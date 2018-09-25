This Chef Left The Buttoned-Up Restaurant World To Sell Ice Pops On The Beach

When Justin Harder got tired of the New York restaurant scene, he went down to Rockaway Beach in Queens and started handing out ice pops as a way to get away from his buttoned-up life. When he saw how strong the reaction was from locals, he realized he could use his culinary know-how and create City Sticks, his ice pop company focused on unique flavors like piña colada and caipirinha. What started as a push cart on the beach is now a brick-and-mortar outpost on Rockaway Beach’s thriving boardwalk.
- New York
-
Near Me
Discover Bars & Restaurants