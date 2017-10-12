The 10 Best Gay Bars and Clubs in NYC

We know that you know all about Hell’s Kitchen, where you can basically fall into a gay bar, but the LGBTQ scene is hardly limited to one 'hood. From Downtown dives to patios across the river, here's our lineup of the best of New York City's gay nightlife.
The OG of NYC: The Stonewall Inn
53 Christopher St, Manhattan
Hailed as one of the birthplaces of the gay rights movement, this West Village stalwart hasn’t lost its luster. It's a great spot, whether you’re looking for drag, bingo, karaoke, or just a good ol' dance party, and no matter if you want weekday drinks in the neighborhood or a Saturday night destination spot, Stonewall has a little something for everyone.
Best Tuesday turn-up: Strut at ACME
9 Great Jones St, Manhattan
Before ILoveMakonnen started going up on a Tuesday, Westgay did. And now that Westgay is closed, a new player has entered the coveted Tuesday night slot: Strut. Rembrandt Duran -- one of New York’s hottest new it boys! He’s really it!! -- leads the way on this weekly party featuring big names in fashion, art, and nightlife. It's located in the basement of ACME restaurant, and the speakeasy vibe is as stylish as the crowd. Get there early -- there will definitely be a line.
Best dancing: Bedlam
40 Ave C, Manhattan
A staple of NYC nightlife since 2010, here’s what you’ll find: a line down the block, a packed dance floor, male models, stiff drinks, the finest throwback jams, and a majestic taxidermied moose head. A slew of DJs spin various nights during the week, but it’s Saturday night that really draws the crowds out.
Best dive bar: The Boiler Room
86 E 4th St, Manhattan
Not much has changed about this hot, hot spot since it opened in the late '90s, except the neighborhood around it. With pool tables, a jukebox, no windows, and $4 well drinks after 10pm every night of the week, it’s never not packed.
Best longstanding lesbian bar: Henrietta Hudson
438 Hudson St, Manhattan
Henrietta has been a pioneer in the lesbian nightlife scene for over two decades, and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, despite all the hoopla around NYC’s lesbian bars disappearing.
Best BK parties: LoveGun
617 Grand St, Brooklyn
From the owners of Eastern Bloc and Bedlam (one of whom happens to be Anderson Cooper’s boyfriend, Benjamin Maisani) comes the latest addition to the Williamsburg gay scene. The space (it used to be a fish market!) is unusual and has a tendency to feel a little cramped, so your best bet is to hit it on a guest DJ party night when they open up the two floors. Midweek, aim for the $2 vodka hump day special!
Best for the ladies: Cubbyhole
281 W 12th St, Manhattan
Drink prices have hardly increased since the joint opened in 1994, but we can't say the same about the decor, which has accrued an unreasonable amount of model airplanes and Chinese lanterns over the years. Cubbyhole opens its doors for everyone, but definitely caters to the ladies, so come by for happy hour specials every night of the week, and start a conversation with the babe next to you about all the crap on the ceiling.
Best place to see and be seen: Phoenix
447 E 13th St, Manhattan
This legendary hotspot has survived hurricanes, blackouts, and pretty much everything in between, and still remains a magnet for beautiful editors and artists, and the people who design their clothes.
Best backyard in Brooklyn: Metropolitan
559 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
Drinks are cheap, the vibe is laid back (at least on the huge patio), the men are bearded, and skee-ball is totally an option.
Best shirtless sports bar: Boxers
37 W 20th St, Manhattan
Pool tables, pizza, and plenty of plasma TVs for game-watching. The drinks tend to be a little overpriced, but the two-for-one, Monday-Friday happy hour sidesteps that quite nicely. And be aware: the bartenders only really wear... boxers!
Wael Davis is a native Washingtonian living in the Big Apple, devouring all things digital media, nightlife, and fried.
1. The Stonewall Inn53 Christopher St, New York
2. ACME9 Great Jones St, New York
3. Bedlam40 Avenue C, New York
4. The Boiler Room86 E 4th St, New York
5. Happy Ending302 Broome St, New York
6. Henrietta Hudson438 Hudson Street, New York
7. Cubbyhole281 West 12th Street, New York
8. LoveGun617 GRAND ST, New York
9. Phoenix447 East 13th Street, New York
10. Metropolitan559 LORIMER ST. , Brooklyn
11. Boxers37 West 20th St., New York
