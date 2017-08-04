A New Bar on a Boat is Coming to Brooklyn this Spring

Brooklyn Barge Bar, a new bar and restaurant on a boat -- sort of like the Frying Pan in Chelsea -- is planning to drop anchor on the Greenpoint waterfront later this Spring, DNAinfo reported.
Owner Will Drawbridge told DNAinfo the bar will be like "a floating pier," and will have enough seating for about 100 people both aboard the barge and on land where it will be docked -- near Transmitter Park at 91 West St in Brooklyn. To help you do all that outdoor drinking your currently wistfully dreaming about, there will be a bunch of classic bar food like burgers, fries, and sandos available. Drawbridge plans to open the place May 1, pending approval of a lease and liquor license application, according to the report.
Additionally, Drawbridge said he hopes to make the bar a local community space for things like a farmer's market, art showcases, and even a place where people can store kayaks before splashing into the East River, DNAinfo reported. Also, the spot will have some incredible views of Manhattan to enjoy -- perhaps while sipping the island's namesake cocktail and chowing on a cheeseburger named for nothing but its ingredients.
