The Best Waterfront Bars in NYC

450 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016 (Murray Hill)

One of the many culinary notches in celebrity chef Tom Colicchio's belt, Riverpark is an ode to waterfront dining on a secluded street in Kips Bay. Views of the East River aside, his refined American menu with global influences is reason enough to visit. Seafood and red meat feature prominently, with grilled lamb chops studded with pistachio and monkfish cloaked in bacon able to be preceded by elegantly plated pastas or starters like dill-spiked Arctic char crudo. A smoky take on the Manhattan, adding extra richness to a classic, is the star of the bar. There would be virtually no one on the nearby streets come evening, between Bellevue Hospital wards and an NYU medical center, if not for the draw of Riverpark. And its draws are multiform: the restaurant is complete with its own urban farm where many of the ingredients used are grown.