The Best Happy Hour Spot in 21 Different Manhattan 'Hoods

Finding a place to drink during that post-work/pre-dinner interlude -- better known as happy hour -- in NYC is seldom a problem. But that’s also what kind of makes it a problem. When the choices are endless, there’s a lot of: “I don’t know, where do you want to go?” So we went ahead and solved that problem for you with this definitive list of 21 must-hit happy hour spots in Manhattan, broken down by neighborhood. (That is, if you ever leave your own.)
Alphabet City
The LibraryAddress and Info
The Library makes you feel savvy (aside from just the name) because the drinks are just generally cheap -- even more so until 7pm when they are all two-for-one. Plus, this quintessential dive bar lets you track that free round via little plastic toys like spiders and cowboys -- which, for some reason, become increasingly fun to play with the more rounds you down.
Chelsea
Bar BAddress and Info
You’ll probably have to stand at this tiny tapas bar, but the Italian wines you can sip for just $5 are worth it. If you’re not feeling wine, there’s also a buck off every drink in the place from 4-7pm.
Chinatown
169 BarAddress and Info
This is a must-hit dive in general, and a big favorite among the the end-of-the-night set (and Aziz Ansari on Master of None). Still, the trick is to get here early -- from 1-7:30pm to be exact -- to fully take advantage of the $3 beer-and-shot combos, plus $2 off all drinks.
East Village
10 DegreesAddress and Info
This happy hour is so good it almost makes you wonder how the bar stays in business. Buy-one-get-one-free on any drinkable item -- including full bottles of pretty legit wine from all over Europe, South America, and Cali (get the Petite Sirah from Napa) -- from noon-8pm. Every damn day.
FiDi
Fresh SaltAddress and Info
Put those TPS reports the hell down, and head to the rare watering hole in FiDi where you don’t have drown out conversations about the current state of the market. Or even if you do, you won’t care after hours worth (4-8pm) of $4 drafts and wells (which, like your own portfolio, are strong to quite strong).
Flatiron
The Cellar at Beecher's Handmade CheeseAddress and Info
It’s easy to forget about the booze part of this happy hour because of all the delicious $8 cheese plates, but the downstairs cellar also slings $5 cocktails and $6 vinos from 3-7pm. But, yeah, cheese. CHEESE!
Gramercy
Pete’s TavernAddress and Info
The oldest continuously operating bar in New York City (um, 1864!) isn’t too old to serve you $5 drafts and wines from 5-7pm -- including its signature Pete’s Tavern Ale.
Greenwich Village
AmelieAddress and Info
There is no shortage of charming wine bars in this equally-as-charming ‘hood, but Amelie remains the standout by adding a variety to its happy hour at very non-West Village prices. For a two-hour window (5-7pm), you can sip a customizable three-glass wine flight for $10.
Harlem
Mess HallAddress and Info
This fairly new craft beer and bourbon bar from the team behind Double Dutch has become known Uptown for its homey decor (lots of exposed brick and taxidermy), its insanely friendly staff and clientele, and its 4-8pm happy hour that includes $5 drafts and $6 can-and-shot combos, picklebacks, well liquors, and house wine. But the most outstanding part about happy hour here (aside from free cheese puffs) is the adult happy meal: a can, a shot, and a hot dog -- all for just $10.
Hell’s Kitchen
The Pony BarAddress and Info
Craft beer is the name of the game here, and they rotate the taps frequently. So it’s much easier to try them all -- or at least make a dent -- when they’re all a dollar off. Be warned, though: this is a happy hour in the truest sense, meaning it’s really only an hour.
Lower East Side
Local 138Address and Info
This is the bar equivalent of “pre-gaming at a friend’s place,” except it’s likely even cheaper. Every day from 4-9pm, they’re pouring $3 wells, wines, and drafts that are far better than the Miller High Life your friend Dan always brings over.
Meatpacking
Brass MonkeyAddress and Info
Affordable drinks and Meatpacking go together like filet mignon and ketchup, but Brass Monkey keeps drinks consistently flowing on the cheap with $2 off all beer and wines from noon-7pm on weekdays.
Midtown
Rudy’s Bar & GrillAddress and Info
You know what’s better than happy hour? Happy hour with no time restriction. Rudy’s has an all-the-time special, AND it’s an NYC establishment -- around since the ‘30s. They’ll happily serve you a Rudy’s ale and a whiskey shot for $5 all day every day.
Murray Hill
Cask Bar + KitchenAddress and Info
If you don’t want to fist pump with about a million other bros during this happiest of hours, this is your best Murray Hill option. It’s got a rustic vibe, no stale beer smell, plus $5 beers (Victory, Sierra, Blue Point) and $6 wines from 4-8pm.
Nolita
Tom & Jerry’sAddress and Info
Don’t let the cash-only factor keep you away from one of the best post-work happy hour spots in the game. Drinks are $5, there’s a moose head on the wall... and you can hit the all-you-can-carry-in-one-hand communal Chex Mix bucket in the back as many times as you want (before you’re given the stink eye... ).
SoHo
Sweet & ViciousAddress and Info
While $1 off all drinks in the place may not sound like the greatest deal, it is when one frozen margarita is the equivalent of 10 drinks. So in that regard, this could arguably be the best deal in town. Plus, outdoor seating!
Tribeca
Tribeca TavernAddress and Info
Actually affordable places to drink in Tribeca do exist! And this one keeps it very Schoolhouse Rock! by encompassing a hard rule of three: $3 PBR pints, $3 Yuengling, and $3 domestic, wines, and wells. Also, there’s pizza.
Upper East Side
The PenroseAddress and Info
Although Blair Waldorf probably wouldn’t be caught dead here -- exposed brick is waaaay too Dan Humphrey for her -- this UES happy hour spot offers not-so-UES prices, including $5 drafts and $6 wines and wells until 7pm on weekdays.
Upper West Side
CilantroAddress and Info
Forget how you feel about actual cilantro for a second, and just focus on the 16oz margs for $5 that you can down from 4-7pm. This no-frills spot makes them in a variety of delicious, mixable flavors like mango and coconut, and since they’re huge (and less than $5), consider balancing out their effect with some chips and guac.
Washington Heights
Marcha CocinaAddress and Info
The name of the bar itself is Spanish slang for “nightlife,” so you shouldn't be too surprised it lives up to it. Known for its tapas (and don’t you dare not order the croquetas), it also has a $6 “Drink of the Day” and its famous sangria for $4.50 every day from 3-8pm.
West Village
Upright Brew HouseAddress and Info
This cozy spot has two of NYC’s biggest vices on lock: coffee and beer. After work, down the latter (plus wine) for $2 off from 4-7pm. You should probably snag some of the $5 apps, too, especially if one is the truffle butter popcorn.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.
Liz Newman is a freelance writer for Thrillist and often wonders why it’s called it happy HOUR, when it almost always extends beyond that. Follow her as she ponders other deep thoughts on Twitter and Instagram at @lizn813.
-
1. The Library7 Avenue A, New York
-
2. Bar B84 7th Ave, New York
-
3. 169 Bar169 E Broadway, New York
-
4. 10 Degrees121 Saint Marks Pl, New York
-
5. Fresh Salt146 Beekman St, New York
-
6. Beecher's Handmade Cheese900 Broadway, New York
-
7. Pete's Tavern129 E 18th St, New York
-
8. Amélie22 W 8th St, New York
-
9. Mess Hall2194 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York
-
10. The Pony Bar637 10th Ave , New York
-
11. Local 138138 Ludlow St, New York
-
12. Brass Monkey55 Little West 12th St, New York
-
13. Rudy's Bar & Grill627 9th Ave, New York
-
14. Cask Bar & Kitchen167 E 33rd St, New York
-
15. Tom & Jerry's288 Elizabeth St, New York
-
16. Sweet & Vicious5 Spring St, New York
-
17. Tribeca Tavern247 W Broadway, New York
-
18. The Penrose1590 2nd Ave, New York
-
19. Cilantro485 Columbus Ave, New York
-
20. Marcha Cocina4055 Broadway, New York
-
21. Upright Brew House547 Hudson St, New York
This East Village rock & roll bar is a neighborhood classic. It's staffed mainly with badass female bartenders covered in tattoos and has a great mix of old regulars and younger people looking for a dive bar. The Library's jukebox is known for its punk rock jams and the best thing about its beer is how cheap it is.
You’ll probably have to stand at this tiny tapas bar, but the Italian wines you can sip for just $5 are worth it. If you’re not feeling wine, there’s also a buck off every drink in the place from 4-7pm.
Drenched in colored light and decked out in palm trees,169 Bar may read a tad tacky, but that’s because it is. It’s earned that right after being around since 1916 (when its original name was the “Bloody Bucket”). Striptease dancers perform on a tiny platform alongside worn red booths as a funloving crowd guzzles cheap beer, frozen cocktails, and oyster Bloody Mary shooters (yes, they have a raw bar, but expect to be served on paper plates). A leopard print billiards table lives in the small back room, just don’t be shy about asking patrons to move for that winning shot.
10 Degrees' daily, two-for-one happy hour makes it one of the best drinking spots in the East Village. The Saint Marks bar has an impressive menu of Scotch, divided by region, as well as bourbon, American rye, and Irish whiskey. The food menu does great things for cheese and charcuterie, and you can mix-and-match cured meats from Spain and Italy with Wisconsin and Swiss cheeses.
Put those TPS reports the hell down, and head to the rare watering hole in FiDi where you don’t have drown out conversations about the current state of the market. Or even if you do, you won’t care after hours worth (4-8pm) of $4 drafts and wells (which, like your own portfolio, are strong to quite strong).
Moving East from their Seattle homebase, this popular cheesery's new three-floor complex in NYC is a fromage lover's paradise. Outfitted with a ginormous, 8000gal steel milk tank, and they'll be selling their famed curds (including the NY-only Flatiron version, with a washed, soft red & gold rind), plus grilled cheese sandwiches, mac 'n cheese, salads and share plates. Beecher's also has a dope wine menu.
Surviving the Depression and two World Wars means Pete’s Tavern was established in 1864, and even stayed open during Prohibition, when it masked itself as a flower shop while still serving alcohol. Initially called Healy’s Cafe, the place didn’t get the name Pete’s Tavern until Pete Belle purchased the property in 1932. Sidle up to the intricately carved rosewood bar and order one (or four) of the house special, the 1864 Original House Ale.
Amelie is the standout wine bar in Greenwich Village because its happy hour offers variety at very non-West Village prices. For a two-hour window (5-7pm), you can sip a customizable three-glass wine flight for $10.
An exposed brick interior and taxidermy-covered walls make up this community hall-slash-bastion of craft beer and bourbon that brings Harlem residents together nightly for hot dogs and brews. Mess Hall's campy aesthetic continues outdoors, where picnic tables and extensive flora round out an intimate, group-friendly patio perfect for happy hour.
The Pony Bar on 10th Ave traffics in American craft brew-- that means no bottled beer, except for Budweiser and Bud Light ("We believe draft beer is craft beer," its website proclaims); no imports (go USA!); and selections from only the finest producers in the country. The quirky, casual pub atmosphere is a great spot to indulge in your inner-beer-geekdom. While situated smack dab in the midst of the Hells' Kitchen clamor, The Pony Bar itself is rather chill -- an under-the-radar gem you'll want to keep all for yourself.
This is the bar equivalent of “pre-gaming at a friend’s place,” except it’s likely even cheaper. Every day from 4-9pm, they’re pouring $3 wells, wines, and drafts that are far better than the Miller High Life your friend Dan always brings over.
Just before you hit the Hudson River on Little West 12th, you'll find Brass Monkey, which houses three bars (!) and includes a rooftop beer garden with some views that might take your socks and just knock 'em right off. The beer selection is equally sock knock-offing with 100 domestic, import, and craft drafts + bottles. Hungry? Happy hour, besides sweet drink specials, offers $5 bar snacks including pork scratchings & malt vinegar, roasted bangers & mustard, and fried chorizo with lime crema.
Rudy's Bar is one of the oldest dive bars in New York City history, and one of the first bars to get a liquor license when prohibition ended in 1933. It's got a pretty extensive list of draft and bottled beers for a dive (all at fantastically low prices), and free hot dogs with the purchase of any drink. The staff at Rudy's is always friendly and inviting, making it a favorite among tourists and locals alike.
Cask is a class act all the way, with 100yr-old reclaimed wood floors and an antique bar, it's the perfect atmosphere to sip one of their cask-conditioned beers or peruse their exceptional selection of wines. If you don’t want to fist pump with about a million other bros during this happiest of hours, this is your best Murray Hill option. It’s got a rustic vibe, no stale beer smell, plus $5 beers (Victory, Sierra, Blue Point) and $6 wines from 4-8pm.
T & J's is a laid back, neighborhood bar that has one of the best happy hours in the vicinity. Don’t let the cash-only factor keep you away from one of the best post-work happy hour spots in the game. Drinks are $5, there’s a moose head on the wall... and you can hit the all-you-can-carry-in-one-hand communal Chex Mix bucket in the back as many times as you want (before you’re given the stink eye... ).
Check out one of Nolita’s last remaining “dive” bars, if dive means a place you can still drink domestic beer from a bottle and not every cocktail is served with a garnish plus giant cube of ice. Make your way past the all-wood, low-to-the-ground benches and NYFD paraphernalia to discover the airy backyard garden. The graffitied patio is perfect for sipping on Mason jar margs -- Jargaritas -- and a stupidly long 2-7pm happy hour and stellar DJ have this place going at all times of the year.
In the myriad of “lounges”, “dens”, and "hideaways" that are native to Tribeca, this dive-y spot is one of the few where you can just chill with pitchers of beer, a pool table, and relatively normal prices. Even when compared to regular pizza, not just bar pizza, the stuff here is amazing.
The sister spot to The Wren, this Upper East Side gastropub brings a touch of cool hipness to the mid-eighties. Upscale but laid-back, The Penrose is the perfect place to let a drinks date slide into dinner. The sit-down dining room-slash-bar serves up comfort food small plates, burgers, and sandwiches. As for drinks, the bar's got a wide range of old-fashioned cocktails, and an impressive beer and whiskey selection. Oh, and the boozy brunch is a must -- there are four kinds of Bloody Marys.
Cilantro is the kind of casual Mexican restaurant where busboys bring a basket of chips (mixed with fried plantains) to your table as soon as you sit down. The slightly greasy, salt-dusted chips come with a small side of salsa, but the real move is to put in an order of guacamole right when they arrive, so you don't have to go too long without the fresh and creamy mash that lands perfectly on each corn triangle. Order a margarita and go through another round of chips as you wait for your entrée, which could be a Southwestern speciality like chipotle shrimp or chimichurri steak but should be a chicken and blue enchilada or tequila-marinated shrimp fajita. Most mains come with a side of rice and beans, which might feel unnecessary given the chip-fueled feast you just inhaled, but who cares when you're three margaritas in.
The name of the bar is Spanish slang for “nightlife,” so you shouldn't be too surprised it lives up to it. Known for its tapas (and don’t you dare not order the croquetas), it also has a $6 “Drink of the Day” and its famous sangria for $4.50 every day from 3-8pm.
This brewhouse is one part cozy upstairs coffee shop and three parts downstairs entertainment with suds, arcade games, and delicious bar eats. It's got two of NYC’s biggest vices on lock: coffee and beer. After work, down the latter (plus wine) for $2 off from 4-7pm. You should probably snag some of the $5 apps, too, especially if one is the truffle butter popcorn.