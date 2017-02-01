Death & Co.'s Flaming Zombie Punch Is Still an Essential NYC Cocktail

Revolutionary East Village cocktail bar Death & Co. may have just hit the 10-year mark, but its Zombie Punch, a refreshed version of the classic Tiki drink (with a fiery twist), is still one of the city’s most important cocktails.

The Zombie has been a classic Tiki drink since its invention in 1934, when the legendary bartender Don the Beachcomber concocted a recipe so strong he limited his customers to only two per visit. Death & Co.’s version honors the classic cocktail but takes its presentation to a whole new level; you can order the $18 drink as a single, but if you want to feel like you’re literally on Treasure Island, you should opt for the $125 large-format version. Poured in an octopus punch bowl topped with a flaming skull, the punch is big enough to share with your entire group and will almost make you feel like a Polynesian king (or queen).