13 Over-The-Top Holiday-Themed Pop-Up Bars in NYC

Thanksgiving’s over, the Rockefeller Christmas tree has been lit, and there’s a distinct nip in the air. All of this means one thing: Over-the-top holiday themed bars and pop-ups are opening their doors to serve you body-warming cocktails amid glitzy decorations.

From the return of yearly favorites to luxe rooftop snow globes and anti-holiday holiday bars, NYC has plenty of festive spots to toast the merry season. After the ups and downs of the past year, we’re all deserving of a kitschy and fun holiday experience—here are 13 must-visit pop-up bars to check out this season.