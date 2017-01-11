Every Single Place to Boozy Brunch in Manhattan

Maybe you like brunch, or maybe you're a terrible person who has no friends -- either way, if you're gonna do brunch, it damn sure better include bottomless boozing, especially since we almost lost our ability to do it at all. To wit: we found all of the never-ending drinking deals around Manhattan, tried all of them, took a nap, and then conveniently organized them neighborhood-by-neighborhood below. Read up on some brunching tips, and get involved.

Cafe Cortadito (address and info) The deal: $29.95 for an entree, plus 1.5 hours of your choice of tropical mimosas, red or white sangria, Champagne mojitos, Champagne margaritas, Bloody Marys, or house beer. (Or take a lighter route for an entree with one drink for $16.95).





Pardon My French (address and info) The deal: $28.95 for an entree, plus bottomless Bloody Marys with house-infused horseradish vodka or mimosas.



Fonda (address and info) The deal: $29.95 for an entree and 1.5 hours of bottomless frozen hibiscus rosalitas, classic margaritas, mimosas, Bloody Marys, and beers.





Poco (address and info) The deal: $30 for an entree and 1.5 hours of bottomless white/red sangria, mimosas, or Bloody Marys. If an hour isn’t satisfying, parties of 15+ can spend 3 hours for $41/person.





Yerba Buena (address and info) The deal: $14 for one hour of all-you-can-drink Latin cocktails, margaritas, mimosas, and sangria.

Harry's Italian Pizza Bar (address and info) The deal: $20 for any item, plus two hours of unlimited Bloodies or mimosas.

Gallow Green (address and info) The deal: $35 for a three-course prix fixe brunch that includes an entree and dessert, one mimosa, and unlimited La Colombe coffee, soft drinks, and juices. Additional brunch cocktails are also available to purchase.





Bocca Di Bacco (address and info) The deal: $20 for a bottle of Champagne or a pitcher of mimosas, Bloody Marys, or Screwdrivers





Bodega Negra Café (address and info) The deal: $40 for "Make Your Own Mimosas" (a bottle of Stellina Di Notte Prosecco, juices, and mixers) from 12-3pm.





Lasagna Ristorante (address and info) The deal: $15.95 for an entree with an extra $9 for unlimited mimosas, bellinis, screwdrivers, or Bloodies.

Vamos! Tacos & Tequila (address and info) The deal: OK, so this one is kind of the reverse, but, buy five frozen margaritas or glasses of sangria for $6 each and get a free entree.





Blind Pig (address and info) The deal: $25 for an entree and two hours of bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.





Three of Cups (address and info) The deal: Add just $8 to your brunch entree for two hours of unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas.





San Marzano (address and info) The deal: Add $10 for bottomless mimosas.

Harry's Cafe & Steak (address and info) The deal: Unlimited Champagne with the purchase of an entree -- it's $7 for a carafe of juice to make it a mimosa.

Dos Caminos (address and info) The deal: Add $15 to your entree for unlimited frozen prickly pear or traditional margaritas, Bloody Mary’s, mimosas or Cava.

Barbounia (address and info) The deal: $19.95 for unlimited Champagne cocktails.





Millesime (address and info) The deal: $39 for an entree and a punch bowl (options are Sangria Mille or Claude's Rum Punch).

Amity Hall (address and info) The deal: $29.95 for any entree and two hours of unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas.





Cuba (address and info) The deal: Add $14 to your entree for 1.5 hours of unlimited mojitos, sangria, mimosas, and other cocktails.





Miss Lily's (address and info) The deal: Add $15 to your entree for one hour of unlimited bellinis and spicy Bloodies.





The Half Pint (address and info) The deal: Add $18 for unlimited for Bloody Marys, mimosas, or brunch punch for the entire duration of your meal.





West 3rd Common (address and info) The deal: $30 for a brunch item and four hours of unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas, and screwdrivers.





Horchata (address and info) The deal: $35 for a brunch entree, guacamole clásico, and house-made corn tortilla chips, plus two hours of unlimited sangria, mimosas, Bloodies, or Mexican beers on tap.

Lido Harlem (address and info) The deal: Add $16 for two hours of bottomless mimosas.





HK (address and info) The deal: $18.95 gets you unlimited Bloody Marys, bellinis, screwdrivers, Champagne, and mimosas.





Southern Hospitality (address and info) The deal: Add $15.95 for two hours of bottomless bellinis, mimosas, Screwdrivers, or Bloody Marys with any entree.





Braai (address and info) The deal: Add $12 for two hours of unlimited "exotic fruit" mimosas.





Essex (address and info) The deal: Not quite as "unlimited" as the rest, unless you're a party of eight or more, in which case it's $39.95 for bottomless drinks. Otherwise, it's $25.95 for three Bloody Marys, screwdrivers, or mimosas with any entree.





La Flaca (address and info) The deal: $25 for an entree and two hours of endless frozen margaritas, mimosas, sangria, Marys, and La Flaca amber ale, every day of the week.





Libation (address and info) The deal: $39 for an entree and two hours of unlimited Bloodies and mimosas (+$20 for open bar).





Macondo (address and info) The deal: Add $15 for two hours of bottomless mimosas in three flavors: blackberry mint, orange vanilla, and guanabana elderflower.





Mezetto (address and info) The deal: Add $17 for 1.5 hours of bottomless peach, orange, pomegranate, or passion fruit mimosas.





Tre (address and info) The deal: $24.95 for one brunch item and unlimited Champagne and mimosas.





Hotel Chantelle (address and info) The deal: Not bottomless, but certainly cheap: mimosas, bellinis, and Bloody Marys are all $4.92, and there are two cocktails for $0.92!

Paradou (address and info) The deal: $29 for an entree and unlimited Champagne cocktails.

Peacock Alley at the Waldorf-Astoria (address and info) The deal: $125 per person (Sundays only) to sip unlimited Champagne, Bloodies, and mimosas at a next-level brunch buffet experience featuring goods like smoked fish, meat carving stations, caviar, clams, oysters, lobster, shrimp, and a chocolate fountain.





Maple (address and info) The deal: $29 for a brunch item and two hours of all-you-can-drink Bloodies or mimosas.

Dock's Oyster Bar (address and info) The deal: $25 for a prix-fixe that includes the first Bloody Mary or mimosa. Additional cocktails are just $1 each.





Duke's (address and info) The deal: $17 for unlimited mimosas, Bloody Marys, and screwdrivers.





PS450 (address and info) The deal: Endless Brunch Prix Fixe for $45 gets you one entree and unlimited Bloody Marys, Bellinis, mimosas, Shock Top, or Bud Light.





The Crooked Knife (address and info) The deal: $34 for an entree and two hours of bottomless mimosas and Bloodies.

Agozar (address and info) The deal: $24 for anything on the menu plus bottomless sangria or Bloody Marys.





​L’asso (address and info) The deal: $25 brunch entree and one hour of all-you-can-drink Bloody Marys and mimosas.





Ken & Cook (address and info) The deal: $35 for an entree and two hours of unlimited mimosas/Bellinis/Bloody Marys/screwdrivers.

Union Bar & Kitchen (address and info) The deal: $33 for one entree and two hours of bottomless Bloody Marys, Bellinis, and mimosas.

Añejo (address and info) The deal: $29 for an entree, plus two hours of unlimited plata margaritas, mimosas, sangria, or Bloody Marias.





Marc Forgione (address and info) The deal: On Sundays you can add $16 to your meal for never-ending mimosas.

SideBAR (address and info) The deal: $20 for one brunch item and unlimited beer & cocktails.

​Parlor Steakhouse (address and info) The deal: $29 for a brunch item, plus five mimosas, Bellinis, or Bloody Marys (for two hours).





East End Bar and Grill (address and info) The deal: Add $16 to a brunch item for every single drink you can drank for two hours from noon-4pm.

Arte Cafe (address and info) The deal: $20 for a bottle of Champagne, or a pitcher of mimosas, screwdrivers, Bloody Marys, strawberry sangria, or Bellinis.



Calle Ocho (address and info) The deal: Complimentary sangria during your meal with the purchase of an entree.





Regional (address and info) The deal: If you buy a brunch item and one mimosa or Bloody Mary, you get refills on it fo' free.

Sotto 13 (address and info) The deal: If everyone at the table gets the deal, you get one pizza, two plates, and one side plate with either a bottle of prosecco, a Bloody Mary carafe, or a mimosa carafe (per two guests) for $35. Or try the DIY prosecco bar tray that lets you mix fresh pureed fruit, garnishes, and liqueurs.





Agave (address and info) The deal: The $29.95 prix-fixe menu includes any egg item with two hours of unlimited frozen margaritas, mimosas, or wine.





Diablo Royale (address and info) The deal: $25 for unlimited mimosas or Bloodies, and your entree is included.





Havana Alma de Cuba (address and info) The deal: $13.95 gets you 1.5 hours of unlimited Spanish-style cocktails.





La Carbonara (address and info) The deal: $25 for 90 mins all-you-can-drink Bloody Marys, screwdrivers, mimosas, or Champagne.





CK14 (address and info) The deal: $35 for an entree and unlimited Bloody Marys or mimosas.



