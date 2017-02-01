Looking Back on Death & Co., NYC's Most Influential Cocktail Bar, 10 Years Later

Joining up with two 20-something entrepreneurs with no real cocktail experience was ballsy, but the promise of creative freedom was too good to pass up. “It was pretty amazing to be given that freedom,” says Miller. “I think the best thing Dave did was step back and get out of our way. Dave gave us just about everything we could've wanted and we all took advantage.”

With their resumes and unrivaled freedom to create, Ward and Miller set an impressively high standard for the bartenders that would come after them. “A lot of the amazing bartenders that opened D&C were trained by the people who started bringing back proper drinks in the early 2000s or before,” says former Death & Co. bartender Jillian Vose, who recalls being “terrified” when she joined D&C four years after it opened. “They were one of the first bars to take the classics they learned and use them as templates.” In her current role as beverage director at both the Dead Rabbit and BlackTail, Vose still uses what she learned from Miller and Ward. “Brian's flavor combinations are forever engrained in my brain,” she says.