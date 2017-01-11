Pam Wiznitzer on Gendered Drinks, the Spirit of the Year, and Hardworking Bartenders

What’s the craziest thing that happened in your bar this year?

One of my bartenders had a baby and she worked until the day before she gave birth. She is one of the strongest and most incredible people I've ever worked with in this industry. You might think that "crazy" only relates to guest behavior or incidents that happen in the work space, but for me, I think crazy is a positive term and she really challenged societal norms by standing on her two feet and shaking cocktails night after night for months.

What drink are you ready to retire in 2017?

I'm ready to retire "gendered" drinks, or people who assume they can't have a cocktail because it’s too "masculine" or too "girly." Come on folks, it's almost 2017. Drink what you want. Don't worry about color or glassware design. Just order what you would like to sip and drink it with confidence.