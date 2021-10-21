17 of the Most Fabulous Places to Drink Cosmos in New York City
Perhaps no cocktail represents the glamorous side of New York City nightlife quite like the Cosmopolitan. Elegant and sophisticated, this classic cocktail made with Cointreau, vodka, cranberry juice, and fresh lime can be found on menus all over the city, from speakeasy-inspired cocktail bars to refined fine dining restaurants.
This fall and winter, there's yet another reason to order a Cosmopolitan: It's an easy way to give back to the local spots you know and love through the Cointreau Cosmos for a Cause program. Through December 31, every time you order a Cosmopolitan at a participating bar or restaurant, Cointreau will make a donation to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, up to $100,000. We'll drink to that — starting with a Cosmo at one of these much-loved New York City spots.
Candlelit bistro tables, quilted leather banquettes, weekly live music — the vibes are immaculate at this Greenwich Village cocktail bar. No detail is overlooked in the cocktail program, from the most subtle flavor profile to the delicate garnishes. That's particularly evident in the Not Your Mom's Cosmo, which puts a fresh twist on the classic recipe with hibiscus and lemon.
At Craft, chef Tom Colicchio combines the refined simplicity of fine dining with the comfort of dining in someone's home — albeit a very polished home. For dinner, you might opt for simple yet elegant dishes like olive oil-poached halibut or roasted black hen of the woods mushrooms with allium confit. The bar program is similarly sophisticated, with a focus on classic cocktails.
You could comfortably spend an entire afternoon or evening at Porchlight. Here, what starts as a quick drink and catch-up with a few friends can quickly morph into an hours-long hang once you discover the board games and their tempting list of cocktails. And if you get hungry, there's plenty to try on the Southern-inspired food menu as well, from snacks like hush puppies with hot honey to full-on entrees like fried shrimp po' boy.
Modern Italian cuisine meets a top-notch cocktail program at the West Village location of Dante, a storied New York institution in its own right. Speaking of New York institutions, Dante devotes an entire section of its bar menu to riffs on the Cosmopolitan, from a tropical coconut version to a Cosmojito.
Surf and turf is the name of the game at the Flatiron outpost of this popular restaurant chain. The classic lobster roll, burger, and whole lobster are the heroes of the menu, but you'll find everything from fresh oysters to calamari on offer. Whether you go for seafood, beef, or both, you can wash it down with a perfectly prepared Cosmo.
Sugar Monk was inspired by the speakeasies that once thrived in its Harlem neighborhood, something you can immediately feel after stepping into the moody bar decorated in rich jewel tones. Both of its founders are creatives in the true sense of the word — one a mixologist and visual artist, the other a photographer and designer — so every drink at Sugar Monk is a complete sensory experience.
Think of the Sea Fire Grill as a seafood lover's take on a steakhouse. The menu revolves around the protein, with sides like shishito peppers and truffle mashed potatoes complementing seasonally sourced halibut, salmon, branzino, lobster, and more. Don't overlook seafood-centric starters like tuna tartar, Spanish octopus, and a full caviar service, either.
Founded in 1880, the White Horse Tavern is the second oldest continually run tavern in New York City. Over the years, the clientele has boasted longshoremen, beat poets, and even rock ‘n’ roll icons. Today, you can expect the crowd to include a handful of tourists alongside New Yorkers who just want to soak up the ambiance and sip some of the beautifully executed cocktails.
This cozy, contemporary spot near Columbus Circle would work equally well for dinner with out-of-town family, an after-work happy hour, or a late-night hang with friends. The crowd-pleasing dinner menu includes choices like fried chicken sliders and a blackened mahi mahi wrap. The cocktail menu features plenty of familiar beverages with a slight twist, like the Pomegranate White Cosmo with elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice, and pomegranate juice.
This West Village bar blends the best of Japanese and American drinking culture into one delightful experience. Even the space is fun: Divey red lighting and Japanese film posters on the walls make the bar feel comfortable. Nibble on fusion bar snacks like deviled eggs with white miso and salmon roe or crispy fries dusted with nori.
Coffeeshop by day, cocktail bar by night, Da Capo brings a distinctly European atmosphere to the Upper West Side. After popping by for a macchiato and a pastry in the morning, come back after dark for small bites like filet mignon tartare or a quattro formaggi pizza served alongside thoughtfully designed cocktails.
The Bar Room at the Beekman is an elite hotel bar. Between the jewel tone color palette, plush velvet lounge chairs, and curio cabinets lining the walls, the decor evokes an old New York vibe — a feeling that is only enhanced by ordering a classic cocktail like the Cosmopolitan.
This Hell's Kitchen Italian restaurant offers a menu full of dishes worthy of your nonna's Sunday dinner, from eggplant rollatini to spaghetti and meatballs to chicken parmigiana. The sleek, red-and-black decor makes the space feel upscale and sophisticated.
Mixologist Jim Meehan is behind the creative cocktails at this famous East Village speakeasy. After entering through the vintage phone booth, you'll find yourself in a dimly lit bar with taxidermied animals on the walls. If all that drinking makes you hungry, grab a bacon-wrapped hot dog from adjoining Crif Dogs.
It's all about traditional Neapolitan pizza at Ribalta. Whether you opt for one topped with eggplant and cherry tomatoes or prosciutto di parma and arugula, the light, tender crust is the star of the show — thanks to the flour and yeast sourced directly from Italy.
First opened in 1951, Long Island Bar is the quintessential neighborhood bar. Current owners Joel Tompkins and Toby Cecchini restored and re-opened the bar in 2013, and since then, Long Island Bar has gained quite the reputation for its tight list of well-executed cocktails, iconic cheeseburger, and always welcoming atmosphere.
If you're craving enchiladas or tostones, head to this Williamsburg spot serving Mexican and Latin-Caribbean dishes. The comfortable space furnished with dark woods and moody jewel tones transitions into a clubby lounge after dark, if you decide to hang out for a few drinks after your meal.