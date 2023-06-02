Throw Back a Guinness at This Queer Irish Pub in Brooklyn

Nestled between East Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Mary’s Bar is a recent addition to Brookyn’s growing string of queer spaces.

Opened by Dublin native Brendan Donohoe in April, the spot has quickly become a sanctuary for those looking to pull up a stool and leisurely sip on a pint of Guinness amongst a laid-back crowd.

As a former bartender at the now closed O’Brien’s Irish Pub in Times Square, throughout his decades-long career in hospitality—and evolution as a gay man—Donohoe found himself drifting closer to Brooklyn, especially finding comfort and solace in the borough’s burgeoning queer community.

His entrance into its queer bar scene kicked off after meeting Sheila Frayne, the owner of the beloved Park Slope lesbian bar, Ginger’s. Donohoe eventually started helping with the administrative and operational aspects of the famed institution that first opened in 2000.

“Ginger’s is such a unique gravitational force,” says Donohoe. “It’s a piece of history that should be preserved and taken care of.”