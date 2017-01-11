New York’s Dead Rabbit Named World’s Best Bar. Again.

The Dead Rabbit triumphs! After two consecutive years as runner-up, the popular cocktail den in Manhattan’s Financial District finally leapfrogged London’s Artesian to claim top-dog status among the World’s 50 Best Bars last night in the UK.
This latest superlative only adds to the piles of accolades already heaped upon the highly glorified Irish-inspired pub, which was previously declared the World’s Best Bar during industry bacchanal Tales of the Cocktail in 2015. World’s 50 Best Bars is a different awards program, organized by Drinks International magazine.
Here’s how proprietors Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry reacted on Twitter:
"For myself & Sean, we feel an overriding sense of completion," writes McGarry in an email. "When we were in New York during the very dark days when we were flat broke and there was absolutely no progress -- only one thing kept us going. We knew we were about to open something special and be our version of The World's Best Bar. We are deeply proud that the bartending world shares our belief in The Dead Rabbit and even more proud of the entire team that helped us build it. We look forward to proving we're The Best Bar in the World and further improving & developing our world-class standards."
Fellow NYC drinking destinations Attaboy (No. 5), Employees Only (7), Nomad Bar (8), Maison Premiere (20), Mace (28), Dante (34) and PDT (45) also made the list.
Opened in 2013, the Dead Rabbit began racking up accolades almost as quickly as its bartenders whip up horse’s necks -- the brandy drink, that is, not the equine appendage -- first earning Best American Cocktail Bar honors at Tales of the Cocktail in 2014 and later taking the international title as well.
Earlier this year, Muldoon and McGarry opened a second Manhattan spot, the Cuban-themed BlackTail, in Battery Park City.
