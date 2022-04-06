Popular NYC Irish Bar The Dead Rabbit Announces Cross-Country Expansion

New York City’s popular tri-level Irish bar and taproom in Lower Manhattan on Water Street, The Dead Rabbit, has announced plans to expand their operations cross-country.

Led by co-founders Jack McGarry and Sean Muldoon along with beverage director Jillian Vose, “The Dead Rabbit 2.0” program slates a total of six new locations across the U.S. opening over the next five years.

Regularly considered one of the top bars in the world for its high-quality beverage program since opening in 2013, the watering hole, located in a 1828 townhouse, is popular for its first-floor taproom where rounds of Guinness and Irish coffees flow, and live Irish music performances called seisiúns are held every Sunday. The bar is also known for its second floor parlor where expertly crafted cocktails are served up, many using Irish whiskey, out of a menu that resembles a dark-humored comic book.