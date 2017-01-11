The Best Happy Hour Spot in 21 Different Manhattan 'Hoods

Finding a place to drink during that post-work/pre-dinner interlude -- better known as happy hour -- in NYC is seldom a problem. But that’s also what kind of makes it a problem. When the choices are endless, there’s a lot of: “I don’t know, where do you want to go?” So we went ahead and solved that problem for you with this definitive list of 21 must-hit happy hour spots in Manhattan, broken down by neighborhood. (That is, if you ever leave your own.)

Alphabet City The Library Address and Info The Library makes you feel savvy (aside from just the name) because the drinks are just generally cheap -- even more so until 7pm when they are all two-for-one. Plus, this quintessential dive bar lets you track that free round via little plastic toys like spiders and cowboys -- which, for some reason, become increasingly fun to play with the more rounds you down.

Chelsea Bar B Address and Info You’ll probably have to stand at this tiny tapas bar, but the Italian wines you can sip for just $5 are worth it. If you’re not feeling wine, there’s also a buck off every drink in the place from 4-7pm.

Chinatown 169 Bar Address and Info This is a must-hit dive in general, and a big favorite among the the end-of-the-night set (and Aziz Ansari on Master of None). Still, the trick is to get here early -- from 1-7:30pm to be exact -- to fully take advantage of the $3 beer-and-shot combos, plus $2 off all drinks. Continue Reading

East Village 10 Degrees Address and Info This happy hour is so good it almost makes you wonder how the bar stays in business. Buy-one-get-one-free on any drinkable item -- including full bottles of pretty legit wine from all over Europe, South America, and Cali (get the Petite Sirah from Napa) -- from noon-8pm. Every damn day.

FiDi Fresh Salt Address and Info Put those TPS reports the hell down, and head to the rare watering hole in FiDi where you don’t have drown out conversations about the current state of the market. Or even if you do, you won’t care after hours worth (4-8pm) of $4 drafts and wells (which, like your own portfolio, are strong to quite strong).

Flatiron The Cellar at Beecher's Handmade Cheese Address and Info It’s easy to forget about the booze part of this happy hour because of all the delicious $8 cheese plates, but the downstairs cellar also slings $5 cocktails and $6 vinos from 3-7pm. But, yeah, cheese. CHEESE!

Gramercy Pete’s Tavern Address and Info The oldest continuously operating bar in New York City (um, 1864!) isn’t too old to serve you $5 drafts and wines from 5-7pm -- including its signature Pete’s Tavern Ale.

Greenwich Village Amelie Address and Info There is no shortage of charming wine bars in this equally-as-charming ‘hood, but Amelie remains the standout by adding a variety to its happy hour at very non-West Village prices. For a two-hour window (5-7pm), you can sip a customizable three-glass wine flight for $10.

Harlem Mess Hall Address and Info This fairly new craft beer and bourbon bar from the team behind Double Dutch has become known Uptown for its homey decor (lots of exposed brick and taxidermy), its insanely friendly staff and clientele, and its 4-8pm happy hour that includes $5 drafts and $6 can-and-shot combos, picklebacks, well liquors, and house wine. But the most outstanding part about happy hour here (aside from free cheese puffs) is the adult happy meal: a can, a shot, and a hot dog -- all for just $10.

Hell’s Kitchen The Pony Bar Address and Info Craft beer is the name of the game here, and they rotate the taps frequently. So it’s much easier to try them all -- or at least make a dent -- when they’re all a dollar off. Be warned, though: this is a happy hour in the truest sense, meaning it’s really only an hour.

Lower East Side Local 138 Address and Info This is the bar equivalent of “pre-gaming at a friend’s place,” except it’s likely even cheaper. Every day from 4-9pm, they’re pouring $3 wells, wines, and drafts that are far better than the Miller High Life your friend Dan always brings over.

Meatpacking Brass Monkey Address and Info Affordable drinks and Meatpacking go together like filet mignon and ketchup, but Brass Monkey keeps drinks consistently flowing on the cheap with $2 off all beer and wines from noon-7pm on weekdays.

Midtown Rudy’s Bar & Grill Address and Info You know what’s better than happy hour? Happy hour with no time restriction. Rudy’s has an all-the-time special, AND it’s an NYC establishment -- around since the ‘30s. They’ll happily serve you a Rudy’s ale and a whiskey shot for $5 all day every day.

Murray Hill Cask Bar + Kitchen Address and Info If you don’t want to fist pump with about a million other bros during this happiest of hours, this is your best Murray Hill option. It’s got a rustic vibe, no stale beer smell, plus $5 beers (Victory, Sierra, Blue Point) and $6 wines from 4-8pm.

Nolita Tom & Jerry’s Address and Info Don’t let the cash-only factor keep you away from one of the best post-work happy hour spots in the game. Drinks are $5, there’s a moose head on the wall... and you can hit the all-you-can-carry-in-one-hand communal Chex Mix bucket in the back as many times as you want (before you’re given the stink eye... ).

SoHo Sweet & Vicious Address and Info While $1 off all drinks in the place may not sound like the greatest deal, it is when one frozen margarita is the equivalent of 10 drinks. So in that regard, this could arguably be the best deal in town. Plus, outdoor seating!

Tribeca Tribeca Tavern Address and Info Actually affordable places to drink in Tribeca do exist! And this one keeps it very Schoolhouse Rock! by encompassing a hard rule of three: $3 PBR pints, $3 Yuengling, and $3 domestic, wines, and wells. Also, there’s pizza.

Upper East Side The Penrose Address and Info Although Blair Waldorf probably wouldn’t be caught dead here -- exposed brick is waaaay too Dan Humphrey for her -- this UES happy hour spot offers not-so-UES prices, including $5 drafts and $6 wines and wells until 7pm on weekdays.

Upper West Side Cilantro Address and Info Forget how you feel about actual cilantro for a second, and just focus on the 16oz margs for $5 that you can down from 4-7pm. This no-frills spot makes them in a variety of delicious, mixable flavors like mango and coconut, and since they’re huge (and less than $5), consider balancing out their effect with some chips and guac.

Washington Heights Marcha Cocina Address and Info The name of the bar itself is Spanish slang for “nightlife,” so you shouldn't be too surprised it lives up to it. Known for its tapas (and don’t you dare not order the croquetas), it also has a $6 “Drink of the Day” and its famous sangria for $4.50 every day from 3-8pm.

West Village Upright Brew House Address and Info This cozy spot has two of NYC’s biggest vices on lock: coffee and beer. After work, down the latter (plus wine) for $2 off from 4-7pm. You should probably snag some of the $5 apps, too, especially if one is the truffle butter popcorn.

