The Loaded Mint Julep You Need in NYC This Spring

Extremely spacious hat storage and a great mint julep are the foundation for any Kentucky Derby party. You can't control the height of your studio apartment ceilings, but you can kick your cocktail game up a level. To help with that, we hit up Williamsburg bartender James Palumbo for a julep recipe fit for… a king?

“This julep is a take on the sandwich that Elvis Presley used to make for himself every day,” says James. “The main ingredients were sliced bananas, bacon, and peanut butter. He sometimes added chocolate. What can I say? The King wasn't the healthiest of eaters in his later years. So here’s how to accomplish this flavor in a boozy cocktail form.”