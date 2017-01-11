NYC May Allow Sunday Boozy Brunches to Start Earlier

Assuming you are a normal person who enjoys sleeping in on the weekends, you're probably unaware of the fact that it's New York law that alcohol cannot be sold before noon on Sundays. But perhaps you're someone who thinks there's no bliss on earth quite like an 8am mimosa. If so, really? Also, there's some good news for you!

A new report from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law Working Group has proposed allowing restaurants and bars to sell booze as early as 8am. The group cites an NFL game played in London as an example of why the time restriction should be changed, because apparently people watch those.