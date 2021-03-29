NYC’s New Woman-Owned Taproom Has 'Easy-To-Love' Brews for Beer Skeptics

Talea first launched in 2018 as a retail business, selling cans with punchy designs and bright colors at NYC-area Whole Foods locations and other retail stores. But the duo always knew they wanted to expand into a taproom, because it’s what inspired them to start Talea in the first place.

Darland, a U.S. Navy veteran, started frequenting taprooms when she was stationed in San Diego in 2012. When she later landed in the San Francisco area, she found that her female friends and family preferred going to wineries because when it came to breweries, they often felt unwelcome in the male-dominated realms. On the other coast, Hankinson was using her years of service industry experience to do consulting work for brands like Moet Chandon and Brooklyn Winery—but even with that background, she also found herself feeling more comfortable at wineries when out on Long Island. “I just didn't see anything on the tap handles that felt like they were thinking of me as a customer,” says Hankinson. Coincidentally, they both started home brewing around the same time and later became coworkers at a beer startup in 2018. As the only two women in leadership positions within the office, together, they began dreaming up a beer company with easy-to-drink brews that would make wine drinkers and the sparkling seltzer set feel at home—and less than a year after meeting, they both quit their jobs to launch Talea.

When creating their beer varieties, the duo’s main focus was keeping non-beer drinkers of all genders and lifestyles in mind. So in the taproom, some brews are compared to classic cocktails and wine to signal that they may be a good choice for those who don’t typically drink beer. Another way the duo tries to make their beer more approachable is by listing tasting notes like Very Berry Captain Crunch and pineapple Push Pop that may be easier to decipher than traditional descriptions like a particular hop variety.