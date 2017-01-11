NYC's Best Cheap (and Free!) Coffee Subscriptions & Deals

The deal: $1 cups of coffee

Where: Indie coffee shops Downtown

Multiple locations

App of Joe (also available in the App Store) launched in New York City this past June, offering cheap coffee without a subscription from independent coffee shops like Sel Rrose, YOURS TRULY, B Cup Cafe, and more. Coffee deals start as low as $1, with fancier drinks like lattes and cappuccinos for $2, on this pay-as-you-go app. The app also lets users order ahead, so you can skip the line of texting/Tindering/obnoxiously indecisive customers to pick up your discounted brew.

The deal: Free coffee

Where: Pirch

SoHo

This luxe homeware store’s new showroom on Lafayette offers any potential customer (so, anyone who may possibly own a home one day and needs to purchase a faucet, or an HGTV fanatic eager to live the Love It or List It fantasy) a complimentary espresso beverage upon entering the store. If you’re willing to wander around the showroom, you can accompany that free caffeine with food samples from Pirch’s stove-top department, which often hosts free cooking demos. We’re not going to encourage you to take a date for coffee here, but if you’ve seen 500 Days of Summer, it may not be the worst idea.