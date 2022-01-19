Get 25-Cent Martinis All Month Long at This Popular West Village Restaurant

A three-martini lunch for under a buck is finally within reach, thanks to a month-long promotion at a cozy cafe in the West Village.

Anton’s will be offering martinis and Manhattans for just 25 cents through the month of January, the chef and owner, Nick Anderer, announced on Instagram. The promotion will be available during lunch service, which runs Wednesday through Friday from noon to 3 pm.

And don’t worry: there’s no fine print to sift through here. The cocktails are the same regular-sized drinks that can be found on beverage director Natalie Johnson’s standard menu alongside more than 550 wines by the bottle, 20 pours available by the glass, and cocktails. The eatery is also known for dishes with European influences like omelets with ham and gruyere, sea bass with black butter grenobloise, and a wide array of pasta dishes available all day.