Hey NYC: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Is Here

55 W 21st St, New York, NY 10010 (Flatiron)

There are tons of sports bars in this city, but not all of them are as gargantuan as Bounce Sporting Club. Televisions are everywhere you look in the 4,000sqft mega-bar, making it hard to miss a minute of the game, no matter if you're posted at one of the high-tops, ordering a drink at the bar, or lounging in a red leather booth. Pretty much the only time your eyes aren't on the screen is when they're staring at your plate: the American menu is filled with the kind of comfort dishes that go down best with a beer, from Pigs In A Pretzel (like the ones in a blanket, but with pretzel dough) and loaded nachos to wings and Pat LaFrieda-beef burgers. When night falls, Bounce switches gears and transforms into a dance club with DJ sets and flashing lights.