SantaCon Is Coming to New York Today. Here Are the Areas You Should Avoid.

It’s the most debaucherous time of the year. On Saturday, December 10th, thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus will gather in New York City for SantaCon, the massive annual bar crawl that quite literally stops traffic and makes getting around NYC a nightmare for those not partaking in the holiday shenanigans. Because nothing says Christmas cheer like nine high-spirited Santas fighting, right?
If you want to avoid the bumbling crowds of red and white this weekend, we recommend steering clear of Flatiron, Midtown, and the East Village, which is where the route appears to be headed. The full list of participating bars will be released closer to the start time, but organizers have confirmed that the following seven places will be taking part:
- 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar, 230 Fifth Ave
- Ainsworth Park, 111 E. 18th St
- Bar 13, 35 E. 13th St
- Madison 59 Tavern, 150 W. 30th St
- Slake, 251 W. 30th St
- Solas, 232 E. 9th St
- Webster Hall, 125 E. 11th St
UPDATE: The full list was released late Thursday night. The other participating locations include:
- Plug Uglies, 256 3rd Ave
- Sidebar, 120 E 15th St
- Finnerty's, 221 2nd Ave
- Little Town NYC, 118A E 15th St
- Dukes, 560 3rd Ave
- Royale 157, 157 Avenue C
- Central Bar, 109 E 9th St
- Village Pourhouse, 64 3rd Ave
- Amsterdam Billards, 110 E 11th St
- The Continental, 25 3rd Ave
- Bull McCabes, 29 Saint Marks Pl.
- Professor Thom's, 219 2nd Ave
- Coyote Ugly, 153 1st Avenue
- Crocodile Lounge, 325 E 14th St
- Phoenix Bar, 447 E 13th St
- Pinks, 242 E 10th St
- Doc Holliday's, 141 Ave A
- 7B Horseshoe Bar, 108 Ave B
- The Thirsty Scholar, 155 2nd Ave
- Double Down Saloon, 14 Ave A
- Public House NYC, 140 E 41st St
- Blarney Rock, 137 W 33rd St
- The Liberty, 29 W 35th St
- Karaoke City, 22 W. 32nd St 7th Floor
- Seven Bistro, 350 7th Ave
- O'Reilly's Pub, 54 W 31st St
- O'Reillys off Fifth, 21 W 35th St
- Peter Dillons Pub, 2 E 36th St
- Dillons on 40th, 130 E 40th St
- American Whiskey, 247 W 30th St
- Nelly Spillane's, 18 E 33rd St
- Legends, 6 W 33rd St
- Jack Demsey's, 36 W 33rd St
- Habanero Blues, 29 W 36th St
- Reichenbach Beer Hall, 5 W 37th St
- Beer Authority, 300 W 40th St
- Suite 36, 16 W 36th St
- Tempest Bar, 407 8th Ave
- Stout, 133 W 33rd St
- Feile, 131 W 33rd St
- Slattery's, 8 W 36th St
- Mustang Harry's, 352 7th Ave
- 5th and Mad, 7 E 36th St
- The Keg Room NYC, 53 W 36th St
- Foleys, 18 W 33rd St
- Playwright Irish Pub, 27 W 35th St
- The Australian, 20 W 38th St
- Rick's Cabaret, 50 W 33rd St
- Hoops Cabaret, 48 W 33rd
- Vivid Cabaret, 61 W 37th St
This is New York City, after all, so there are plenty of other places to grab a good drink on Saturday. And remember: Stay safe and watch out for any overly jolly-looking folks puking and pissing on the street.
