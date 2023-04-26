Williamsburg’s Newest Rooftop LilliStar Packs a Tropical Punch
A solid dose of vitamin D and immaculate views at this sky-high spot.
When puffers return to under-bed storage boxes and scarves get tossed to the back of closets, New Yorkers bring to light their collective obsession of sipping chilled cocktails from a sky-high rooftop perch. Helping to feed this fixation, Bar Lab Hospitality just debuted the new LilliStar atop the Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg.
Perched on the eleventh floor of the hotel with stunning views of the Williamsburg Bridge and East River, LilliStar channels the laid back surf lifestyle of Australia and Indonesia. “What inspired us the most was the chill, nature vibes and hospitality of Indonesia’s culture,” says Bar Lab Hospitality co-owner Gabe Orta. “We wanted to create a destination where everyone is welcome and feels transported to another place.”
At the entrance, guests are greeted with hanging lotus flower sculptures, a green marble bar, and lush plants. On the outdoor terrace, string lights, wide-brimmed umbrellas, and woven seating accompany the unparalleled vista.
The focus of the beverage program is Indonesia-inspired tropical cocktails. Offered on a seasonal basis, highlights include the Wu Wave (lime leaf-infused mezcal, blue curacao, macadamia nut orgeat, yuzu soda) and Papaya Salad Daiquiri (rum, tomato juice, birdseye chile). To share with your crew, there’s also a Boozy Jell-O Shot Flight and the Large Format special, which serves 10 to 12 guests and includes a choice of spirit, calamansi, pineapple, banana, green tea, and champagne.
If you’re feeling peckish, chef Eli Buli, who runs the downstairs restaurant Mesiba, is behind shareable bites like the Ayam Goreng (fried chicken wings with chili), Turmeric Cauliflower, and Rendand Bao (filled with braised short ribs).
Throughout the season, guests can also expect a packed events calendar filled with everything from DJ sets to parties for record labels and clothing brands.
The new rooftop joins Bar Lab Hospitality’s already impressive nightlife roster, which includes Broken Shaker, ART SoHo, and the recently opened Jolene Sound Room.
LilliStar opens on Wednesday, April 26 at 353 Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn at the Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg.