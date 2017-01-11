18-Hour Shifts, Sex & Fights: The Insane Life of an NYC Bartender

I’m no stranger to the service industry. Every high school and college summer job had me in an apron and name tag, asking, “What can I get for you?” and feigning enthusiasm like I was born to balance hot plates on my forearms. I’ve gone from a barista at a chain coffee shop to a bartender at a luxury hotel restaurant, mixing martinis for millionaires who had been drinking them “their way” for more years than I’d been alive.

I always thought I had the necessary skill sets to serve regardless of where I was employing them, as to me they seemed highly transferrable. Trying my hand in New York City didn’t intimidate me in the least. So last winter, with only one class to take in my final semester at NYU, I figured it would be a great idea to start working nights at a cocktail bar and rake in some cash before the “real world.” What I failed to realize is that bar life in New York City is much more of the “real world” than I had anticipated.