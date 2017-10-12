Hey NYC: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Is Here

A few months back, Jack Daniel’s rolled out a hot new cinnamon-flavored whiskey liqueur called Tennessee Fire -- but only in a few lucky/thirsty test markets. The testing went really well. Like, if this were a movie screening, people would have been giving standing ovations and shouting "bravo!" and possibly crying tears of joy.
Now, Tennessee Fire has spread to New York (and the Hamptons). Which means it’s ready for you to give it a shot, by taking a shot. To make it easier for you to put it to the test, we picked out some prime spots that are already carrying the stuff, all laid out on the map below. Stop by with some friends, and start your night by hoisting some 2oz glasses and knocking one back.
-
1. Ruschmeyer's161 Second House Rd, Montauk
-
2. Stephen Talkhouse161 Main St, Amagansett
-
3. Bounce Sporting Club55 W 21st St, New York
-
4. Marquee289 10th Ave, New York
-
5. McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon36-2 126th St, Flushing
-
6. Whiskey Trader71 W 55th St, New York
-
7. Brother Jimmy's1485 Second Ave , New York
-
8. 3 Sheets Saloon134 W 3rd St, New York
-
9. The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club514 Union Street, Gowanus
-
10. Libation137 Ludlow Street, New York
-
11. Cheap Shots149-05 Union Turnpike, Flushing
-
12. Rudy's Bar & Grill627 9th Ave, New York
-
13. Yuca Bar111 Avenue A, New York
-
14. Brewski's Bar and Grill3718 E Tremont Ave, Bronx
-
15. 1 OAK453 W 17th St, New York
From some of the minds behind the Surf Lodge, this Montauk hotel/resto/nightlife hybrid boasts a laundry list of amenities, including a sand-filled pool for punch bowl-fueled rounds of ping pong and bocce.
A live music club on Long Island that's seen some of the greatest musicians -- Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, The Velvet Underground, and The Allman Brothers, to name a few -- ever since its opening in 1970. It's the antithesis of Hamptons life with hip crowds, a laid-back yet rowdy atmosphere, and unpretentiousness all around.
There are tons of sports bars in this city, but not all of them are as gargantuan as Bounce Sporting Club. Televisions are everywhere you look in the 4,000sqft mega-bar, making it hard to miss a minute of the game, no matter if you're posted at one of the high-tops, ordering a drink at the bar, or lounging in a red leather booth. Pretty much the only time your eyes aren't on the screen is when they're staring at your plate: the American menu is filled with the kind of comfort dishes that go down best with a beer, from Pigs In A Pretzel (like the ones in a blanket, but with pretzel dough) and loaded nachos to wings and Pat LaFrieda-beef burgers. When night falls, Bounce switches gears and transforms into a dance club with DJ sets and flashing lights.
Marquee's a crazy club that boasts a very "robot spaceship" look, with neon lights and a dark interior that's sure to guarantee some wild nights.
Classic Irish sports pub known for their happy hours and dedication to the Mets.
Multi-level sports bar perfect for anyone looking to party or just watch the game.
Solid Southern food without even going downtown.
Beer, bar food, and an army of TVs to watch the game on.
A massive hall of Florida kitsch (Cabanas! Drink umbrellas!) mixed with industrial not-kitsch (Concrete!), RPSC is officially NYC's first and only bar outfitted with 10 bonafide sunken shuffleboard lanes.
Three levels of nightclub full of good drinks and fun people to party with.
Classic dive bar replete with, you guessed it, cheap shots.
Rudy's Bar is one of the oldest dive bars in New York City history, and one of the first bars to get a liquor license when prohibition ended in 1933. It's got a pretty extensive list of draft and bottled beers for a dive (all at fantastically low prices), and free hot dogs with the purchase of any drink. The staff at Rudy's is always friendly and inviting, making it a favorite among tourists and locals alike.
A restaurant serving up Latin cuisine and atmosphere from a number of countries, complete with a sidewalk café and open window seating.
Bronx dive serving up brews and burgers.
The original New York location of the growing group of bars spots sharing the same name.