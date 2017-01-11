The Best Beers to Drink in New York This Spring

Ommegang Glimmerglass

Farmhouse ale, 5.4%

Cooperstown, NY

You’ve probably noticed by now that the go-to style for spring beers usually tends to be saisons, and most would agree that this is seasonally appropriate. But so few of them hit the mark as well as this New York gem. Beautiful flavors of lemongrass and spices play through to a white peppery finish. Pair this with anything you’re cooking that’s got lots of herbs in it and you won’t be disappointed.



Barrier Brewing Melt

APA, 6%

Oceanside, NY

It’s been a long time since the brewers over at Barrier have played by the rules. So, of course, their seasonal offering for spring is a light-medium bodied, slightly hazy “spring ale” with tangerine and honeysuckle aromas. As you’d expect from a seasonally appropriate beer, the hop bite is more of a nip, but it’s definitely enough to remind you that greener days are around the corner. The brewers say it the best themselves: “Spring is nature’s way of saying, "let’s party, [and] we couldn't agree more!”