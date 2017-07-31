How to Drink at Manhattan's 10 Oldest Bars in a Day

A couple months ago, we wrote an article about the 10 oldest bars in Manhattan, and you may have seen it, you may have even enjoyed it (fingers crossed), but a group of some the most industrious, intelligent, and no doubt dashing and beautiful readers, took it to the next level and turned it into an actual day-long bar crawl. And since there's pretty much nothing we love more than when people act on our articles and tell us about it on our Facebook page, (please do this), we decided to publish their very thorough itinerary for exactly how to drink at Manhattan's 10 oldest bars in one day.
Scott Prusko and about a dozen of his friends went on the glorious adventure all across Manhattan and below is the step-by-step guide to doing it. Cheers, dude!
ITINERARY: Oldest Bars in Manhattan
- You will be both walking quite a bit and taking the subway.
- Not including your arrival and departure you will need 7 trips (x $2.75) available on a MetroCard.
- Very comfortable shoes recommended and comfortable but neat clothing so we are welcome in each establishment.
- Menus may not be 100% accurate but it looks as if every establishment does have a kitchen and I tried to provide a link for each.
START: 11:30 am
STOP #1: Landmark Tavern
626 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Accepts Credit Cards: Visa, MC, AmEx, Disc
Lunch Menu
Sandwich & Burgers Menu
Bar Snacks Menu
- 15 minute walk to 50th St. & 8th Ave.
- Take E Train to towards Jamaica Center 3 stops to 53rd St./Lexington Ave.
- 3 minute walk uptown to 915 3rd Ave.
STOP #2: P.J. Clarke’s
915 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022
Accepts Credit Cards: Visa, MC, AmEx, Disc, Diners Club
Menu
- 7 minute walk to 59th St. and Lexington Ave.
- Take 4 train (towards Crown Hts - Utica Av) or 5 Train (towards Bowling Green) downtown to 14th St.-Union Sq
- Walk 4 blocks uptown and make right onto 18th St.
- Walk 1 block east on 18th St. to 129 E 18th St.
STOP #3: Pete’s Tavern
129 East 18th St. New York, NY 10003
Accepts Credit Cards: Visa, MC, AmEx, Disc
Menu
- 3 minute walk two blocks northwest crossing Park Ave South.
- 45 East 18th Street will be on the right
STOP #4: Old Town Bar
45 East 18th Street, New York, NY 10003
Accepts Credit Cards: Major Credit Cards
Menu
- 10 minute walk to 14th St. Station near corner of 15th & Avenue of the Americas
- Take F Train towards Coney Island - Stillwell Av. to W 4th St.
- Walk 1 block uptown and make a left onto Waverly Pl.
- Stay right when Waverly Pl. splits after Gay St.
- Cross Christopher St./Stonewall Pl.
- Walk one more block and make left onto 10th St. to 159 W 10th St
STOP #5: Julius’
159 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014
CASH ONLY (Bank of America & Citibank around the block on West 4th St. & Christopher St.)
Menu
- Walk west on W 10th St toward 7th Ave S
- Turn right onto West 4th Street
- Walk 2 blocks then make a left onto Perry St.
- Walk 2 blocks then make a right onto Hudson St. 567
- Hudson St is about ¾ of the way up the block.
STOP #6: White Horse Tavern
567 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
CASH ONLY (HSBC Bank across the street on West 11th St. by Bleecker Playground)
Menu
- 14 minute walk
- Walk back to Perry St. and make a right onto Perry St.
- Walk 1 block then make left onto Greenwich St.
- Walk 12 blocks to Spring St.
- 326 Spring St. will be on the right.
STOP #7: Ear Inn
326 Spring St, New York, NY 10013
Accepts Credit Cards
Menu
- Make a right onto Spring St. walk 1 block to Canal St.
- Make left on Canal St.
- Walk 3-4 blocks on Canal then make left onto Varick St.
- Take the 1 Train towards the South Ferry Loop Get off at the 5th stop - South Ferry Loop
- 4 minute walk
- Walk north on Peter Minuit Plaza toward State St/State Street Plaza
- Turn right onto State St cross Whitehall St. and continue on Water St. 2 blocks
- Turn left onto Broad St walk one block
- Turn right onto Pearl St to 54 Pearl St.
STOP #8: Fraunces Tavern
54 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10004
Accepts Credit Cards
Menu (links at bottom of the page)
- Walk across Broad St. and walk down to Whitehall St.
- Take the R Train towards Forest Hills - 71 Av
- Get off at 4th stop Canal St.
- Walk Northeast on Broadway towards Howard St.
- Walk 3 blocks (count Howard St.) and make right onto Broome St.
- Walk 3-4 block to Mulberry St.
- Make right onto Mulberry St. to 176 Mulberry St.
STOP #9: Mulberry Street Bar
176 Mulberry St., New York, NY 10013
Accepts Credit Cards
Menu
- Walk back to Broome St. and make a left on Broome St.
- Walk 1 block then make a right onto Cleveland Place.
- Walk 2 block to Spring St.
- Take the 6 Train towards Pelham Bay Park
- Get off at the 2nd stop - Astor Pl.
- Cross 8th St. and walk east to Astor Pl.
- Walk ½ block on Astor Pl. then make a right onto Cooper Sq.
- Walk 1 block then make a left onto E 7th St.
- Walk about 1-½ block to 15 E 7th St on the left.
STOP #10: McSorley's Old Ale House
15 E 7th St., New York, NY 10003
CASH ONLY (Chase Bank at both Cooper Sq & Astor Place and around the block on 2nd Ave.)
Menu (couldn’t find actual menu online)
END: 1:00 am (could be earlier but 1am is when McSorley’s closes)
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and needs to come up with a Manhattan $1 dollar slice adventure itinerary some day. Send news tips to tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.
-
1. Landmark Tavern626 11th Ave, New York
-
2. Pete's Tavern129 E 18th St, New York
-
3. McSorley's Old Ale House15 E 7th St, New York
-
4. Ear Inn326 Spring St, New York
-
5. Fraunces Tavern54 Pearl St, New York
-
6. P.J. Clarke's915 3rd Ave, New York
-
7. White Horse Tavern567 Hudson St, New York
-
8. Julius'159 W 10th St, New York
-
9. Old Town Bar45 E 18th St., New York
-
10. Mulberry Street Bar176 1/2 Mulberry St, New York
This Hell’s Kitchen bar is one of the oldest in New York, (it opened in 1868!). It was eventually renovated in the early 2000s in the hands of new owners, but it still retains its historic charm, including tin ceilings and an original mahogany bar carved from a single tree. The menu lacks pretty much all pretense with items like Shepherd’s pie, Scotch eggs, potato and leek soup, and fish and chips.
Surviving the Depression and two World Wars means Pete’s Tavern was established in 1864, and even stayed open during Prohibition, when it masked itself as a flower shop while still serving alcohol. Initially called Healy’s Cafe, the place didn’t get the name Pete’s Tavern until Pete Belle purchased the property in 1932. Sidle up to the intricately carved rosewood bar and order one (or four) of the house special, the 1864 Original House Ale.
Opened in 1854, McSorley’s is the oldest still-running saloon in NYC, and was one of the last “Men Only” pubs in NY (until 1970). When you visit, you’ll truly feel like you’ve stepped into a bit of city history -- after all, you'll be sitting at the very same counter Abe Lincoln and John Lennon did. McSorley’s also keeps it real with just two beers -- the house ale, light or dark, and nothing else.
More than a century ago, this SoHo watering hole was a hotspot for sailors waiting for their ships to dock. The Ear Inn is a designated landmark of the City of New York, and the cheeseburger is a designated bar burger of the City of New York (designated by Thrillist, of course). The prime sirloin number topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion is something you absolutely have to check off your NYC burger bucket list, whether you're from here or not. It’s big, it’s juicy, and it goes perfectly with a pint.
This Pearl St boozery/resto has something for everyone, whether you're looking for a solid adult beverage (their whiskey list is extensive and impressive) or a delicious meal (with everything from burgers to pot pie to penne).
A New York institution, P.J. Clarke's has delivered on the fancy cheeseburger promise since 1884. And while Midtown in the new millennia no longer projects late-20th century old money glam, the venue continues to maintain a setting of demure class. Come for the bacon cheeseburgers, stay for the exemplary cocktails.
Dating back to 1880 as a hangout for longshoremen, this West Village saloon later became a popular gathering spot for literary lushes like Michael Harrington, James Baldwin, Dan Wakefield, John Ashbery, and Hunter S. Thompson; a popular myth even says that Dylan Thomas’ ghost haunts his favorite table in the room where his picture now hangs. Take your chances with a ghost run-in and enjoy the roomy West Village digs (a rarity for the neighborhood's bars) with a beer or cocktail, but remember to grab cash beforehand, since debit and credit aren't accepted.
One of the oldest gay bars in New York, Julius' is a laid-back tavern in the West Village. Three dollar well drinks, five dollar burgers, and a jukebox make this spot a classic for both tourists and locals.
While many other bars are trying to create it, old-school New York charm comes naturally to this institution, which has been slinging drinks since 1882 (then known as Viemeister’s). The charm, however, is not the only anachronism that makes it so popular: Old Town also boasts a mahogany bar, distressed mirrors, a dumbwaiter, and high, tin ceilings.
This Little Italy bar, opened in 1908, mixes old and new with a classic wooden bar and jukebox alongside new TVs and beers on tap. Mulberry Street Bar also offers a full menu, and can boast that The Sopranos has been filmed there.