These NYC Bars Are Serving Up Exclusive Cocktails For Cognac Week If you don't consider yourself much of a cognac-connoisseur, here's your chance to discover what you're missing. Join us during our Cognac Week celebrations, from 2/26 to 3/13, to sample exclusive cocktails from some excellent NYC drinking establishments. Read on for a rundown of these sip-worthy libations, and be sure to save the venues in your own personal list for maximum bar-hopping efficiency.
The Royal
Pergola (address and info) What's in it: Rémy 1738 infused organic Earl Grey, honey syrup, lemon juice
Admiral's ReserveBathtub Gin (address and info) What's in it: Rémy 1738, walnut liqueur, Benedictine liqueur, pineapple gum syrup
JewelBoulton & Watt (address and info) What's in it: Rémy Martin VSOP, Amaro Montenegro, fig, aztec chocolate bitters
Mata HariEmployees Only (address and info) What's in it: Rémy Martin 1738, chai infused Dolin Rouge vermouth, lemon juice, pomegranate juice, simple syrup, dried rosebud garnish
Cognac CrustaForrest Point (address and info) What's in it: Rémy VSOP, Cointreau liqueur, maraschino, lemon lemon juice, Gomme syrup, Angostura bitters, Peychaud's bitters, lemon rose wrapped cherry garnish
The StrasbourgRefinery (address and info) What's in it: Rémy Martin VSOP, Cointreau, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, black tea Continue Reading
Another one
Lighthouse (address and info) What's in it: Rémy VSOP, Punt E Mes vermouth, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, honey, black lime zest
JavrezacBeauborg at Le District (address and info) What's in it: Rémy Martin 1738, Dolin Rouge vermouth, Kummel liqueur, Cointreau Cammomile liqueur, Orange twist, on rock
The SazarackThe Handy Liquor Bar (address and info) What's in it: Rémy 1738, Germain liqueur, Fernet Branca liqueur, Peychauds bitters, Absinthe rinse
Uptown SoulThe Grange Bar & Eatery (address and info) What's in it: Rémy 1738, fig infused brown sugar syrup, Busnel Calvados
Mata HariMacao Trading Co. (address and info) What's in it: Rémy Martin 1738, chai infused dolin rouge vermouth, lemon juice, pomegranate juice, simple syrup, dried rosebud garnish
Summer InternDrexler's (address and info) What's in it: Rémy VSOP, Ron Zacapa, Dolin Blanc, Giffard Pamplemousse, Peychaud's bitters
Pergola's a hookah bar/lounge that's turning up the heat with Mediterranean flare and solid hookah flavor choices.
Boulton & Watt's a bar/resto hybrid from the team behind several other Alphabet City winners that makes you feel like you just got off a very long day of work during the Industrial Revolution.
This dimly lit industry bar/restaurant/lounge is tucked away from the busy streets of the West Village but inside, there's a bustling social scene and warm, welcoming ambiance. EO’s mixologists are constantly creating new and serving old-time, all-time favorite cocktails. Try the Billionaire Cocktail -- a bourbon drink made with lemon, EO’s own grenadine, and Angostura bitters. You’ll feel right at home with a staff that acts like a family, bonded by a shared love of EO (and they’ve all got the “EO” tattoos to prove it). Be sure to chat up the head bartender, who was a subject in the documentary Hey Bartender.
From the same guys who brought us Employees Only, Macao Trading Co. in Tribeca shakes things up with a Chinese-meets-Portuguese menu. Expect noodles, dumplings, and lots of seafood, plus spot-on drinks that do great things for green tea cocktails.
Enclosed by light-pouring windows, this Williamsburg restaurant lives up to its name with fresh and airy entreés -- many of which are seafood-focused (tilefish chanterelles, grilled octopus), and many of which are not (dry-aged cheeseburger with manchego, beef carpaccio). While Lighthouse definitely delivers with its main dishes, a selection of shareable small plates featuring house-made sourdough, pickles, and cured meats, are impressive and substantial.
An upscale French restaurant in the Financial district with an extensive wine selection.
This bar is located right underneath Chalk Point Kitchen, and it's got a classic cocktail lounge/piano bar vibe, Try the Drugstore Cowboy with Remy Martin, Disaronno, pineapple juice, homemade grenadine, kona syrup, and sparkling water.
It's up in Harlem, but this neighborhood resto is a great place to get fresh food with top-notch cocktails, craft beers, and wine.
From the team at Boulton & Watt comes Drexler's, where large format cocktails, classic cocktails, and beers that are iced in vintage bathtubs are the norm.
The Refinery Hotel is the opulent reincarnation of the Colony Arcade Building. Constructed in 1912, its ornate, neo-gothic façade became the vision that welcomed the workday of the generation's milliners. These skilled artists were working at the peak of New York innovation, as showrooms, importers, and manufacturers thrived in this cultural and media center.
Hoping to invigorate the speakeasy trend by marrying actually good food with actually good drinks with actually good music (!), this dusky imbibery-inside-a-coffee-shop is denoted only by a red light on its nondescript door, which opens to reveal period touches like a tiled tin ceiling, an antique bathtub centerpiece, and possibly '20s-'30s jazz acts. It's all the product of a mixology heavyweight from Ireland and a chef from Harry's Steak, who're pairing plates of lobster-stuffed 'shrooms and short rib sliders with libations running from Pimm's Cups and Dry Martinis, to a light-n-dark rum joint w/ falernum, pineapple juice, and black cardamom called the Melancholy Punch, which certainly won't leave you dispirited.
Forrest Point is the kind of restaurant that could only exist in a gentrified, hipster neighborhood like Bushwick. The indoor-outdoor spot sits on a triangular block between Forrest St and Flushing Ave; the outdoor patio, gated-in like a city park, seats more than 50 at its mismatching tables, while the interior is decorated to resemble a well-worn dive bar. Expect mezcal cocktails, boilermakers, and milk punch to drink, and comfort food like a cast-iron cheese burger (made with Pat LaFrieda beef) and fish tacos to eat.