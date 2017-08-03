Get Over 1,400 Variations of a Bloody Mary at This NYC Restaurant

The Wayfarer, a restaurant at the Quin Hotel in Midtown, wants you to design custom Bloody Marys that are just as unique, beautiful, and boozy as you are with the help of its new "Build a Bloody" card that boasts 1,440 Bloody Mary variations. Basically, you can let your freak flag fly by customizing everything about the drink like the alcohol, the base, the garnish, and even what's on the rim of the glass. It all starts this weekend, March 14-15.
Here's the deal: the base price per Bloody Mary is $12, which includes three options from the card. After that, each additional option is 50 cents. First you pick your alcohol (options like vodka, flavored vodka, chili liqueur, and more), then the base (traditional, spicy, tomato water, or the chef's favorite, Green Juice), then you choose what goes on the rim (things like poppy and sesame seed, paprika, celery salt, salt and pepper, and more), and finally, the topping (shrimp, jerky, roasted tomato, cheddar cheese, pork rind, and more). In other words, you'll probably have to have more than one to truly experience such freedom.
The Bloody Mary madness comes just in time for The Wayfarer's new brunch hours, which have been extended until 4pm every Saturday and Sunday, and just ahead of a new brunch menu the restaurant said is coming soon.
