Carroll Gardens spot is BYOB, cash-only, and usually has long waits but if you're in the market for some of the best pizza in New York, you're in the right place.

5. Zaytoon's 283 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11231 (Carroll Gardens)

This Carroll Gardens Middle Eastern joint serves up huge shwarma plates, kabob platters and seriously high quality hummus in a cozy atmosphere with an outdoor patio for warmer months. Zaytoon's is BYOB, you can bring it wine, beer and liquor, with a corkage fee of $5 per bottle.

6. The Red Cat 227 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011 (Chelsea)

New American comfort food is king at this narrow, popular eatery in Chelsea, which has been in operation since 1999. Menu highlights include options like shrimp tacos, slow-roasted duck breast, burgers, and steaks. What puts this spot on the map, however, is its extensive wine offerings and BYOB status, which is especially great during brunch.

7. Peking Duck House 28 Mott St, New York, NY 10013

At both the Midtown and Chinatown locations, Peking Duck House offers up quality Chinese at white tableclothed and lazy Susan-equipped tables. The main attraction is, yep you guessed it, Peking duck. Fancy-pants waiters bring the whole made-for-sharing shebang to your table, slice it in front of you, and let you fold the succulent meat into house-made pancakes.

8. Wo-Hop 17 Mott St, New York, NY 10013 (Chinatown)

A quirky, subterranean Chinese style diner, Wo Hop is a perennial Chinatown fave that's been around since 1938. Wo Hop offers all the familiar staples alongside more adventurous options like chicken with oyster sauce and meat-and-egg stuffed crab. It hits the spot on all the comfort food fronts, and it's open until 7am to quench late-night munchies.

9. Akina Sushi 424 E 14th St, New York, NY 10009 (East Village)

This Stuy Town sushi joint offers your standard Japanese menu, featuring both classic and specialty rolls, Japanese noodles and Hibachi dishes and much more. Plus, Akina is BYOB with no corkage fee, provided you spend at least $15 dollars on food, which we think is very attainable.

10. Tree Bistro 190 1st Ave, New York, NY 10009 (East Village)

While the interior is tiny, the back patio is spacious and garden-y, the perfect setting for some french wine and a platter of cheese on a warm summer night.

11. Angelica Kitchen 300 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

This vegetarian and gluten-free haven in the East Village makes eating healthy appetizing with dishes like chili, vegetable sushi, and big salads.

12. Cherin Sushi 306 E 6th St, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

The East Village's Cherin Sushi might be the best bargain sushi in the city, while still serving high-quality fish. Go during their happy hour or special dinner hours where you can get two rolls for $11.95 or four rolls for $15.95. Plus the restaurant is BYOB, with no corkage fee!

13. East Village Thai 32 E 7th St, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

This cash-only Thai spot serves up the essentials like pad Thai, hot and sour soup, traditional Thai salad and too many curry dishes to count. Plus, the restaurant is BYOB with no corkage fee, so stop by the local liquor store first and bring in all the wine, beer and liquor you can carry.

14. La Palapa 77 Saint Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

La Palapa's the place to go for traditional Mexican tacos, quesadillas, and more using fresh ingredients. Go for brunch during the nicer months and sit outside with a pitcher of margaritas or sangria (or both) or bring your own bottle of wine for a $15 corkage fee.

15. Milon 93 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

Known for the festive Christmas lights and decorations hanging from the ceilings and walls, Milon is a great restaurant for a fun, technicolor meal. Milon is a great place for group dinners as the dishes are small and sharable. Plus its BYOB with no corkage fee, so make sure to stop at the liquor store before you get here.

16. Frank Restaurant 88 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

In 1998, Frank opened with the aim of bringing both authentic and affordable Italian grub to NYC. With rave reviews, it's grown over the years into a 60-seat resto with an insanely extensive wine list (read: over 750 Italian wines), outdoor patio, wine cellar, and the same simple eats that've had customers returning for years.

17. Le Village French Petite Bistro 127 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009 (East Village)

With vegetarian, vegan and meat options, this cozy French bistro has something for everyone. Plus, it's BYOB with no corkage fee, so you can bring in as much beer and wine as you want. Be sure to check out the classic French onion soup, goat cheese tart or coq au vin for a good time.

18. Numero 28 – Pizzeria Napoletana 176 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

This popular pizza chain has locations all over the country and one in London. The wood beam ceilings and tile floor give this location an authentic Italian look, while serving up authentic Italian pizza and incredible desserts like their famous Nutella pizza. Plus, it's BYOB, with only a $10 corkage fee per person, so grab a few bottles of Two Buck Chuck from Trader Joe's and you're set.

19. Panna II Garden Indian Restaurant 93 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

It's Christmas year-round at Panna II, as the walls and ceilings are completely covered with festive string lights. A great restaurant for a group dinner, Panna II offers small sharable plates in a fun and lively atmosphere. It's BYOB with no corkage fee so stop by the liquor store beforehand to pick up all the wine, beer and liquor you can carry.

20. Piccola Strada 77 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

This micro-restaurant in the East Village is serving up classic red-sauce Italian dishes with big flavors. With it's BYOB policy, you can bring in as much beer and wine as you want for a corkage fee of $5 per six-pack and per wine bottle.

21. Quintessence 263 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009 (East Village)

This cozy East Village cafe specializes in gourmet raw food restaurant serving up meat-free dishes ranging from soups and salads to tacos and veggie rolls. Hit up Quintessence on meatless Monday, or if you're already a practicing vegetarian, this is the perfect lunch spot for you. Plus it has BYOB policy extending to beer wine and liquor, and no corkage fee.

22. Raj Mahal 322 E 6th St, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

This quaint 6th St Indian spot serves up classic Indian fare in sharable plates with live music. With a BYOB policy for wine and beer, and no corkage fee, Raj Mahal is a great place to uncork a couple bottles of wine during a group dinner.

23. Sigiri Sri Lankan Cuisine 91 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

This authentic Sri Lankan restaurant in the East Village may be tiny, but it's serving up some seriously big flavors. Check out the Lamprais, a banana leaf stuffed with rice and meat stock and slowly baked to perfection or the restaurants selection of Hoppers, a thin rice pancake served with your choice of with different fillers. Plus, its BYOB with no corkage fee, so bring a six-pack and a couple bottles of wine to best enjoy your Sigiri experience.

24. Banana Leaf 328 E 6th St, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

This colorful and casual Sri Lankan eatery in the East Village serves up classic dishes with big flavors. Be sure to try the Lampri's, a banana leaf stuffed with rice and a meat of your choice and baked to perfection. Plus, Banana Leaf is BYOB so grab a group of friends and a couple bottles of wine, and you're in for a great meal.

25. Harry's Cafe and Steak 1 Hanover Sq, New York, NY 10004

Harry's Steak and Cafe has an old school flavor, with a mural of winemaking monks, exposed stone from the 1700s, and of course, high quality steak. The restaurant has a BYOB policy for wine only, with a corkage fee of $45 for 750mL bottles of wine, and $90 for 1500mL bottles of wine.

26. Il Brigante 214 Front St, New York, NY 10038 (Financial District)

This FiDi Italian spot serves up southern Italian cuisine in a cozy setting with sidewalk seating for the warmer months. Check out one of their ten amazing pizza's and definitely stick around for dessert. The Pignolata della Casa is a sweet focaccia bread topped with Nutella, crushed white chocolate and pine nuts. Plus with BYOB policy, you can bring in your own bottle of wine in for a $20 corkage fee.

27. Bhatti Indian Grill 100 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10016 (Flatiron)

This authentic northern Indian restaurant is serving up big flavors in their kabobs, curries, stir fries and more, all in vegetarian and meaty options. Don't forget to try out their different naan varieties, you won't be disappointed. Plus, with a BYOB policy and no corkage fee, you can bring in as much beer and wine as you want.

28. Eleven Madison Park 11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010 (Flatiron)

There is no shortage of fine dining in New York City, but you'll be hard pressed to find any place better than Eleven Madison Park to splurge on a fancy meal. The sophisticated 7-9 course seasonal tasting menu features all local ingredients, with creative plays on modern American cuisine. As if the meal wasn't impressive enough on it's own, EMP also offers an unbeatable view of Madison Square Park.

29. Zaytoon's 472 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 (Fort Greene)

The Fort Greene location of this popular Middle Eastern chain serves up huge shwarma plates, kabob platters and seriously high quality hummus in a cozy atmosphere. It's a BYOB resto and corkage fees varies ($1 - $5) Thursday - Sunday, but you can bring in wine, beer and liquor to add some extra fun to your dining experience. And upon special request, Zaytoons provides belly dancing entertainment.

30. Giorgio's of Gramercy 27 E 21st St, New York, NY 10010 (Gramercy)

With a mix of new American and traditional Italian dishes like burratta, avocado toast, baked macaroni and New York strip steak, Giorgio's has something for everyone. Plus with its BYOB policy, you can bring in up to two bottles of wine for a corkage fee of only $25 per bottle.

31. L'Express 249 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003 (Gramercy)

L'Express captures the cuisine and vibe of French cooking with an authentic menu inspired by both the Northern and Southern regions of the country.

32. Sarabeth's 381 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10016 (Murray Hill)

Sarabeth's Park Ave South locale's got a grand bistro interior with massive windows and bright colors, and is trying to differentiate itself from its other spots by introducing plates like the "Adult Grilled Cheese" on a pretzel bun, root beer short ribs, and a spiced-up 'tail dubbed Pepper on the Park.

33. Amarin Cafe 617 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 (Greenpoint)

This no-frills Thai spot by McCarren Park promises flavorful fare at a low price. It's great for such standbys are pad thai, curry, and satay, but also be sure to check out some of their house specials-- the basil shrimp sauteed in onion, pepper, and chili sauce is on point. It's cash only, but they offer free BYOB.

34. La Lanterna di Vittorio 129 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012 (Greenwich Village)

A perfect date night spot, La Lanterna is lit by colorful lanterns and surrounded by greenery, resembling more of an indoor garden than a restaurant and creating a cozy, romantic vibe. Check out the different pizzas and salads and for a $25 corkage fee you can bring your own bottle of wine.

35. North Square 103 Waverly Pl, New York, NY 10011 (Greenwich Village)

Located in the Washington Square Hotel, North Square is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. While the lunch and dinner options are delicious, we suggest checking out their Sunday jazz brunch with a live Jazz performance at 12:30 and 2:15. Plus for a $15 corkage fee you can even bring in your own bottle of wine.

36. Little Owl 90 Bedford St, New York, NY 10014 (West Village)

This tiny Greenwich Village restaurant (30 seats!) is packed every night with diners noshing on the signature meatball slider appetizer. More than just cute sandwiches, Little Owl’s sliders pack a tomato-y blend of beef, veal, and pork onto a crusty garlic roll. The brunch menu is a perfect mix of sweet and savory, with berry pancakes alongside a bacon cheeseburger. The rest of the menu features Mediterranean entrees and a wine selection heavy on French and Italian pours.

37. White Oak Tavern 21 Waverly Pl, New York, NY 10003 (Greenwich Village)

This cozy tavern on iconic Waverly Place is a great spot to catch a meal any time of the day: benedicts at brunch, a BLT midday, and pan seared salmon for supper are just some of the options in store. Also check out their ever-changing, inventive cocktail menu for a bit of buzz during your meal.

38. Afghan Kebab House 764 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019 (Hells Kitchen)

This no-frills spot serves up high quality kebabs and traditional, simple Afghan cuisine. Before you go, know that the brown rice is not the typical brown rice substitute for white rice, but basmati rice cooked in meat stock, which we think is much better than typical American brown rice. Plus with BYOB policy and no corkage fee, you can bring in as much beer qine and liquor as you can carry.

39. Gazala's Place 709 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019 (Hells Kitchen)

With a generous BYOB policy (no corkage fee and you can bring beer, wine and liquor!), Gazala's serves up high quality Middle Eastern fare in a casual and homey atmosphere. It may be a small space but, the food more than makes up for the fact that your space bubble might be invaded.

40. Wondee Siam 792 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019 (Hells Kitchen)

This hole-in-the-wall serves up quality Thai country fare in a cozy atmosphere. Check out the spicy pork platter and the Tom Ka soup for a good time. The restaurant doesn't serve alcohol and has no corkage fee so make sure to bring a bottle of wine with you (they only allow one per table).

41. Limon 238 E 24th St, New York, NY 10010 (Gramercy)

This Turkish resto serves up savory eats like spicy green pepper salad topped with parsley and walnuts, grilled calamari over olive oil and falafel mezze platters. While the space might be tiny, the flavors are big.

42. Little Basil Thai Cuisine 153 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010 (Gramercy)

This low-key spot in Kips Bay has great, flavorful Thai fare. Dine in and cozy up with drunken noodles, sweet chili curry, and crispy duck tamarind. Also worth nothing: Little Basil's BYOB policy where you can bring in all the beer and wine you want without any corkage fee.

43. Kuma Inn 113 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002 (Lower East Side)

It's highly unlikely that you'll find this hidden gem just wandering by chance, so here is what you need to know: Chef King Phojanakong owns and runs Kuma Inn, a Filipino-Thai eatery hidden behind a graffiti-tagged door and up a flight of stairs in the Lower East Side. Growing up, Phojanakong ate foods from both regions -- his mother is Filipino and his father is Thai -- and his restaurant seamlessly brings together the two Asian cuisines. The menu is always changing, and loaded with flavorful, innovative bites, like drunken spicy shrimp finished with sake, kalamnsi, and Thai chilies.

44. Sticky Rice 85 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002 (Lower East Side)

This pint sized Thai eatery serves up traditional, veggie-centric fare with tasty, bright fruit drinks and fresh spring salads. Their lunch specials, all yours for under $10, are also on point. Dine in and take advantage of their BYOB policy: it's only $10 to uncork a bottle at your table.

45. Gaia Italian Cafe 251 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002 (Lower East Side)

Sick of your traditional Italian fare and looking for something more imaginative? The menu at this LES cafe changes daily but the food is always fresh and inventive. Best of it, it's made right in front of you-- this pint sized cafe looks into the back kitchen.

46. Gentleman Farmer 40 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002 (Lower East Side)

This sliver of a mom & pop operation feels like a dinner party at an upscale farm house, with copper detailing, velvet banquettes, and gold-painted wooden chairs housed under an arched, reclaimed plank ceiling; the victuals're Ameri-Cannes, from wild Burg

47. Brick Lane Curry House Midtown 235 E 53rd St, New York, NY 10022 (Midtown East)

The Midtown outpost of the East Village's Indo-Brit standby is a go-to for curries and dishes with origins all across India.

48. Joe's Shanghai 9 Pell St, New York, NY 10013 (Chinatown)

In Chinatown's sea of soup dumpling spots, Joe's Shanghai has emerged as a standard bearer -- which is saying a lot. The steamed, doughy pockets filled with gelatin broth and crab or pork have a cultish following among locals and tourists alike, and you'll find it's worth waiting on line for table in the simply adorned space. If you snag a seat, order several rounds, as the signature dumplings really do outshine the rest of the pan-Chinese menu, which veers in and out of Cantonese and Sichuan with dishes like spicy sliced beef and limey jumbo prawns. Those wanting to make a pilgrimage to the Flushing, Queens branch can see where the legend started in 1995.

49. A+ Thai Place 1007 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10022 (Midtown)

This Midtown Thai spot's grade is well deserved. Simple Thai eats done well is the name of the game here. Dine in and take advantage of their BYOB policy-- there's no corkage fee on beer or wine-- or take out and enjoy at home.

50. Fabio Piccolo Fiore 230 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017 (Midtown)

This upscale Italian resto situated within a beautiful, Renaissance inspired setting, focuses on cuisine from the Naples region of Italy. They offer a wide selection of pastas, grilled meat and seafood, and host an extensive wine list.

51. Felidia 243 E 58th St, New York, NY 10022 (Midtown)

The namesake restaurant of Italian chef Lidia Bastianich (she's BBFs with Mario Batali) offers traditional Italian from all regions fare using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The pasta is hand made, the wine list is extensive, and the atmosphere is warm and congenial. What more could you want?

52. Little Thai Kitchen 231 E 53rd St, New York, NY 10022 (Midtown)

Little Thai Kitchen, big flavor. This bright, modern space offers inventive takes on traditional Thai cuisine with dishes like mango chicken, coconut red curry, and tamarind chili shrimp. Take out or dine in and take advantage of their no fee corkage for BYOB on beer and wine.

53. Hillstone 153 E 53rd St, New York, NY 10022 (Midtown)

This Lexington Ave mainstay hosts New American fare and offers an extensive assortment of wines from the new and old words. They've got everything you could want for dinner, from burgers, to seafood dishes and pasta, all presented in a warm, upscale setting.

54. Sarabeth's Restaurant 40 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019 (Midtown)

Which came first, brunch-as-a-New-York-institution or Sarabeth's? We'll never know because this posh city chainlet has been serving New Yorkers everything they crave on a weekend morning since 1983. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, the Central Park South outpost gets extra points for its prime location right across from the park. The lemon and ricotta pancakes are a fan favorite, but no matter what you order, be sure to try the fresh-baked muffins and fruit spreads -- they're the house speciality.

55. City Lobster & Steak 121 W 49th St., New York, NY 10020 (Midtown)

Popular with theater goers, this Midtown spot offers lobster (duh) and other seafood fare alongside meat dishes like short rib, porterhouse, and filet mignon. If you want to get your surf 'n turf on in Manhattan, this is the spot for you.

56. Keens Steakhouse 72 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018 (Midtown West)

Keens was the gentlemen-only meeting place for all sorts of playwrights, publishers, producers, and newsmen of the Herald Square Theatre District back in the day... which was 1885, by the way. Today, the legendary steakhouse maintains its reputation and continues to deliver quality eats in an old-timey atmosphere, and women are now allowed in (!!). Wondering what to order? Try the mutton chops, word is you won't regret it.

57. Restaurant Triomphe 49 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036 (Midtown East)

Triomphe is where Goldman bankers go to power-lunch. But regular folks will also enjoy the elegant, white table cloth fare-- the restaurant's signature "Power Lunch Prix Fixe" offers 3 courses in 60 minutes or less.

58. Phoenix Garden 242 E 40th St, New York, NY 10016 (Midtown)

Phoenix Garden is an under-the-radar Chinese restaurant in Murray Hill with a crazy-long menu of Cantonese eats like fried and stuffed crab claws, lobster in pepper and black bean sauce, and sliced conch with young chives. All the familiar stuff -- sesame chicken, beef and broccoli, and lo mein -- is there too. With a BYOB policy and no-corkage fee, PG is one of the best deals in Murray Hill. Heads up: it’s cash-only.

59. Hillstone 378 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10010 (Midtown)

This upscale chain is a reliable spot for a swanky corporate meal on Park Avenue South. The menu features solid American steak-and-seafood eats, including dinner salads, burgers, and sushi rolls. It's a good place to take a client because it's cool but not stuffy, the menu has something for every dietary preference, and the wine list has a solid mix of high and low pours.

60. Riverpark 450 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016 (Murray Hill)

Planting itself amidst the more than 6000 actual plants in the 15000sqft farm situated at site of the Alexandria Center's stalled West Tower, this urban farm just set up a bookable chef's table featuring dishes made from freshly picked daily produce, all served family-style.

61. The NoHo Star 330 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012 (Noho)

This North of Houston fave serves high quality American fare in a chic setting perfect for Instagramming and people-watching.

62. al di la Trattoria 248 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Chef Anna Klinger's Al Di La Trattoria is a rustic ode to all things farm-to-table. Open since 1998, Al Di La has been a favorite of local Park Slopians thanks to its cozy atmosphere and family-friendly menu. Specializing in the cuisine of Venice and Northern Italy, this warm neighborhood spot doles out dishes using locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible, and also hosts a robust, eco-minded wine list (you can sample the goods while you dine in, or at the Al Di La Vino wine bar next door).

63. Athena Mediterranean Cuisine 535 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 (Park Slope)

This family owned and operated Greek nosh spot offers traditional fare served with a smile. Take advantage of their BYOB policy when dining in, which offers no corkage fee on wine.

64. Olive Vine Café 54 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 (Park Slope)

Hightail it to Park Slope and nosh on Middle Eastern fare at this casual and rustic cafe. The outside garden and lax BYOB policy (no corkage fees!) are major selling points-- simply put, you'd be remiss not to have a meal here.

65. Chalk Point Kitchen 527 Broome St, New York, NY 10013 (Soho)

Seasonally-driven, market-to-table fare like handmade burrata and grilled Long Island squid powers the menu here, with especially colorful platings and a bar serving post-Soul Cycle-appropriate kale martinis. The rest of the space projects the same clean, curated vibe, with mason jars and flower pots dotting the interior.

66. La Sirene 558 Broome St, New York, NY 10013 (Soho)

This tres chic West Soho bistro serves classic French fare-- coq au vin, gnochhi a la Parisienne-- in a small, nautical themed space. Bring your own booze. Corkage fees vary.

67. Tacos Matamoros 4508 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 (Sunset Park)

Next time you're in Sunset Park, stop for tacos at Matamoros, a traditional, hole-in-the-wall Mexican joint that offers flavorful fare worth trekking into Brooklyn for. The food at this family owned restaurant has got a lot of heart and heat, and best of all, it's cheap.

68. Sarabeth's 339 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013 (Tribeca)

The Tribeca outpost of this NYC brunching powerhouse serves all the house made baked goodies you love, alongside some truly great Bloody Marys that are the only hangover antidote we would ever enthusiastically recommend.

69. Tribeca Grill 375 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013 (Tribeca)

TG's co-owned by restaurateur Drew Nieporent and that guy Robert De Niro that you may have heard of... Opened in 1990, it's considered an NYC landmark loved by celebrities and the average Joe alike. Executive Chef Stephen Lewandowski heads the kitchen putting out classic & hearty American dishes.

70. White Street 221 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013 (Tribeca)

White Street dishes out American cuisine, for steep prices, in TriBeCa. This glamorous spot from Floyd Cardoz also does brunch, with options like a hang town fry omelette (with bacon, caramelized onions, and crispy oysters), fried chicken wings (with maple butter & a fried egg), and a Mangalitsa pork burger on a brioche bun (with kimchi slaw and a fried egg).

71. Scalini Fedeli 165 Duane St, New York, NY 10013 (Tribeca)

Star chef Michael Cetrulo's modern eclectic Italian outpost in Tribeca serves up some truly molto bene eats. This classic, chic spaced, formerly occupied by Bouley, is a great setting for such plates as roasted Chilean sea bass, osso buco, and basil poached lobster.

72. Agora 1565 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028 (Upper East Side)

This popular Mediterranean and Turkish spot on the Upper East Side is a cozy BYOB and neighborhood fave. While the menu might not be a mile long, it's full of traditional dishes we love, like the mezze platter with hummus, babaghanoush, and spinach and walnut dip.

73. Bistro Chat Noir 22 E 66th St, New York, NY 10065 (Upper East Side)

"A taste of Montmarte on the Upper East Side," Bistro Chat Noit offers traditional French fare in a cozy dining room setting. When the weather's nice, the al fresco patio is the perfect place to enjoy pate en croute avec Rosé. Bon appetit!

74. Fatty Fish Manhattan 406 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 (Upper East Side)

This Lenox Hill fusion sushi (fushi?) spot serves flavorful dishes in an elegant, peaceful dining room setting. We love their take on a moo shoo: filet mignon medallions on kimchi pancakes. Fatty Fish also gets bonus points for their chill BYOB policy. The first bottle is free, the second a nominal $15.

75. Sarabeth's East 1295 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10128 (Upper East Side)

Which came first, brunch-as-a-New-York-institution or Sarabeth's? We'll never know because this posh city chainlet has been serving New Yorkers everything they crave on a weekend morning since 1983. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, the Upper East Side location sits on prime real estate near Museum Mile and Central Park. The lemon and ricotta pancakes are a fan favorite, but no matter what you order, be sure to try the fresh-baked muffins and fruit spreads -- they're the house speciality.

76. Poke Restaurant 343 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 (Upper East Side)

This cash-only sushi spot serves up classic rolls and other Japanese favorites all served fresh. It's also a bring your own beer joint, which adds to the chill atmosphere of this hideaway Upper Eastside restaurant.

77. Tanoshi Sushi Sake Bar 1372 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 (Upper East Side)

Come for the daily specials, stay for the sake at this Upper East Side sushi spot. They've got a wide variety of speciality and traditional maki rolls, alongside nigiri, sashimi, and omakase chef's tasting deals. They're also BYOB- score!

78. A Cafe 973 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10025 (Upper West Side)

This cafe on the UWS focuses on sustainability does their part by serving all-organic French/Mediterranean vittles. They've also got great prix fixe options for when everything on the menu looks too good to make a decision, and bonus! No corkage fees.

79. Per Se 10 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10023 (Hells Kitchen)

Per Se, looming over Columbus Circle since 2004, has grown to become synonymous with haute French-American fine dining. It’s all one would expect from Chef Thomas Keller, the man responsible for internationally lauded French Laundry —widely considered to be America’s best restaurant. In the most formal of dining rooms, a straight-laced and buttoned-up staff serve refined and extravagantly plated (and priced) nine-course contemporary tasting menus that entice the eye as much as the palate. No single dish has elicited more gasps of delight than his signature starter: warm oysters and a scoop of caviar in a savory tapioca pudding. In the time since its peak, critical applause has wained somewhat, but Per Se remains emblematic of haute, and costly, dining in the city, nonetheless.

80. Alachi Masala 488 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024-4636 (Upper West Side)

This cozy South Asian and Indian neighborhood favorite offers all the classic fare you know-- tandoori, curries, satay, and naan-- and some you don't. Dine and the friendly owners are more than happy to provide you with beer and wine glasses, as BYOB beer, wine, and liquor is offered with no corkage fee.

81. Sarabeth's West 423 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024 (Upper West Side)

Sarabeth's is where you should bring your parents next time you're on the UWS. They'll be so impressed with the house made baked goods, impeccable service, and posh fare at this NYC breakfast-centric mini chain. Pro tip: pick up the check.

82. Nice Matin 201 West 79th St, New York, NY 10014 (Upper West Side)

This French, white-tableclothed, UWS restaurant draws in regular crowds for its weekend brunch service. As for dinner, you might be tempted to go for one of the classic entrees like the duck breast, steak frites, or grilled octopus, but the 5 Napkin Burger is the right pick. Don't believe us? The dish was so good the owners started a chain devoted to the delicacy. Yeah... THAT 5 Napkin Burger.

83. Arte Cafe 106 W 73rd St, New York, NY 10023 (Upper West Side)

This UWS mainstay's all-you-can-drink brunch is the stuff of legend, but their simple and satisfying dinner service is what we're most into. Italian classics like beef carpaccio, caprese salata, bolognese, and slow cooked branzino dominate the menu, and pair perfectly with wines available by the glass or the bottle.

84. Andanada 141 141 W 69th St, New York, NY 10023 (Upper West Side)

Andanada 141's a Spanish uptown resto run by a two-star Michelin chef who serves up tapas like calamari w/ squid ink aioli, plus mains including an oxtail hamburger w/ crispy onions and a lobster tail on a mosaic of pork trotters.

85. Left Bank 117 Perry St, New York, NY 10014 (West Village)

It’s appropriate that this pan-European bistro from the team behind The Mermaid Inn and The Red Cat bears the name of Paris' Left Bank neighborhood: its West Village locale has the same once-bohemian, now-upscale air as the artsy, gallery-laden streets near the Seine. This isn't strict brasserie food though -- Italian and French flavors mingle in dishes like bacon-tossed scallops, Bolognese tagliatelle, and a burger with fontina cheese and caramelized onions. The calm neighborhood atmosphere and a rotating collection of modern artworks (curated by a friend of the owners) beg you to linger as you slowly sip your wine.

86. One If By Land, Two If By Sea 17 Barrow St, New York, NY 10014 (West Village)

One of the most romantic restos in all of NYC, this spot's candle-lit, cozy setting often has a live pianist to really help set the mood. You can't go wrong with their menu either, with entree options like Aged Eberly Guinea Hen, Beef Wellington, or Poached Dayboat Cod.

87. Tartine 253 W 11th St, New York, NY 10014 (West Village)

Tartine is one of those restaurants that makes the West Village the epicenter of the New York brunch scene. Since opening in the mid 90s, the Parisian-like bistro has become an institution known for its berry tarts, brioche French toast, and puff pastry chicken pot pie. Brunch and dinner draw the biggest lines, and the crowd is a mix of locals and European tourists who know the corner spot is cash-only and BYOB.

88. Village Prime 302 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014 (West Village)

This uber chic, architecturally minded bistro and steakhouse is where you go when you know you've made it. Get the Classic Porterhouse for two ($109) and wash it down with a bottle hand selected from the reserve cellar onsite. Don't be shy; here, if you've got it, flaunt it.

89. Forcella 485 Lorimer St, New York, NY 11211

This Neapolitan 'zeria's one-room parlor is decked with photos of the Old World on one side and mirrors on the other (to better reflect photos of the Old World), but you'll barely notice while tucking into pies like the pesto & truffle San Gregorio.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Ice Cream Spot in 25 Different NYC Neighborhoods
SanPellNYC_Apr16

related

READ MORE
10 Reasons You Need to Eat in Tribeca
SanPellNYC_Apr16

related

READ MORE
The 10 Most Essential Restaurants Near Lincoln Center
SanPellNYC_Apr16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like