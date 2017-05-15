The Absolute Best Rooftop Bars in NYC

Westlight Williamsburg Located atop Williamsburg’s flashy William Vale hotel, Westlight offers perfect skyline views (which can be admired from tables outside or plush couches inside) alongside pricy drinks (that are actually worth the money) from Anne Robinson, previously of PDT and Booker & Dax. Opt for the New Kind of Kick (with Scotch, Fernet, Suze, and orgeat) and pair it with duck carnitas tacos and a dry-aged burger from Chef Andrew Carmellini.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of the heights

The Heights NoMad Chef Dale Talde and the Three Kings Group’s latest addition to the Arlo NoMad hotel boasts excellent Empire State Building views and warm-weather appropriate drinks like boozy slushies, but the real draw is the Detroit-style pizzas from the team’s downstairs restaurant, Massoni.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Pod 39

POD 39 Rooftop Lounge & Bar Midtown East Brick architectural details, romantic lights, and colorful, Latin American-leaning décor make this drinking destination feel more "street fair" than Midtown Manhattan. But look to your right and there's the Empire State Building, and over there -- there's the Chrysler Building. The rooftop bar here is escapism at its finest, and the Latin American-flavor-focused cocktails certainly help. Try something different, like the Chilean sangria; or bring friends and go classic with a pitcher of margaritas.

Northern Territory Greenpoint Since this unpretentious Aussie bar and restaurant lies in a low-foot-traffic section of Greenpoint, chances are high you'll be able to snag a seat at the cabana-esque bar -- a rare feat at most rooftop-drinking locations. Post up there for a pear cider or spicy paloma, or see if you can settle in at the raised corner table, which offers a view of lower Manhattan that can hardly be beat.

SABBIA at La Birreria Flatiron You’ll have to elbow past tourists, navigate through aisles of imported Italian goods, and travel up a claustrophobic elevator to get to Eataly’s rooftop, but none of that matters when you've got views of the Flatiron Building from one angle and the Empire State Building from another. That's not to mention the extensive wine list, the unique house-brewed cask ales, and the knowledgeable bar staff.

related The Best Hidden Gardens Inside NYC Restaurants

related The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

Gallow Green Chelsea If The Secret Garden were a cocktail bar, it'd be Gallow Green. While the view isn't particularly noteworthy, there's a little bit of magic at this Chelsea spot atop the McKittrick Hotel. Perhaps it's the abundant greenery, the romantic lighting, or the sense of mystery exuded by the hotel and its signature production, Sleep No More.

Jane Hotel West Village It was only recently that the cocktail den atop the Jane opened to the public, and rooftop drinkers looking for a little getaway should be glad it did: It's the perfect way to escape the New York City of present. The striking interior rooftop bar is like stepping back in time with its faux-watermarked walls and elegant oak bar -- but instead of bellying up, we suggest you grab a Hemingway daiquiri, journey outside to the nautically themed open-air patio, and gaze upon the Hudson River.

The Roof at Park South Flatiron If you're looking to avoid the typical rooftop-bar scene, stop into this unassuming lounge, where the space may be full but not elbow-in-your-ribs packed. Cozy up to the fire pit with a Sazerac, or go Tiki with a frozen overproof piña colada. And don't be shy about asking for help: Cocktails here are expertly prepared by bartenders from acclaimed spots like The NoMad -- so while you might find yourself paying $30 for a drink (and that one, in particular, is a martini garnished with caviar), you know your booze is in good hands.

The Rock Shop Park Slope This rooftop bar is about as no-frills as they come. Here you'll find stunning views of a parking lot, zero signature cocktails, and TVs screening various sporting events as the primary décor. But that's fine if all you want is a can of Founders All Day IPA and a sunny place where you can drink it. Even better: The Rock Shop serves as a music venue most nights of the week, so your outdoor-drinking experience will likely be accompanied by a live soundtrack.

Night of Joy Williamsburg Save for the sound of passing cars, you wouldn't know the BQE is just blocks from Night of Joy's whimsical rooftop. Drinkers are separated from the outside world by a fence laced with greenery, and the overall vibe here is convivial -- more "backyard party" than "highway-adjacent bar." That's certainly helped by its daily happy hour: From 5-8pm, signature drinks, including frozen margaritas, are just $6.

The Ides Williamsburg If the line that extends down the sidewalk next to the Wythe doesn't scare you away and you actually find yourself with a coveted place atop the hyped Williamsburg hotel, you're privy to one of the best views of Manhattan. The indoor bar is a sight to be seen as well: a sleek, streamlined beauty, where you can sip on the bar's selection of well-made classic and classic-leaning concoctions.

related The 9 Places You Need to Be Drinking Mezcal in NYC

Penthouse 808 Long Island City Would you like your view with a side of sushi? While it's true that this spot atop the Ravel Hotel functions as both a restaurant and bar, the reason to be here is the view. The bar is adjacent to the Queensboro Bridge -- a sight that, in this case, might just trump the Manhattan skyline.



Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.