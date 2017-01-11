SantaCon Is Coming to New York Today. Here Are the Areas You Should Avoid.

It’s the most debaucherous time of the year. On Saturday, December 10th, thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus will gather in New York City for SantaCon, the massive annual bar crawl that quite literally stops traffic and makes getting around NYC a nightmare for those not partaking in the holiday shenanigans. Because nothing says Christmas cheer like nine high-spirited Santas fighting, right?

If you want to avoid the bumbling crowds of red and white this weekend, we recommend steering clear of Flatiron, Midtown, and the East Village, which is where the route appears to be headed. The full list of participating bars will be released closer to the start time, but organizers have confirmed that the following seven places will be taking part: