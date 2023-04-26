Williamsburg’s Newest Rooftop LilliStar Packs a Tropical Punch

Throughout the season, guests can also expect a packed events calendar filled with everything from DJ sets to parties for record labels and clothing brands.

The new rooftop joins Bar Lab Hospitality’s already impressive nightlife roster, which includes Broken Shaker, ART SoHo, and the recently opened Jolene Sound Room.

LilliStar opens on Wednesday, April 26 at 353 Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn at the Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg.