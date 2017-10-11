Jameson Helps Brew Up Something Special in New Jersey

If you’ve ever had trouble deciding between a cold beer and an expertly crafted glass of whiskey, Jameson Caskmates is about to solve all of your problems. (Well, it can’t absolve your student loans, but one out of 99 ain’t bad.) Created in 2014 from a conversation between a local craft brewer in Ireland and Jameson’s distiller Dave Quinn, Jameson Caskmates is classic whiskey with a modern twist; it’s three-times distilled then finished in craft stout barrels for a totally original taste.
And to keep creating even more totally distinct tastes, Jameson has sent its whiskey barrels to breweries all over the United States as part of its Drinking Buddies program. New Jersey’s River Horse Brewing Company used Jameson barrels to create its own take on an Irish coffee. The River Horse Craic is an imperial dry Irish stout aged on vanilla and coffee beans.
