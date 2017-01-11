Sponsored

The Loaded Mint Julep You Need in NYC This Spring

By Published On 04/28/2016 By Published On 04/28/2016
Photo: Eric Helgas/Styling: Ali Nardi

More Like This

related

The Best Outdoor Drinking in America

related

The Sacramento Mint Julep You Need to Make This Spring

related

The Crazy Tea Julep Recipe DC Needs for Spring

related

The Philly Mint Julep You Need This Spring

Extremely spacious hat storage and a great mint julep are the foundation for any Kentucky Derby party. You can't control the height of your studio apartment ceilings, but you can kick your cocktail game up a level. To help with that, we hit up Williamsburg bartender James Palumbo for a julep recipe fit for… a king?

“This julep is a take on the sandwich that Elvis Presley used to make for himself every day,” says James. “The main ingredients were sliced bananas, bacon, and peanut butter. He sometimes added chocolate. What can I say? The King wasn't the healthiest of eaters in his later years. So here’s how to accomplish this flavor in a boozy cocktail form.”

Related

related

The Philly Mint Julep You Need This Spring

related

Spring in Seattle Means It's Time for THE Mint Julep Recipe

related

The Crazy Tea Julep Recipe DC Needs for Spring

More Like This

related

The Best Outdoor Drinking in America

related

The Sacramento Mint Julep You Need to Make This Spring

related

The Crazy Tea Julep Recipe DC Needs for Spring

related

The Philly Mint Julep You Need This Spring

related

The Philly Mint Julep You Need This Spring
Photo: Eric Helgas/Styling: Ali Nardi

The Graceland Julep

Ingredients:

  • 1.1 ounce Bulleit bourbon
  • .23 ounce Giffard banana liqueur
  • .5 ounce peanut orgeat
  • .25 ounce Fernet Brancamenta

Directions:

  • Whip shake over crushed ice, and strain into a julep glass.
  • Top with more crushed ice ("some people call it pebble ice, I grew up calling it 'country club' ice because that's the only place you'd find it.")
  • Either way, garnish with a fresh mint sprig, a drizzle of chocolate syrup, and bacon crumbles.
  • Boom.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Outdoor Drinking in America
Bulleit_Apr16

related

READ MORE
Spring in Seattle Means It's Time for THE Mint Julep Recipe
Bulleit_Apr16

related

READ MORE
Spring in LA? Time For Banging Julep Recipes.
Bulleit_Apr16