Pietro Collina on Vodka Water, René Redzepi, and the Spirit That Defined 2016

What spirit defined 2016 for you?

Dolin Blanc Vermouth. I love using it to soften spirit-forward cocktails due to its floral sweetness and low alcohol content.

What’s the craziest thing that happened in your bar this year?

The 50 Best Awards were held in NYC this year and the NoMad Hotel hosted 30 of the top chefs in the world. The NoMad Bar turned into a hangout for people like Massimo Bottura, René Redzepi, and Brett Graham. Having such world-renowned tastemakers in one room sharing war stories really put electricity in the air.

What drink are you ready to retire in 2017?

Vodka water -- I just don't get it.