Cheap Beer, Snapchats, and Stickers: Does the Hampton Bays' Boardy Barn Still Live Up to the Hype?

***

After the first hour or so of quickly gulping down some beers with strangers whose name I didn’t have to ask, it became strangely easy to forget that this was in no way my scene, and completely let myself go (and hope that my friends wouldn’t judge my six-beers-deep selfies). In what felt like no time at all I too was belting along to Bon Jovi while spilling cheap lager on my Nikes and running to the dirty (beggars can’t be choosers) bathroom every 20 minutes. I wasn’t entirely sure if I was trying to force myself to have fun or if I really truly was enjoying being there.

Either way, I started to wonder why such an iconic place like Boardy Barn isn’t open year-round, or at least more often than just the “Summer Sundays” rotation schedule it’s maintained lately. When I asked Melody why, she said Boardy Barn is typically seen as a “weekend cap” where Long Islanders top off wild summer nights out before heading home. Another regular I spoke to, a 29-year-old from Queens named Tom, told me he was there with a bunch of his friends “capping off the fishing trip over at Montauk.” It was a little hard to wrap my mind around the fact that a more-than-six-hour drinkathon could be considered an “end of the weekend” activity -- even Tom was straightforward in calling the scene “a true shit show” -- but that’s also part of the Boardy Barn spirit: why wouldn’t you spend a Sunday in the summer drinking too much beer for hours in the sun? What else are you going to do?