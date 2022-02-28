This Swanky New Seafood Restaurant and Bar Is Already a Celebrity Hotspot

This new Midtown destination honors Rockefeller Center's Legacy.

By Izzy Baskette

Published on 2/28/2022 at 11:32 AM

Take Me to the Mardi Gras cocktail at Pebble Bar | Photo by Max Flatow

From the team behind hotspots like The Jane Hotel Ballroom, Ray’s, and The Smile, comes a new A-list addition to Rockefeller Center called Pebble Bar.

The revamped concept honors the legacy of the more than 100-year-old building it inhabits, specifically its predecessor Irish saloon Hurley’s, which was a famed hangout spot for NBC stars like Johnny Carson, David Letterman, and Saturday Night Live crews. The joint is also notably backed by a well-known group of celebrity investors like Nicholas Braun, Justin Theroux, Jason Sudeikis, and Pete Davidson.

After a 20-year hiatus, the four-story townhouse, on the corner of West 49th Street and the Avenue of Americas, will now reopen as a swanky restaurant, bar, and event space.

Designed by Gachot Studios (Pendry Hotel), the first floor lobby features deep oak panels and smooth mosaic floors. On the way up, the second floor is a sleek bar and expansive standing area, adorned with brass lighting and dark stone elements. Intimate tables and black leather banquettes make up a third-floor dining room for the 35-seat eatery and oyster bar. Johnny’s, an event space on the fourth floor, is accessible only by a secret elevator and is complete with its own private bar, cocktail lounge area, and a shiny black piano.

Helmed by executive chef Carlos Barrera (The Lobster Club), the Pebble Bar’s menu offers a range of seafood-centric entrees, bar snacks, and raw bar options. Highlights include Kampachi Ceviche (leche de tigre, sweet potato); Whole Maine Lobster (horseradish creme, pear, habanero relish); and a smoked-and torched-Mackerel. Dessert choices like Whipped Chocolate Ganache with passionfruit and maldon salt are available as well.

For the beverage program, expect classic cocktails, beers from local New York breweries, and a globally-sourced wine list featuring sustainable and family-owned vineyards. Or opt for a signature drink like The Dude (bourbon, ginger, saffron, dandelion) or the Martini 1-H (gin or vodka, vermouth, citrus oil).

Pebble Bar opens Wednesday with hours from 5 pm-2 am Thursday to Saturday and 5 pm-midnight Sunday to Wednesday. Reservations are available online via Resy.

Izzy Baskette is a Staff Writer for Thrillist New York. Find her on Instagram.