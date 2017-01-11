Every Single Place to Boozy Brunch in Manhattan

Maybe you like brunch, or maybe you're a terrible person who has no friends -- either way, if you're gonna do brunch, it damn sure better include bottomless boozing, especially since we almost lost our ability to do it at all. To wit: we found all of the never-ending drinking deals around Manhattan, tried all of them, took a nap, and then conveniently organized them neighborhood-by-neighborhood below. Read up on some brunching tips, and get involved.
The deal: $29.95 for an entree, plus 1.5 hours of your choice of tropical mimosas, red or white sangria, Champagne mojitos, Champagne margaritas, Bloody Marys, or house beer. (Or take a lighter route for an entree with one drink for $16.95).
The deal: $28.95 for an entree, plus bottomless Bloody Marys with house-infused horseradish vodka or mimosas.
The deal: $29.95 for an entree and 1.5 hours of bottomless frozen hibiscus rosalitas, classic margaritas, mimosas, Bloody Marys, and beers.
The deal: $30 for an entree and 1.5 hours of bottomless white/red sangria, mimosas, or Bloody Marys. If an hour isn’t satisfying, parties of 15+ can spend 3 hours for $41/person.
The deal: $14 for one hour of all-you-can-drink Latin cocktails, margaritas, mimosas, and sangria.
The deal: $20 for any item, plus two hours of unlimited Bloodies or mimosas.
The deal: $35 for a three-course prix fixe brunch that includes an entree and dessert, one mimosa, and unlimited La Colombe coffee, soft drinks, and juices. Additional brunch cocktails are also available to purchase.
The deal: $20 for a bottle of Champagne or a pitcher of mimosas, Bloody Marys, or Screwdrivers
The deal: $40 for "Make Your Own Mimosas" (a bottle of Stellina Di Notte Prosecco, juices, and mixers) from 12-3pm.
The deal: $35.00 for an entree and 1.5 hours of bottomless frozen hibiscus rosalitas, classic margaritas, mimosas, Bloody Marys, and beers.
The deal: $15.95 for an entree with an extra $9 for unlimited mimosas, bellinis, screwdrivers, or Bloodies.
The deal: OK, so this one is kind of the reverse, but, buy five frozen margaritas or glasses of sangria for $6 each and get a free entree.
The deal: $25 for an entree and two hours of bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.
The deal: Add just $8 to your brunch entree for two hours of unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas.
The deal: Add $10 for bottomless mimosas.
The deal: Unlimited Champagne with the purchase of an entree -- it's $7 for a carafe of juice to make it a mimosa.
The deal: Add $15 to your entree for unlimited frozen prickly pear or traditional margaritas, Bloody Mary’s, mimosas or Cava.
The deal: $19.95 for unlimited Champagne cocktails.
The deal: $39 for an entree and a punch bowl (options are Sangria Mille or Claude's Rum Punch).
The deal: $29.95 for any entree and two hours of unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas.
The deal: Add $14 to your entree for 1.5 hours of unlimited mojitos, sangria, mimosas, and other cocktails.
The deal: Add $15 to your entree for one hour of unlimited bellinis and spicy Bloodies.
The deal: Add $18 for unlimited for Bloody Marys, mimosas, or brunch punch for the entire duration of your meal.
The deal: $30 for a brunch item and four hours of unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas, and screwdrivers.
The deal: $35 for a brunch entree, guacamole clásico, and house-made corn tortilla chips, plus two hours of unlimited sangria, mimosas, Bloodies, or Mexican beers on tap.
The deal: Add $16 for two hours of bottomless mimosas.
The deal: $18.95 gets you unlimited Bloody Marys, bellinis, screwdrivers, Champagne, and mimosas.
The deal: Add $15.95 for two hours of bottomless bellinis, mimosas, Screwdrivers, or Bloody Marys with any entree.
The deal: Add $12 for two hours of unlimited "exotic fruit" mimosas.
The deal: $20 for a bottle of Champagne or a pitcher of mimosas, Bloody Marys, or Screwdrivers
The deal: Not quite as "unlimited" as the rest, unless you're a party of eight or more, in which case it's $39.95 for bottomless drinks. Otherwise, it's $25.95 for three Bloody Marys, screwdrivers, or mimosas with any entree.
The deal: $25 for an entree and two hours of endless frozen margaritas, mimosas, sangria, Marys, and La Flaca amber ale, every day of the week.
The deal: $39 for an entree and two hours of unlimited Bloodies and mimosas (+$20 for open bar).
The deal: Add $15 for two hours of bottomless mimosas in three flavors: blackberry mint, orange vanilla, and guanabana elderflower.
The deal: Add $17 for 1.5 hours of bottomless peach, orange, pomegranate, or passion fruit mimosas.
The deal: $24.95 for one brunch item and unlimited Champagne and mimosas.
The deal: Not bottomless, but certainly cheap: mimosas, bellinis, and Bloody Marys are all $4.92, and there are two cocktails for $0.92!
The deal: $29 for an entree and unlimited Champagne cocktails.
The deal: $125 per person (Sundays only) to sip unlimited Champagne, Bloodies, and mimosas at a next-level brunch buffet experience featuring goods like smoked fish, meat carving stations, caviar, clams, oysters, lobster, shrimp, and a chocolate fountain.
The deal: $15.95 for an entree with an extra $9 for unlimited mimosas, Bellinis, screwdrivers, or Bloodies.
The deal: $29 for a brunch item and two hours of all-you-can-drink Bloodies or mimosas.
The deal: $25 for a prix-fixe that includes the first Bloody Mary or mimosa. Additional cocktails are just $1 each.
The deal: $17 for unlimited mimosas, Bloody Marys, and screwdrivers.
The deal: Endless Brunch Prix Fixe for $45 gets you one entree and unlimited Bloody Marys, Bellinis, mimosas, Shock Top, or Bud Light.
The deal: $34 for an entree and two hours of bottomless mimosas and Bloodies.
The deal: $24 for anything on the menu plus bottomless sangria or Bloody Marys.
The deal: $25 brunch entree and one hour of all-you-can-drink Bloody Marys and mimosas.
The deal: $35 for an entree and two hours of unlimited mimosas/Bellinis/Bloody Marys/screwdrivers.
The deal: $33 for one entree and two hours of bottomless Bloody Marys, Bellinis, and mimosas.
The deal: $29 for an entree, plus two hours of unlimited plata margaritas, mimosas, sangria, or Bloody Marias.
The deal: On Sundays you can add $16 to your meal for never-ending mimosas.
The deal: $20 for one brunch item and unlimited beer & cocktails.
The deal: $29 for a brunch item, plus five mimosas, Bellinis, or Bloody Marys (for two hours).
The deal: Add $16 to a brunch item for every single drink you can drank for two hours from noon-4pm.
The deal: $20 for a bottle of Champagne, or a pitcher of mimosas, screwdrivers, Bloody Marys, strawberry sangria, or Bellinis.
The deal: Complimentary sangria during your meal with the purchase of an entree.
The deal: If you buy a brunch item and one mimosa or Bloody Mary, you get refills on it fo' free.
The deal: If everyone at the table gets the deal, you get one pizza, two plates, and one side plate with either a bottle of prosecco, a Bloody Mary carafe, or a mimosa carafe (per two guests) for $35. Or try the DIY prosecco bar tray that lets you mix fresh pureed fruit, garnishes, and liqueurs.
The deal: The $29.95 prix-fixe menu includes any egg item with two hours of unlimited frozen margaritas, mimosas, or wine.
The deal: $25 for unlimited mimosas or Bloodies, and your entree is included.
The deal: $13.95 gets you 1.5 hours of unlimited Spanish-style cocktails.
The deal: $25 for 90 mins all-you-can-drink Bloody Marys, screwdrivers, mimosas, or Champagne.
The deal: $35 for an entree and unlimited Bloody Marys or mimosas.
This cozy paladar-style (a type of Cuban restaurant typically set up in a private home home and approved of by the Cuban government to promote tourism) resto in Alphabet City is warm and welcoming. Their menu focuses on traditional Havan food and beverage, like ropa vieja and tostones, but they also serve fusion plates like a poached eggs on a croissant Cuban sandwich.
This bistro offers a modern approach to classical French cuisine in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Signature dishes include La Burrata Maison, housemade burrata with confit heirloom tomatoes and basil, chicken tagine, and moule frites. For brunch, PMF offers a $28.95 deal for bottomless bloody marys or mimosas alongside an entree.
Fonda is a colorful, cozy, and modern Mexican cantina in the heart of Alphabet City. This spot specializes in elevated takes on Mexico City's most delectable street foods-- think elotes, flautas, ceviche, guac, margs, and more. This always-lively and bustling spot is a solid standout for brunch (who can pass up bottomless Bloodies?) or happy hour.
This Alphabet City spot offers up organic breakfasts, lunches, and dinners with the hope of making every guest feel like they are at home. The tapas-style dinner menu is full of interesting bites to share with a group, and if you come for brunch, there's an excellent boozy add-on to a number of great lobster dishes.
From a former Le Cirque manager and China Grill chef, this intimate bistro's pouring generous measures of Old World wines to accompany Latin fare like Merluza (hake fillet, boniato puree), Ropa Vieja (Cuban shredded flank steak), and the roasted chicken h
The Battery Park outpost of this popular NYC pizza bar and restaurant serves hot slices (naturally), but also lots of other Italian cuisine classics. Pizza, pasta, parmigiana rule the menu here and the vibe is decidedly old school. For brunch, $20 gets you an entree and two hours of unlimited bloody marys or mimosas.
Gallow Green, the rooftop bar atop Chelsea’s McKittrick Hotel, is a perpetual garden party, at least during the warmer months when its plush flora is in full bloom. During the winter, the campy space turns into a lodge with plushy chairs and a fireplace. No matter the season, the best time to go is for weekend brunch, where a $35 ticket will get you a three-course meal, a mimosa, and unlimited La Colombe coffee.
Bocca di Bacco has three other locations, but this particular one boasts a romantic vibe with its brick- and wood-laden stacked wine bar-- the ideal date spot. The chef's cooking up modern takes on classic dishes like grilled octopus w/ red onion & celery, braised quail on grilled polenta w/ balsamic reduction, and a slow-braised beef short rib.
Inside the Dream, this taco joint is superbly unique and delicious.
This NYC mini-chain serves high end Mexican food in an upscale, bistro environment. The Chelsea outpost has awesome happy hour deals ($8 margs and guac!) and a great brunch special-- pay $35 and you'll get any entree of your choice plus an hour and a half of unlimited beer, Bloody marys, margs, mimosas, or rosalitas.
This NYC spot's been cooking up "the best lasagna in NYC since 1993." See for yourself next brunch, lunch, or dinner at their Chelsea outpost, which features their famous Italian Brunch. For $15.95, choose from a wide variety of dishes (go savory with an Italian sausage frittata, or sweet with cinnamon broiche French toast). Tack on an extra $9 and you'll get all you can drink bellinis, Bloody marys, mimosas, or screwdrivers.
Get going and ándale to this Gramercy brunch hotspot. Offering comfortable, casual approach to Mexican fare, ¡Vamos! features an extensive menu of tacos, tortas, burritos, quesadillas, and lots more. With a stellar group brunch special and a happy hour that will get you full and buzzed with money to spare, this is the spot t being the whole squad. Tequila aficionados, mark this one down because that's this place's thing — they've got an entire menu dedicated to it plus dozens of margarita options.
Burgers and beer rule at The Bling Pig, a sports bar and pub eatery near Stuyvesant Square. Stop by for happy hour and $4 drafts, or make this your next brunch destination with their awesome bottomless booze deal: $25 gets you an entree and two hours of bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Score!
This classy, candlelit spot features hearty Italian cuisine in a romantic, intimate setting. With nightly live music and a wide variety of affordable wine by the glass and by the bottle, this a surefire spot for your next date night in the EV. Come for brunch and enjoy two hours of unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas with an entree for just an extra $8.
Formerly a pizza shop, this EV neighborhood haunt turned pasta-only, serving up noodles of all shapes and sizes.
Harry's Steak and Cafe has an old school flavor, with a mural of winemaking monks, exposed stone from the 1700s, and of course, high quality steak. The restaurant has a BYOB policy for wine only, with a corkage fee of $45 for 750mL bottles of wine, and $90 for 1500mL bottles of wine.
This East Coast mini-chain's Park Avenue outpost features all the dishes you know and love-- Baja lobster tostaditas, skirt steak asada, enchiladas, and more kinds of guac than you can shake a stick at. Not only does Dos Caminos serve up a killer dinner, but they've also got a great brunch deal-- add $15 to your entree and get unlimited frozen prickly pear or traditional margaritas, Bloody Mary’s, mimosas or champagne.
This Mediterranean hotspot is a gorgeous depiction of authentic Greek eats.
Millesime is serving up some great oysters on the half shell and perfectly paired wines to go along with them. We are huge fans of their oyster happy hour, but you're going to have to check their website for an updated list of times and specials. It is definitely worth checking out if you are in the area.
The Greenwich Village location of this bar and restaurant is popular with NYU students and dyed in the wool New Yorkers alike. Amity Hall's got a great selection of domestic and imported craft beers, plus a variety of globally inflected small plates and sandwiches. Stop by for brunch and pay $29.95 for any entree and two hours of unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas.
This trendy Havanese spot in SoHo offers energetic, eclectic fare based on traditional favorites. Dine in for lunch or dinner and enjoy such savory dishes as seafood enchiladas, ropa vieja, and shrimp ceviche. Cuba also offers great mojitos and hand rolled cigars, the perfect after dinner treat.
A Caribbean oasis in Manhattan, the SoHo location of this popular New York City chain is as impressive as the rest. Island eats aplenty -- such as jerk chicken, curried lamb, and oxtail stew -- and organic juices from the adjacent Melvin's Juice Box make Miss Lily's perfect for (healthy!) afternoon indulging.
Offering over 200 types of beer from around the world and rotating seasonal brews, The Half Pint is a cozy and reliable drinking spot for beer connoisseurs, especially if you're there for the IPAs. Located in and around NYU's Greenwich Village campus, it's usually filled with a collegiate crowd, but a mature, graduate school kind that fits in with the sleek space. The build-your-own-sandwich option makes the bar fare stand out.
A refined neighborhood gastropub, West 3rd Common offers brews and burgers in spades. Take a seat on one of their comfy couches or sidle up to the bar and peruse the extensive beer menu of domestic and imported favorites. West 3rd Common also has plenty of board games on hand, so stop by for a game night and whoever loses Scrabble buys the next round.
Multi-colored decor and bench tables will make you feel like you've stepped inside a pinata at this Mexican eatery. Belly up to one of two communal tables in the dining room for dishes like salmon tostadas and fish quesadillas served with spiced pumpkin seeds, roasted poblano chile, Cotija cheese, and cream fresca -- all crafted by Top Chef alum Manuel Trevino.
This classy Italian spot in Lower Harlem specializes in affordable, seasonal fare. Named after an island on the coast on Venice, bright, fresh flavors come through in dishes like house-made ricotta and poached figs, pan seared striped bass, and wild mushroom agnolotti. Open for lunch, dinner, and brunch.
This uber trendy Hells Kitchen spot (in case you were wondering what HK stood for) features an outdoor dining area, windowless rooftop bar, and an indoor glass-enclosed DJ booth (yes, you read that correctly). The Mediterranean/French fusion fare is the perfect cuisine for a setting as chic as this
Even juicier than the Memphis-style barbecue at this Hell's Kitchen spot is the fact that Southern Hospitality actually came from the mind of the one and only Justin Timberlake. JT, Eytan Sugarman, and Trace Ayala brought this high-energy restaurant to life in 2007, and it has continued to impress guests with its authentic cuisine and Bluegrass Boozy Brunch.
A South African barbecue and grill in Midtown, Braai serves traditional fare from Johannesburg, Cape Town, and beyond. Spicy skewered meats dot the menu, as well as marinated and pan seared seafood dishes with tangy sides like truffle coconut cornmeal porridge, or 'pap,' chakalaka relish, and saffron rice.
The Hell's Kitchen location of this NYC mini-chain features upscale Italian fare prepared in an elegant, intimate setting. Stop by for brunch and for $20, get a bottle of champagne or a pitcher of mimosas, Bloody Marys, or Screwdrivers to accompany your meal.
Bivalves and brunch are the main draws of this airy bi-level spot in the Lower East Side. Essex is beloved by regulars for it’s formidable oyster happy hour (think Bluepoints, freshly shucked and irresistible with shallot mignonette) and ever-popular Sunday brunch, where guests can select any entrée (pro tip: regulars opt for The Aristocrat, a winning plate of crispy potato pancakes topped with house-cured salmon gravlax, finished with salmon caviar-kissed poached eggs and sour cream) and imbibe on unlimited mimosas, screwdrivers, and Bloody Mary’s for a mere $29.95 -- providing they did their homework and made a reservation, of course.
At this LES eatery, brunch is an everyday affair. 7 days a week, get Mexican breakfast faves like huevos rancheros and steak and fried egg tacos from morning til night. Best of all, there's the option to pay $25 for your entree and you'll get two hours of endless frozen margaritas, mimosas, sangria, Bloody marys, or La Flaca amber ale with your meal.
Three levels of nightclub full of good drinks and fun people to party with.
Macondo gets its name from the fictional Colombian town in Gabriel García Márquez's One Hundred Years of Solitude, and its food consists of what can only be described as freestyle Latin cuisine. Walking into the restaurant can feel like you're being transported to a vibrant and metropolitan Spanish-speaking world, decorated with plants, exposed brick walls, communal tables, and a concrete bar. The menu includes signature dishes from countries all over South America, rich with flavor, tradition, and a hint of nostalgia.
Mezetto in the LES is a corner spot boasting a gallery-meets-bistro vibe and plates of truffled gnocchi, lamb meatballs, and grilled skirt steak slathered in herb butter, as well as falafel stuffed into a bao.
Decked out in speckled mirrors, exposed wood beams, and untreated metal designed to oxidize quickly, Tre plays the role of a trusted neighborhood joint by cultivating comfortable agedness and offering simple yet delectable Italian fare like spaghetti al pomodoro, chicken milanese and skirt steak with truffle fries. With the added bonuses of an incredible champagne brunch special and frequent happy hours full of cheap beers, wines and snacks, it's no wonder East Siders stick to this place so religiously.
Although it's not an actual hotel, you're gonna want to stay at this Lower East Side establishment for a nice long time, thanks to their gorgeous rooftop seating area, dinner seven nights a week, and live music serving as a perfect backdrop for a relaxing night.
Next time you're hanging by the High Line, be sure to stop for brunch at Paradou. This cozy little neighborhood spot serves modern takes on Provencal cuisine in a colorful, airy environment. Spend $29 for an entree during brunch and you'll score unlimited champagne cocktails. Bon appetit!
Get classy at Peacock Alley at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel. This stylish cocktail lounge and restaurant is the place "to seen and be seen," so gussy up accordingly. If you can't bear the thought of cocktail attire, at least your meal will be dressed up to the 9's: Sunday brunch typically features a raw bar of caviar and seafood, meat carving stations, and a chocolate fondue fountain.
The Midtown outpost of this NYC Italian fave has lots of lasagna on the menu (of course), but also fresh seafood and meat entrees, bistro salads, and fresh pasta options. They also have their famous Italian brunch where, for $15, you can pick an entree and for an extra $9, gain access to unlimited mimosas, bellinis, screwdrivers, or Bloodies.
A swanky spot tucked into the Night Hotel, Maple has sophisticated rustic charm in spades. Offering a wide variety of fare, from New American dishes to Asian fusion apps and sushi, Maple has something for everyone. Stop by for brunch and enjoy two hours of all-you-can-drink Bloodies or mimosas when you spend $29 on a brunch item .
This nautically themed restaurant in Midtown serves an impressive array of seafood including shellfish platters, fried fish with steakhouse-style sides like creamed spinach and garlic-whipped potatoes, and sushi rolls. Docks’ deco-style interior provides a lovely, upscale setting to sip on Bloody Marys and mimosas during the weekend bottomless brunch, where you’ll find morning-appropriate plates like crab cake Benedict and lobster hash. Meanwhile, happy hour specials attract the post-work crowd for wines-by-the-glass and dollar oysters.
The Murray Hill outpost of this go-to sports bar and comfort foodery lives up to the clout of its sister locations (Gramercy, Midtown East, etc). All the same bites (chili-rubbed quesadillas, pulled pork sammies) plus TVs to watch the game, and their famed burger.
This bar, restaurant, and lounge hybrid brings in a wildly diverse crowd, from suit-clad power lunchers to Monday night football fans. Its primary reputation, however, is that of a Murray Hill brunch haven. PS 450 offers unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas, bellinis, Shock Top, and Bud Light as a part of its $45, pre-fixe deal that includes an entree. Daily specials like Tequila and Taco Tuesdays and a Friday night happy hour that runs until 10pm keep the place packed outside those hazy Sunday hours.
The Murray Hill outpost of this Irish gastropub offers all the traditional breakfast foods you need to soothe your Sunday hangover. Make your way back to the land of the living with the Hangburger, a juicy patty on chipotle mayo and pepperjack, or the Hangover Salad, which pretty much includes everything but the kitchen sink. Or you could always go by way of Hair of the Dog and opt for bottomless mimosas and Bloodies.
This vibrant bar and bistro specializes in refreshing mojitos, authentic Cuban fare, and tapas. Shredded beef hash, tre leche, and chorizo scramble are a few of their most popular dishes.
Crips, blackened Neapolitan pizzas may be king at this Italian restaurant, but don't forget about L'asso's creative cocktails and a variety of brews.
Ken & Cook is an exceptionally delicious seafoodery that is turning out hearty, filling dishes in the heart of Nolita.
The rustic vibe of this New American kitchen and bar in West SoHo will make you feel right at home. Serving up three square meals, Union Bar & Kitchen's menu of globally inspired comfort food American classics hit the spot any time of the day; we love their massive salads and grilled sandos'. Stop by for brunch and pay $33 for an entree and two hours of unlimited mimosas or Bloody marys.
Tequilas, micheladas, margaritas, and more are on tap at Anejo, an upscale Mexican eatery in Tribeca. The menu offers market-driven takes on traditional Mexican fare (think wild mushroom queso with garlic confit, shaved black truffles and a soft egg), which are perfect in tandem with house made craft cocktails. Stop by for brunch and get two hours of unlimited margs, sangria, Bloodys, or mimosa with your entree.
Marc Forgione's namesake Tribeca restaurant has a rustic feel to it with exposed brick walls; wax candle glass box chandeliers; and shelves of spice boxes, wrinkled cookbooks, and old-country scales. It's perfect for special occasions, like first dates or family celebrations. There are elements of Italian, French, and Southeast Asian cooking on the often-changing menu, and popular items have included kampachi tartare, rib eye spooned with fresh-made chimichurri sauce, and upside-down peach cake molded in the shape of a tart.
This sports bar/lounge hybrid blends sleek decor and cocktails with sports and pub fare right in the heart of Union Square. It's got 21 HD televisions and projectors, so you'll never miss a game, and the space is available for full or semi-private bookings. They even offer interactive event packages from mixology to guacamole-making classes. The food is definitely worth a try, with bar-food options like mac & cheese bites and loaded waffle fries. But the real -- if unexpected -- winner is the turkey burger, served with arugula and garlic-sage aioli.
Under the leadership of a husband and wife team, this meat and fish haven brings exemplary steaks and an impressive raw bar program to the UES. Parlor Steak & Fish is also credited with a popular brunch, where guests can enjoy typical land and sea fare (such as grilled branzino, broiled lobsters, and NY strip) alongside oyster and mimosa deals.
Get your drink on on the Upper East Side at East End Bar and Grill. This low-key, traditional sports bar has all of your pre-game needs covered with a wide variety of beer on draft, a menu of hearty apps (did someone say nachos?), tasty sandwiches, and a build your own burger bar. Score!
This UWS mainstay's all-you-can-drink brunch is the stuff of legend, but their simple and satisfying dinner service is what we're most into. Italian classics like beef carpaccio, caprese salata, bolognese, and slow cooked branzino dominate the menu, and pair perfectly with wines available by the glass or the bottle.
You can really get your money's worth at this colorful UWS mainstay with the complimentary sangria at their weekend brunch, but their menu (loaded with items influenced by a variety of Latin cuisines including Cuban, Peruvian, Dominican, Spanish, Venezuelan and Costa Rican) is certainly worth paying for.
This UWS restaurant and bar specializes in rustic Italian fare. Spanning the culinary coast of the Italian peninsula, Regional serves speciality dishes from Sicily, Naples, Tuscany and beyond for both dinner and brunch. For breakfast, we love their wide variety of artisanal, affordable house-made dishes. Where else can you get cacio e pepe and a mimosa with free refills for under $20?
Sotto 13 is a "social Italian" spot with a date-worthy bar up front, and a split-level dining room featuring wrought iron caging and a skylight. The pizza is cooked in their wood-fired oven which yields a thin crust, meaning you can order various pizzas and not explode!
Delicious Mexican eats along with a ridiculous spirit list and selection of crazy cocktails make this NYC spot tequil for.
Piquante eats rule at this West Villey grub hub. While the vibe here is decidedly low-key, the clientele is lively, the food is hot, spicy and fresh, and the drinks are tasty and strong. For brunch, pay $25 for unlimited mimosas or Bloodies, and get your entree for free!
This rootsy Cuban spot in the West Village offers traditional Havanese fare in a colorful, authentic locale. Go HAM on pulled pork sandwiches, empanadas and huevos benedictos. They'll taste that much better when you opt for the all you can drink brunch deal; get unlimited sangria, caipirinhas, rum lemonade, or mimosa for two hours for only $13.95.
Load up on traditional, affordable Italian fare at this casual West Village resto. The menu offers all kinds of pasta dishes (including carbonara, of course), plus delectable seafood antipasti, salads, and braised meat entrees. Stop by for brunch and pay $25 for 90 mins of all-you-can-drink Bloody Marys, screwdrivers, mimosas, or Champagne with your entree.
The West Village outpost of this Irish gastropub features an extensive menu of rad brunch options to munch on and soothe your Sunday hangover. Opt for a savory sandwich, like the open face with kale, egg whites and onion jam, or go the sweet route and try out creme brulee French toast (you'll be glad you did). Pay $35 for your entree and revel in unlimited Bloody Marys or mimosas.