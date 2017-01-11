This Smoked Manhattan Is a Billowing Riff on NYC's Classic Whiskey Cocktail

You'll find many smoky attractions at New York City's historic Beatrice Inn, especially with Thrillist's 2016 NYC Chef of the Year Angie Mar running the kitchen: The rabbit, for instance, which is smoked over applewood, or the roast duck, which is first brined and smoked, then later doused in booze and set ablaze at the table.
Since the chef loves to cook with smoke, the restaurant's bartenders decided to incorporate her passion into a signature drink. The result is a visually stunning twist on the classic Manhattan cocktail, made with rye, vermouth, Grand Marnier, bitters -- oh, and of course, a smoking gun. Watch Beatrice Inn bartender Robert Amburn demonstrate this fragrant technique in the video above.
The Beatrice Inn has been around the West Village since the 1920s, morphing from a speakeasy to a neighborhood Italian spot to a star-studded club owned by a Vanity Fair editor to a flat-lining chophouse... until chef Angie Mar, previously of the Spotted Pig, came to save the day and raise the stakes. Her menu leans heavily on large portions of dry-aged steaks and lavish burgers. Don't skip the meat pies, dramatically plated with a marrow-filled bone protruding through flaky crusts. Mar's cooking received critical acclaim (notably by Pete Wells at The New York Times), culminating in her 2016 purchase of the restaurant from the owners who hired her three years prior. We're proud to have named her our 2016 NYC Chef of the Year.