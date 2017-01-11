How to Drink Your Way Through NYC While You Try to Catch 'Em All

You've heard the claims: Pokémon Go alleviates depression, Pokémon Go makes people exercise, Pokémon Go brings a long-forgotten company back into cultural relevancy. And now, Pokémon Go is going to make you want to drink in Midtown.

As a spreadsheet that sourced more than 200 Poké encounters shows, the majority of NYC Pokémon sightings have been in Midtown, Chinatown, and the UES. Of course, since the data was crowdsourced, there’s no real way to verify what’s been submitted. Still, there are at least 24 NYC neighborhoods that several dedicated players claim to have caught the most in -- and it's worth a trek through them all for a chance to catch a Hitmonlee.