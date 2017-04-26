This Just-Opened NYC Bar Is Donating All Proceeds to Causes Threatened Under Trump

Get ready to drink, New York, because there’s a new bar putting all your pricey cocktail money towards charity.
Coup, which opened last weekend, is the city’s first 100% not-for-profit cocktail bar. Founded by Ravi DeRossi, the brains behind some of the city’s most influential cocktail bars (like Death & Co. and Amor y Amargo) and bartenders Sother Teague and Max Green, Coup was founded in response to the policies of President Trump. The goal is to offer people a way to support causes threatened by the new administration, and to celebrate the diversity of New York. “The way we define ourselves is: we’re not an anti-Trump bar, we’re just a pro-charity bar and the charities we happen to be working with right now are organizations that need money right now to fight this current administration or are being defunded,” DeRossi tells Thrillist.
Located at 64 Cooper Square (the former home of DeRossi’s Bergen Hill), the bar will feature an impressive lineup of guest bartenders, including Ivy Mix (Leyenda), Jim Meehan (PDT), and Joaquin Simo (Pouring Ribbons), who will be crafting their own signature cocktails and completely donating their time. “Everybody we know wanted to be a part of this,” said DeRossi, “[We said,] let’s bring in a slew of these other cocktail guys from around the country and around the world that we know are interested in this and literally not one person said no.”
After purchasing a drink, you’ll receive a wooden token that can be placed in one of several labeled jars representing different charities or organizations (including Planned Parenthood and the ACLU), allowing customers to determine exactly where their money will be donated. Coup also has a strict no tipping policy, helping more proceeds go to the cause.
