This Swanky New Seafood Restaurant and Bar Is Already a Celebrity Hotspot

From the team behind hotspots like The Jane Hotel Ballroom, Ray’s, and The Smile, comes a new A-list addition to Rockefeller Center called Pebble Bar.

The revamped concept honors the legacy of the more than 100-year-old building it inhabits, specifically its predecessor Irish saloon Hurley’s, which was a famed hangout spot for NBC stars like Johnny Carson, David Letterman, and Saturday Night Live crews. The joint is also notably backed by a well-known group of celebrity investors like Nicholas Braun, Justin Theroux, Jason Sudeikis, and Pete Davidson.