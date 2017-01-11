New York’s Dead Rabbit Named World’s Best Bar. Again.

The Dead Rabbit triumphs! After two consecutive years as runner-up, the popular cocktail den in Manhattan’s Financial District finally leapfrogged London’s Artesian to claim top-dog status among the World’s 50 Best Bars last night in the UK.

This latest superlative only adds to the piles of accolades already heaped upon the highly glorified Irish-inspired pub, which was previously declared the World’s Best Bar during industry bacchanal Tales of the Cocktail in 2015. World’s 50 Best Bars is a different awards program, organized by Drinks International magazine.

Here’s how proprietors Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry reacted on Twitter: