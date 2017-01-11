The NYC Cocktail Bucket List: 22 Drinks to Try Before You Die

New York has no shortage of good drinks. But some drinks are so special -- memorable, symbolic, or simply delicious -- that they’re beyond good. They’re “bucket list” drinks: the ones you absolutely have to try before you die (or otherwise leave NYC). From the original Bloody Mary, to the Gin-Gin Mule, to the best damn Irish coffee you'll ever have, these are the city’s 22 most iconic drinks. Get out there and try them all.
Benton’s old fashioned
PDTAddress and Info
East Village
Made with bourbon infused with Benton’s bacon, plus maple syrup and Angostura bitters, this drink re-introduced the concept of “fat-washing” to bars everywhere. It’s an iconic drink served at an iconic bar, complete with a secret entrance through a faux phone booth within Crif Dogs.
Billionaire Cocktail
Employees OnlyAddress and Info
West Village
This bourbon cocktail, made with lemon, EO’s own grenadine, and Angostura bitters, is well worth seeking out at this now decade-old industry bar featured in the documentary Hey Bartender. But the true bucket list drink? Chicken soup, traditionally served at last call.
Clover Club
The Clover ClubAddress and Info
Cobble Hill
The frothy drink is a classic, made with gin, raspberry syrup, and egg whites. And it feels right to sip it in the bar named after the drink, which played an important role in revitalizing Brooklyn’s now-hopping cocktail scene. It’s an ideal eye-opener at Clover Club’s weekend boozy brunch.
Flor de Jerez
Death & Co.Address and Info
East Village
This bar, responsible for launching the careers of dozens of now-well-known bartenders, is also New York’s cradle of neo-speakeasy chic. And this well-balanced drink, which mingles dry, nutty sherry with Jamaican rum and rich apricot liqueur, is the type of sophisticated drink that made us fall in love with cocktail culture.
Garibaldi
Caffe DanteAddress and Info
Greenwich Village
You’ll want to visit this bar because it’s located within a 100-year-old space, renovated with a light touch while keeping the bones intact. Here, the ideal aperitif is Naren Young’s Garibaldi, a refreshing mix of bitter-edged Campari and freshly squeezed, “fluffy” orange juice.
Cosmopolitan
The Long Island BarAddress and Info
Cobble Hill
Proprietor Toby Cecchini is credited as a creator of the pink drink popularized by Sex and the City (at The Odeon in the ‘80s). Here’s how to proceed: first, settle in at the painstakingly restored Art Deco bar and order a round or two from the menu -- try a gimlet or a classic Boulevardier to start. Then, and only then, should you order a Cosmo, which is likely to come accompanied by a few choice expletives. Consider it part of the show.
Gin & juice
Booker & DaxAddress and Info
East Village
Because molecular mixology. This may be one of the most dramatic drinks to order anywhere: bartenders swirl liquid nitrogen in a Champagne flute, and you can watch the smoky plumes evaporate as the glass insta-chills. The glass is then filled with a mix of gin and clarified grapefruit juice. Runner up: anything made by dunking red-hot “pokers” into the cup.
Gin-Gin Mule
Pegu ClubAddress and Info
SoHo
Under the auspices of proprietor Audrey Saunders, this bar, named for a storied, late-19th century British officers club in Burma, is noted for helping re-popularize gin and bringing forth cocktails such as the Gin-Gin Mule -- a fizzy, refreshing drink with gin and ginger beer.
Irish coffee
The Dead RabbitAddress and Info
Financial District
It’s only fitting that a bar run by two Irishmen (Jack McGarry, Sean Muldoon) would perfect the warming Irish coffee. Their velvety version is made with Irish whiskey (natch), demerara syrup, French press-brewed coffee, and freshly whipped cream, plus a sprinkling of fresh nutmeg.
Maison Absinthe Colada
Maison PremiereAddress and Info
Williamsburg
Here, absinthe cocktails + oysters = heaven, especially if you get to consume both while seated in the garden out back, beneath a string of globe lights, while being serenaded by the strains of jazz.
Manhattan
Keens SteakhouseAddress and Info
Midtown
Since 1885, Keen’s has been a go-to for NYC carnivores. It doesn’t get much more old-school than this: order a steak (or burger) and a rye Manhattan, just like the Mad Men set would have done. Bonus points if you’re on someone else’s expense account.
Martini
21 ClubAddress and Info
Midtown
A classic joint -- like the ‘21’ Club, which started as a Prohibition-era speakeasy -- calls for a crisp, classic drink. However you take your martini -- gin, vodka, olives, lemon twist -- know that it’s been the drink of choice here among celebrities and captains of industry for decades. Dress to the nines when you go; jeans are frowned upon.
Cocktail Explosion
The NoMad BarAddress and Info
NoMad
Bring friends if you’re planning to order one of these splashy large-format drinks, which serves six-to-eight revelers and arrives in an enormous, vase-like crystal decanter with a spigot and garnishes piled high. Yes, everyone in the room is looking at you, rock star.
Milk punch
BetonyAddress and Info
Midtown
This crystal-clear milk punch is a clarified mix of milk, tea, citrus, and alcohol, such as rum or bourbon. It helped set a trend for clarified milk punches across the country, but many swear Betony’s version is the most complex and delicious of the lot.
Oaxaca old fashioned
MayahuelAddress and Info
East Village
This temple to agave spirits, helmed by the famously curmudgeonly Phil Ward since 2009, is the reason you can now find mezcal and wider varieties of tequila at bars everywhere. Pay homage with this Mexican riff on the old fashioned, made with reposado tequila, mezcal, agave nectar, and chocolate-spice mole bitters.
Paloma
Genuine LiquoretteAddress and Info
Little Italy
“Mexican bulldog”-style drinks are the thing here -- basically, mini bottles of booze up-ended into cans of juice or soda. Barkeep Eben Freeman created a device called the “cha-chunker” to widen the openings in cans like San Pellegrino Pompelmo, then empties a mini of Patrón or Avion tequila into it for an unusual riff on the classic Paloma.
Penicillin
AttaboyAddress and Info
Lower East Side
This smoky-sweet new-classic cocktail was created by bartender Sam Ross at Milk & Honey in 2005. When that bar closed, Attaboy opened in the same space; Ross is still there, mixing up this elixir of whiskey, honey-ginger syrup, and fresh lemon, topped with a floater of peaty Islay Scotch.
Red Snapper
The King Cole Bar, St. Regis hotelAddress and Info
Midtown
French bartender Pete Petiot supposedly created and popularized the Bloody Mary here, renamed The Red Snapper since the “bloody” name was considered too gruesome for high society clientele. Ask the bartender for the ribald story about the massive Maxfield Parrish mural that hangs over the bar.
Sakura martini
Bar GotoAddress and Info
Lower East Side
Run by Pegu Club alum Kenta Goto, this sleek, wood-paneled bar embodies the best of Japanese bar culture: solicitous hospitality, great bar snacks like okonomiyaki (a savory Japanese pancake), and perfectly calibrated drinks like this crisp sake-based beauty, garnished with a single cherry blossom.
Sharpie Mustache
Amor y AmargoAddress and Info
East Village
Served in an adorable little flask with a mustache sticker, this brown, boozy, bitter whiskey sipper is an ideal way to start or end a night of bar-hopping mischief. Ask bitters expert Sother Teague about any of the multitude of bottles lining the wall; he knows the story behind every bottle of bitter.
Slushies
Mother’s RuinAddress and Info
Nolita
Especially during the warmer months, stop by and try one of the ever-revolving varieties of cocktail slushies. Past offerings have included peanut butter & jelly with rye whiskey, dragonfruit, bourbon chocolate milk, and cucumber & honeydew. They try not to repeat flavors, so you never know what inspired craziness awaits. The team’s newer spot, Lorenzo’s in Bushwick, has an even wider variety of slushies on offer.
White Zombie
Fort DefianceAddress and Info
Red Hook
The last Thursday of every month, this Brooklyn bar hosts one of the best and most elaborate Tiki nights in town. Turn out for a White Zombie (rum, pisco, Navy strength gin, velvet falernum, lime) or other rum-soaked delights beneath the Tiki torches.
Kara Newman is a New York-based spirits and cocktail writer. Follow her on Twitter: @karanewman
Formerly one of New York City's best-kept secrets, this hidden speakeasy has become world famous thanks to its meticulously crafted cocktails and balance between swank and back-of-a-hotdog-joint status. Enter through a phone booth in Crif Dogs and get transported to a sexy hideaway where you can post up with inventive takes on Old Fashioneds and Sazeracs alongside waffle fries nestled in foil. Although the name insists you "Please Don't Tell," the secret's clearly out so it's best to make reservations; call to snag a spot when the lines open at 3 PM daily.
This dimly lit industry bar/restaurant/lounge is tucked away from the busy streets of the West Village but inside, there's a bustling social scene and warm, welcoming ambiance. EO’s mixologists are constantly creating new and serving old-time, all-time favorite cocktails. Try the Billionaire Cocktail -- a bourbon drink made with lemon, EO’s own grenadine, and Angostura bitters. You’ll feel right at home with a staff that acts like a family, bonded by a shared love of EO (and they’ve all got the “EO” tattoos to prove it). Be sure to chat up the head bartender, who was a subject in the documentary Hey Bartender.
From Julie Reiner (Flatiron Lounge) and her protege, cocktail legend Ivy Mix, this tearoom-style spot charms with pressed tin ceilings, velvet-upholstered settees, and a 19th-century mahogany bar. In keeping with the casual-sophisticated vibe, dinner fare includes everything from mac & cheese and steak frites to steak tartare and caviar service, while the cocktail selection, which includes numerous variations on Old Fashioneds, cobblers, punches, cocktails, and five other categories, will have the most experienced of drinkers excited with options. For a new take on a real classic, start with the Improved Whiskey Cocktail, which combines rye, maraschino, absinthe, and bitters.
Death & Co. is a high-end, dimly lit sanctuary for both the casual AND professional mixologist/cocktail enthusiast. Responsible for launching the careers of many of New York's most prominent bartenders, this speakeasy has produced a 500-recipe cocktail book and enough top-notch drinks to keep both locals and newcomers ready for the wait, and insatiably eager for another visit. Martinis are served in 5oz glasses with the remainder in an iced carafe, and Old Fashioneds are reinvented with reposado tequila, mezcal, and a flaming orange. While the decor is certainly reminiscent of Prohibition-era times, the drinks remain cutting-edge.
When the 100-year-old Caffe Dante closed down in 2015, West Villagers feared that one of the neighborhood's oldest restaurants was lost forever. That turned out to be only partly true. A few months after closing, it was reborn as Dante, a more modern restaurant and bar that pays homage to the original's Italian heritage. The emphasis on negronis is loud and clear: 12 varieties are served, including a traditional version on tap. The classic Italian menu means you'll find burrata (served with a slow-roasted tomato drizzled in oil), figs (wrapped in prosciutto), and house-made pastas. Much of the interior remains intact, just with a fresh white sheen on the walls and polished subway tiles lining the bar.
When Long Island Bar, a favorite Cobble Hill diner, shut down in 2007 after 56 years in business, it looked like it was going to be another casualty of an ever-evolving New York. But after a seven-year hiatus, it was reopened by Toby Cecchini, the infamous bartender who invented the Cosmopolitan. The reimagined Atlantic Ave bar keeps the mid-century American diner feel but adds modern touches with its food and drink. The nostalgic menu features modest tweaks on diner favorites, like a reuben sandwich with smoked beet sauerkraut, and a double-patty burger topped with house-made American cheese, super-sour pickles, and the house "Fancy Sauce." The cocktails, executed by Cecchini, are straightforward and top-notch: the Long Island Gimlet (gin, lime-ginger Cordial, fresh lime) and the Boulevardier (like a negroni, but with whiskey instead of gin) are especially notable.
Hailing from the same culinary genius that begot New York City's most renowned bowl of ramen, Booker and Dax serves classed-up cocktails with innovative twists. Look for this creative spirit in the simplest of cocktails, like the Banana Justino, which is prepared via a centrifugal spinning process that separates the flavors from the solids that deliver them. The just-large-enough space keeps party groups at bay, so you can properly focus on your milk-washed tea vodka and all its complex, lemon-ey goodness.
Cocktail connoisseurs flock to Pegu Club, a chic, shadowy barroom hidden off West Houston Street. Named after the eponymous gin drink favored by British expats in Burma during the 19th century and later perfected by master mixologist Harry Craddock, Pegu offers quaffable, gin-based creations, satisfying the palates of discerning drinkers and novice patrons alike.
The Dead Rabbit is a cocktail sanctum, taproom, small-plates resto, and "grocery." This Irish-American-inspired duplex in the Financial District -- boasting vintage saloon-like vibes and decor -- will make you feel as if you've traveled back in time. The taproom, which is located on the ground floor, is a traditional Anglo-Hibernian pub, where you can order craft beers, bottled punch, and a variety of whiskeys. If you walk upstairs you'll find the parlor, with an ambiance equally as charming as the pub, but with a heavier focus on communal punch and cocktails. The small "grocery" is actually a corner in the taproom, where they sell an assortment of dry goods, but most notably Irish and British imports that are otherwise hard to find.
This cosmopolitan city-inspired oyster bar and cocktail den is a classy Williamsburg spot where you can enjoy a stocked raw bar, and lounge outdoors on its greenery-filled patio. We suggest bringing a first date here, as the swank and intimate atmosphere & delicious menu will be sure to wow them.
Keens was the gentlemen-only meeting place for all sorts of playwrights, publishers, producers, and newsmen of the Herald Square Theatre District back in the day... which was 1885, by the way. Today, the legendary steakhouse maintains its reputation and continues to deliver quality eats in an old-timey atmosphere, and women are now allowed in (!!). Wondering what to order? Try the mutton chops, word is you won't regret it.
Since 1930, The 21 Club has attracted celebrities and A-list clientele to its sophisticated dining room right by the Theatre District. It's also one of America's most famous speakeasies from the Prohibition era, with a disappearing bar and secret wine cellar that's now home to an award-winning wine selection.
Housed in a historic arts building, The NoMad hotel is a stylish, Parisian-inspired luxury hotel with hardwood floors and handmade rugs. Inside the hotel is a bi-level library, an opulent lounge with a mahogany bar, and an upscale restaurant. Around the corner from the hotel is the much-lauded NoMad Bar (10 W 28th St), serving refined cocktails and upscale pub fare in a hip, lively space.
Betony is a new-American, chic grubspot that's doling out fresh and innovative eats in a 35-seat bar and lounge, and 85-seat dining room.
From the guys behind Death & Co comes this tequila temple that continues their run of success in the booze department. In a lounge that is dark and sexy, they're serving a host of mezcals, reposados, and sotols that come primarily from indie distilleries. If you're there to eat, too, you'll be pleasantly surprised by their small-plate offerings, which include croquetas, black bean soup, and sushi grade tuna ceviche.
From the folks who brought you Superette and Roadside, Genuine Liquorette continues the trend of transplanting fun, fresh California inspired fare to the Lower East Side. What results is a love letter to LA dive bars, but with a twist (no pun intended)-- unlike your favorite hole in the wall, Liquorette's got a lot more than PBR and Jack on tap. They serve up over 750 different bottles (!!!). We'll cheers to that.
Founded by former Milk & Honey mixologists Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy, Attaboy is an intimate, semi-hidden craft cocktail bar and lounge on the Lower East Side. Operating out of Milk & Honey's old digs, Attaboy builds on the personalized cocktail experience M&H made popular with a menu changes nightly and encouraging guests to ditch the menu altogether; simply tell Sam or Michael what you're into and they'll craft you a bespoke libation worthy of hall of fame status.
Tucked away in the St. Regis hotel, The King Cole Bar is full of warm décor and expertly mixed drinks.
This Japanese-style cocktail bar on the Lower East Side, opened by Kenta Goto, offers detail-oriented and expertly crafted drinks with an Asian twist. Behind its blond wooden-doored exterior lies a small L-shaped bar, a row of dark banquettes, and walls decorated with fabric from Koto's grandmother's 100-year-old kimonos. The bar is known for its Sakura Martini (sake, gin, maraschino liqueur, cherry blossom), but also serves Japanese appetizers, such as Kombu celery, Japanese cabbage pancakes, and miso chicken wings.
You won't find any mixers, sugars, or juices in this tiny, tile-covered sleeve -- just a bitters/amaro-heavy focus on truly classic, uncorrupted cocktails. Head-man-behind-the-rail Sother Teague also peddles everything you need to stock your home bar and make the same exact drinks he does (but probably not as well!).
Mother's Ruin offers a variety of inventive, ever-revolving cocktail slushies (especially during the warmer months). Past creations have included peanut butter and jelly with rye whiskey, dragonfruit, bourbon chocolate milk, and cucumber and honeydew. This comfortable, neighborhood bar/lounge also offers a number of standard libations, which must be paired with the Old Bay-seasoned waffle fries.
With a 13-star flag hanging in front, Red Hook's Fort Defiance nods to American history in more ways than one. The menu is rooted in American cookbook classics but sprinkled with European flavors: deviled eggs are topped with fried capers and roasted chicken is served with creamy polenta and braised Tuscan kale. Regular specials like burger nights, oyster happy hours, and the weekly Sunken Harbor Club, a celebration of Tiki food and drink, keep this neighborhood spot lively. That said, you can always count on weekend brunch.