This Smoked Manhattan Is a Billowing Riff on NYC's Classic Whiskey Cocktail

You'll find many smoky attractions at New York City's historic Beatrice Inn, especially with Thrillist's 2016 NYC Chef of the Year Angie Mar running the kitchen: The rabbit, for instance, which is smoked over applewood, or the roast duck, which is first brined and smoked, then later doused in booze and set ablaze at the table.

Since the chef loves to cook with smoke, the restaurant's bartenders decided to incorporate her passion into a signature drink. The result is a visually stunning twist on the classic Manhattan cocktail, made with rye, vermouth, Grand Marnier, bitters -- oh, and of course, a smoking gun. Watch Beatrice Inn bartender Robert Amburn demonstrate this fragrant technique in the video above.

