Every Single Place to Boozy Brunch in Manhattan

By , and Published On 02/16/2016 By And And Published On 02/16/2016
Flickr/Joe Shlabotnik (Edited)
Maybe you like brunch, or maybe you're a terrible person who has no friends -- either way, if you're gonna do brunch, it damn sure better include bottomless boozing, especially since we almost lost our ability to do it at all. To wit: we found all of the never-ending drinking deals around Manhattan, tried all of them, took a nap, and then conveniently organized them neighborhood-by-neighborhood below. Read up on some brunching tips, and get involved.

Cafe Cortadito (address and info)

The deal: $29.95 for an entree, plus 1.5 hours of your choice of tropical mimosas, red or white sangria, Champagne mojitos, Champagne margaritas, Bloody Marys, or house beer. (Or take a lighter route for an entree with one drink for $16.95).
 

Flickr/Dennis Miyashiro
Pardon My French (address and info)

The deal: $28.95 for an entree, plus bottomless Bloody Marys with house-infused horseradish vodka or mimosas.
 

Fonda (address and info)

The deal: $29.95 for an entree and 1.5 hours of bottomless frozen hibiscus rosalitas, classic margaritas, mimosas, Bloody Marys, and beers.
 

Poco (address and info)

The deal: $30 for an entree and 1.5 hours of bottomless white/red sangria, mimosas, or Bloody Marys. If an hour isn’t satisfying, parties of 15+ can spend 3 hours for $41/person.
 

Yerba Buena (address and info)

The deal: $14 for one hour of all-you-can-drink Latin cocktails, margaritas, mimosas, and sangria.

Harry's Italian
Harry's Italian Pizza Bar (address and info)

The deal: $20 for any item, plus two hours of unlimited Bloodies or mimosas.

Gallow Green
Gallow Green (address and info)

The deal: $35 for a three-course prix fixe brunch that includes an entree and dessert, one mimosa, and unlimited La Colombe coffee, soft drinks, and juices. Additional brunch cocktails are also available to purchase. 
 

Bocca Di Bacco (address and info)

The deal: $20 for a bottle of Champagne or a pitcher of mimosas, Bloody Marys, or Screwdrivers
 

Bodega Negra Café (address and info)

The deal: $40 for "Make Your Own Mimosas" (a bottle of Stellina Di Notte Prosecco, juices, and mixers) from 12-3pm. 
 

Fonda (address and info)

The deal: $35.00 for an entree and 1.5 hours of bottomless frozen hibiscus rosalitas, classic margaritas, mimosas, Bloody Marys, and beers.

Lasagna Ristorante (address and info)

The deal: $15.95 for an entree with an extra $9 for unlimited mimosas, bellinis, screwdrivers, or Bloodies.

Vamos Tacos & Tequila
Vamos! Tacos & Tequila (address and info)

The deal: OK, so this one is kind of the reverse, but, buy five frozen margaritas or glasses of sangria for $6 each and get a free entree.

Blind Pig (address and info)

The deal: $25 for an entree and two hours of bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Three of Cups (address and info)

The deal: Add just $8 to your brunch entree for two hours of unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas.

San Marzano (address and info)

The deal: Add $10 for bottomless mimosas.

Harry's Cafe and Steak
Harry's Cafe & Steak (address and info)

The deal: Unlimited Champagne with the purchase of an entree -- it's $7 for a carafe of juice to make it a mimosa.

Dos Caminos
Dos Caminos (address and info)

The deal: Add $15 to your entree for unlimited  frozen prickly pear or traditional margaritas, Bloody Mary’s, mimosas or Cava.

Flickr/Zagat Buzz
Barbounia (address and info)

The deal: $19.95 for unlimited Champagne cocktails.
 

Millesime (address and info)

The deal: $39 for an entree and a punch bowl (options are Sangria Mille or Claude's Rum Punch).

Amity Hall
Amity Hall (address and info)

The deal: $29.95 for any entree and two hours of unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas.

Cuba (address and info)

The deal: Add $14 to your entree for 1.5 hours of unlimited mojitos, sangria, mimosas, and other cocktails. 

Miss Lily's (address and info)

The deal: Add $15 to your entree for one hour of unlimited bellinis and spicy Bloodies.

The Half Pint (address and info)

The deal: Add $18 for unlimited for Bloody Marys, mimosas, or brunch punch for the entire duration of your meal.
 

West 3rd Common (address and info)

The deal: $30 for a brunch item and four hours of unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas, and screwdrivers.

Horchata (address and info)

The deal: $35 for a brunch entree, guacamole clásico, and house-made corn tortilla chips, plus two hours of unlimited sangria, mimosas, Bloodies, or Mexican beers on tap.

Lido Harlem
Lido Harlem (address and info)

The deal: Add $16 for two hours of bottomless mimosas. 

Courtesy of HK
HK (address and info)

The deal: $18.95 gets you unlimited Bloody Marys, bellinis, screwdrivers, Champagne, and mimosas.
 

Southern Hospitality (address and info)

The deal: Add $15.95 for two hours of bottomless bellinis, mimosas, Screwdrivers, or Bloody Marys with any entree.

Braai (address and info)

The deal: Add $12 for two hours of unlimited "exotic fruit" mimosas.

Bocca Di Bacco (address and info)

The deal: $20 for a bottle of Champagne or a pitcher of mimosas, Bloody Marys, or Screwdrivers

Flickr/Meng He
Essex (address and info)

The deal: Not quite as "unlimited" as the rest, unless you're a party of eight or more, in which case it's $39.95 for bottomless drinks. Otherwise, it's $25.95 for three Bloody Marys, screwdrivers, or mimosas with any entree.

La Flaca (address and info)

The deal: $25 for an entree and two hours of endless frozen margaritas, mimosas, sangria, Marys, and La Flaca amber ale, every day of the week.

Libation (address and info)

The deal: $39 for an entree and two hours of unlimited Bloodies and mimosas (+$20 for open bar).

Macondo (address and info)

The deal: Add $15 for two hours of bottomless mimosas in three flavors: blackberry mint, orange vanilla, and guanabana elderflower.

Mezetto (address and info)

The deal: Add $17 for 1.5 hours of bottomless peach, orange, pomegranate, or passion fruit mimosas.

Tre (address and info)

The deal: $24.95 for one brunch item and unlimited Champagne and mimosas.

Hotel Chantelle (address and info)

The deal: Not bottomless, but certainly cheap: mimosas, bellinis, and Bloody Marys are all $4.92, and there are two cocktails for $0.92!

Lena Di Photography
Paradou (address and info)

The deal: $29 for an entree and unlimited Champagne cocktails.

Andrew Zimmer/Thrillist
Peacock Alley at the Waldorf-Astoria (address and info)

The deal: $125 per person (Sundays only) to sip unlimited Champagne, Bloodies, and mimosas at a next-level brunch buffet experience featuring goods like smoked fish, meat carving stations, caviar, clams, oysters, lobster, shrimp, and a chocolate fountain.

Lasagna Ristorante (address and info)

The deal: $15.95 for an entree with an extra $9 for unlimited mimosas, Bellinis, screwdrivers, or Bloodies.

Flickr/H. C.
Maple (address and info)

The deal: $29 for a brunch item and two hours of all-you-can-drink Bloodies or mimosas.

Dock's Oyster Bar
Dock's Oyster Bar (address and info)

The deal: $25 for a prix-fixe that includes the first Bloody Mary or mimosa. Additional cocktails are just $1 each.

Duke's (address and info)

The deal: $17 for unlimited mimosas, Bloody Marys, and screwdrivers.

PS450 (address and info)

The deal: Endless Brunch Prix Fixe for $45 gets you one entree and unlimited Bloody Marys, Bellinis, mimosas, Shock Top, or Bud Light.

The Crooked Knife (address and info)

The deal: $34 for an entree and two hours of bottomless mimosas and Bloodies.

Agozar Cuban Bistro Bar
Agozar (address and info)

The deal: $24 for anything on the menu plus bottomless sangria or Bloody Marys.

​L’asso (address and info)

The deal: $25 brunch entree and one hour of all-you-can-drink Bloody Marys and mimosas.

Ken & Cook (address and info)

The deal: $35 for an entree and two hours of unlimited mimosas/Bellinis/Bloody Marys/screwdrivers. 

Union Bar & Kitchen
Union Bar & Kitchen (address and info)

The deal: $33 for one entree and two hours of bottomless Bloody Marys, Bellinis, and mimosas. 

Añejo Tribeca
Añejo (address and info)

The deal: $29 for an entree, plus two hours of unlimited plata margaritas, mimosas, sangria, or Bloody Marias.

Marc Forgione (address and info)

The deal: On Sundays you can add $16 to your meal for never-ending mimosas.

SideBAR
SideBAR (address and info)

The deal: $20 for one brunch item and unlimited beer & cocktails.

Flickr/Derek Lo
​Parlor Steakhouse (address and info)

The deal: $29 for a brunch item, plus five mimosas, Bellinis, or Bloody Marys (for two hours).

East End Bar and Grill (address and info)

The deal: Add $16 to a brunch item for every single drink you can drank for two hours from noon-4pm.

Courtesy of Ghost Media
Arte Cafe (address and info)

The deal: $20 for a bottle of Champagne, or a pitcher of mimosas, screwdrivers, Bloody Marys, strawberry sangria, or Bellinis.

Calle Ocho (address and info)

The deal: Complimentary sangria during your meal with the purchase of an entree. 

Regional (address and info)

The deal: If you buy a brunch item and one mimosa or Bloody Mary, you get refills on it fo' free.

Sotto 13
Sotto 13 (address and info)

The deal: If everyone at the table gets the deal, you get one pizza, two plates, and one side plate with either a bottle of prosecco, a Bloody Mary carafe, or a mimosa carafe (per two guests) for $35. Or try the DIY prosecco bar tray that lets you mix fresh pureed fruit, garnishes, and liqueurs.

Agave (address and info)

The deal: The $29.95 prix-fixe menu includes any egg item with two hours of unlimited frozen margaritas, mimosas, or wine.

Diablo Royale (address and info)

The deal: $25 for unlimited mimosas or Bloodies, and your entree is included.

Havana Alma de Cuba (address and info)

The deal: $13.95 gets you 1.5 hours of unlimited Spanish-style cocktails.

La Carbonara (address and info)

The deal: $25 for 90 mins all-you-can-drink Bloody Marys, screwdrivers, mimosas, or Champagne.

CK14 (address and info)

The deal: $35 for an entree and unlimited Bloody Marys or mimosas. 

1. Cafe Cortadito 210 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009 (Alphabet City)

This cozy paladar-style (a type of Cuban restaurant typically set up in a private home home and approved of by the Cuban government to promote tourism) resto in Alphabet City is warm and welcoming. Their menu focuses on traditional Havan food and beverage, like ropa vieja and tostones, but they also serve fusion plates like a poached eggs on a croissant Cuban sandwich.

2. Pardon My French 103 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009 (Alphabet City)

This bistro offers a modern approach to classical French cuisine in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Signature dishes include La Burrata Maison, housemade burrata with confit heirloom tomatoes and basil, chicken tagine, and moule frites. For brunch, PMF offers a $28.95 deal for bottomless bloody marys or mimosas alongside an entree.

3. Fonda 40 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009 (East Village)

Fonda is a colorful, cozy, and modern Mexican cantina in the heart of Alphabet City. This spot specializes in elevated takes on Mexico City's most delectable street foods-- think elotes, flautas, ceviche, guac, margs, and more. This always-lively and bustling spot is a solid standout for brunch (who can pass up bottomless Bloodies?) or happy hour.

4. Poco 33 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009 (Alphabet City)

This Alphabet City spot offers up organic breakfasts, lunches, and dinners with the hope of making every guest feel like they are at home. The tapas-style dinner menu is full of interesting bites to share with a group, and if you come for brunch, there's an excellent boozy add-on to a number of great lobster dishes.

5. Yerba Buena 23 Ave A, New York, NY 10009 (East Village)

From a former Le Cirque manager and China Grill chef, this intimate bistro's pouring generous measures of Old World wines to accompany Latin fare like Merluza (hake fillet, boniato puree), Ropa Vieja (Cuban shredded flank steak), and the roasted chicken h

6. Harry's Italian Pizza Bar 225 Murray St, New York, NY 10282 (Tribeca)

The Battery Park outpost of this popular NYC pizza bar and restaurant serves hot slices (naturally), but also lots of other Italian cuisine classics. Pizza, pasta, parmigiana rule the menu here and the vibe is decidedly old school. For brunch, $20 gets you an entree and two hours of unlimited bloody marys or mimosas.

7. Gallow Green 542 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001 (Chelsea)

Gallow Green, the rooftop bar atop Chelsea’s McKittrick Hotel, is a perpetual garden party, at least during the warmer months when its plush flora is in full bloom. During the winter, the campy space turns into a lodge with plushy chairs and a fireplace. No matter the season, the best time to go is for weekend brunch, where a $35 ticket will get you a three-course meal, a mimosa, and unlimited La Colombe coffee.

8. Bocca di Bacco 828 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019 (Chelsea)

Bocca di Bacco has three other locations, but this particular one boasts a romantic vibe with its brick- and wood-laden stacked wine bar-- the ideal date spot. The chef's cooking up modern takes on classic dishes like grilled octopus w/ red onion & celery, braised quail on grilled polenta w/ balsamic reduction, and a slow-braised beef short rib.

9. Bodega Negra 355 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011 (Meatpacking)

Inside the Dream, this taco joint is superbly unique and delicious.

10. Fonda Chelsea 189 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011 (Chelsea)

This NYC mini-chain serves high end Mexican food in an upscale, bistro environment. The Chelsea outpost has awesome happy hour deals ($8 margs and guac!) and a great brunch special-- pay $35 and you'll get any entree of your choice plus an hour and a half of unlimited beer, Bloody marys, margs, mimosas, or rosalitas.

11. Lasagna Chelsea Restaurant 196 8th Ave, New York, NY 10011 (Chelsea)

This NYC spot's been cooking up "the best lasagna in NYC since 1993." See for yourself next brunch, lunch, or dinner at their Chelsea outpost, which features their famous Italian Brunch. For $15.95, choose from a wide variety of dishes (go savory with an Italian sausage frittata, or sweet with cinnamon broiche French toast). Tack on an extra $9 and you'll get all you can drink bellinis, Bloody marys, mimosas, or screwdrivers.

12. ¡Vamos! 348 1st Ave, New York, NY 10010 (Gramercy)

Get going and ándale to this Gramercy brunch hotspot. Offering comfortable, casual approach to Mexican fare, ¡Vamos! features an extensive menu of tacos, tortas, burritos, quesadillas, and lots more. With a stellar group brunch special and a happy hour that will get you full and buzzed with money to spare, this is the spot t being the whole squad. Tequila aficionados, mark this one down because that's this place's thing — they've got an entire menu dedicated to it plus dozens of margarita options.

13. Blind Pig 233 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

Burgers and beer rule at The Bling Pig, a sports bar and pub eatery near Stuyvesant Square. Stop by for happy hour and $4 drafts, or make this your next brunch destination with their awesome bottomless booze deal: $25 gets you an entree and two hours of bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Score!

14. Three of Cups 83 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

This classy, candlelit spot features hearty Italian cuisine in a romantic, intimate setting. With nightly live music and a wide variety of affordable wine by the glass and by the bottle, this a surefire spot for your next date night in the EV. Come for brunch and enjoy two hours of unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas with an entree for just an extra $8.

15. San Marzano 117 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003 (East Village)

Formerly a pizza shop, this EV neighborhood haunt turned pasta-only, serving up noodles of all shapes and sizes.

16. Harry's Cafe and Steak 1 Hanover Sq, New York, NY 10004

Harry's Steak and Cafe has an old school flavor, with a mural of winemaking monks, exposed stone from the 1700s, and of course, high quality steak. The restaurant has a BYOB policy for wine only, with a corkage fee of $45 for 750mL bottles of wine, and $90 for 1500mL bottles of wine.

17. Dos Caminos 373 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10016 (Flatiron)

This East Coast mini-chain's Park Avenue outpost features all the dishes you know and love-- Baja lobster tostaditas, skirt steak asada, enchiladas, and more kinds of guac than you can shake a stick at. Not only does Dos Caminos serve up a killer dinner, but they've also got a great brunch deal-- add $15 to your entree and get unlimited frozen prickly pear or traditional margaritas, Bloody Mary’s, mimosas or champagne.

18. Barbounia 250 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003 (Gramercy)

This Mediterranean hotspot is a gorgeous depiction of authentic Greek eats.

19. Millesime 92 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016 (Midtown East)

Millesime is serving up some great oysters on the half shell and perfectly paired wines to go along with them. We are huge fans of their oyster happy hour, but you're going to have to check their website for an updated list of times and specials. It is definitely worth checking out if you are in the area.

20. Amity Hall 80 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10012 (Greenwich Village)

The Greenwich Village location of this bar and restaurant is popular with NYU students and dyed in the wool New Yorkers alike. Amity Hall's got a great selection of domestic and imported craft beers, plus a variety of globally inflected small plates and sandwiches. Stop by for brunch and pay $29.95 for any entree and two hours of unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas.

21. Cuba 222 Thompson St, New York, NY 10012 (Soho)

This trendy Havanese spot in SoHo offers energetic, eclectic fare based on traditional favorites. Dine in for lunch or dinner and enjoy such savory dishes as seafood enchiladas, ropa vieja, and shrimp ceviche. Cuba also offers great mojitos and hand rolled cigars, the perfect after dinner treat.

22. Miss Lily's 132 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012 (Soho)

A Caribbean oasis in Manhattan, the SoHo location of this popular New York City chain is as impressive as the rest. Island eats aplenty -- such as jerk chicken, curried lamb, and oxtail stew -- and organic juices from the adjacent Melvin's Juice Box make Miss Lily's perfect for (healthy!) afternoon indulging.

23. The Half Pint 76 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10012 (West Village)

Offering over 200 types of beer from around the world and rotating seasonal brews, The Half Pint is a cozy and reliable drinking spot for beer connoisseurs, especially if you're there for the IPAs. Located in and around NYU's Greenwich Village campus, it's usually filled with a collegiate crowd, but a mature, graduate school kind that fits in with the sleek space. The build-your-own-sandwich option makes the bar fare stand out.

24. West 3rd Common 1 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10012 (Greenwich Village)

A refined neighborhood gastropub, West 3rd Common offers brews and burgers in spades. Take a seat on one of their comfy couches or sidle up to the bar and peruse the extensive beer menu of domestic and imported favorites. West 3rd Common also has plenty of board games on hand, so stop by for a game night and whoever loses Scrabble buys the next round.

25. Horchata 470 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10011 (Greenwich Village)

Multi-colored decor and bench tables will make you feel like you've stepped inside a pinata at this Mexican eatery. Belly up to one of two communal tables in the dining room for dishes like salmon tostadas and fish quesadillas served with spiced pumpkin seeds, roasted poblano chile, Cotija cheese, and cream fresca -- all crafted by Top Chef alum Manuel Trevino.

26. Lido Harlem 2168 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10026 (Harlem)

This classy Italian spot in Lower Harlem specializes in affordable, seasonal fare. Named after an island on the coast on Venice, bright, fresh flavors come through in dishes like house-made ricotta and poached figs, pan seared striped bass, and wild mushroom agnolotti. Open for lunch, dinner, and brunch.

27. HK Hell's Kitchen 523 9th Ave, New York, NY 10018 (Hells Kitchen)

This uber trendy Hells Kitchen spot (in case you were wondering what HK stood for) features an outdoor dining area, windowless rooftop bar, and an indoor glass-enclosed DJ booth (yes, you read that correctly). The Mediterranean/French fusion fare is the perfect cuisine for a setting as chic as this

28. Southern Hospitality 645 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036 (Hells Kitchen)

Even juicier than the Memphis-style barbecue at this Hell's Kitchen spot is the fact that Southern Hospitality actually came from the mind of the one and only Justin Timberlake. JT, Eytan Sugarman, and Trace Ayala brought this high-energy restaurant to life in 2007, and it has continued to impress guests with its authentic cuisine and Bluegrass Boozy Brunch.

29. Braai 329 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 (Midtown)

A South African barbecue and grill in Midtown, Braai serves traditional fare from Johannesburg, Cape Town, and beyond. Spicy skewered meats dot the menu, as well as marinated and pan seared seafood dishes with tangy sides like truffle coconut cornmeal porridge, or 'pap,' chakalaka relish, and saffron rice.

30. Bocca Di Bacco 828 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019 (Hells Kitchen)

The Hell's Kitchen location of this NYC mini-chain features upscale Italian fare prepared in an elegant, intimate setting. Stop by for brunch and for $20, get a bottle of champagne or a pitcher of mimosas, Bloody Marys, or Screwdrivers to accompany your meal.

31. Essex Restaurant 120 Essex St, New York, NY 10002 (Lower East Side)

Bivalves and brunch are the main draws of this airy bi-level spot in the Lower East Side. Essex is beloved by regulars for it’s formidable oyster happy hour (think Bluepoints, freshly shucked and irresistible with shallot mignonette) and ever-popular Sunday brunch, where guests can select any entrée (pro tip: regulars opt for The Aristocrat, a winning plate of crispy potato pancakes topped with house-cured salmon gravlax, finished with salmon caviar-kissed poached eggs and sour cream) and imbibe on unlimited mimosas, screwdrivers, and Bloody Mary’s for a mere $29.95 -- providing they did their homework and made a reservation, of course.

32. La Flaca NYC 384 Grand St, New York, NY 10002 (Lower East Side)

At this LES eatery, brunch is an everyday affair. 7 days a week, get Mexican breakfast faves like huevos rancheros and steak and fried egg tacos from morning til night. Best of all, there's the option to pay $25 for your entree and you'll get two hours of endless frozen margaritas, mimosas, sangria, Bloody marys, or La Flaca amber ale with your meal.

33. Libation 137 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002

Three levels of nightclub full of good drinks and fun people to party with.

34. Macondo 157 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002 (Lower East Side)

Macondo gets its name from the fictional Colombian town in Gabriel García Márquez's One Hundred Years of Solitude, and its food consists of what can only be described as freestyle Latin cuisine. Walking into the restaurant can feel like you're being transported to a vibrant and metropolitan Spanish-speaking world, decorated with plants, exposed brick walls, communal tables, and a concrete bar. The menu includes signature dishes from countries all over South America, rich with flavor, tradition, and a hint of nostalgia.

35. Mezetto 161 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002 (Lower East Side)

Mezetto in the LES is a corner spot boasting a gallery-meets-bistro vibe and plates of truffled gnocchi, lamb meatballs, and grilled skirt steak slathered in herb butter, as well as falafel stuffed into a bao.

36. Tre 173 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002 (Lower East Side)

Decked out in speckled mirrors, exposed wood beams, and untreated metal designed to oxidize quickly, Tre plays the role of a trusted neighborhood joint by cultivating comfortable agedness and offering simple yet delectable Italian fare like spaghetti al pomodoro, chicken milanese and skirt steak with truffle fries. With the added bonuses of an incredible champagne brunch special and frequent happy hours full of cheap beers, wines and snacks, it's no wonder East Siders stick to this place so religiously.

37. Hotel Chantelle 92 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002 (Lower East Side)

Although it's not an actual hotel, you're gonna want to stay at this Lower East Side establishment for a nice long time, thanks to their gorgeous rooftop seating area, dinner seven nights a week, and live music serving as a perfect backdrop for a relaxing night.

38. Paradou 8 Little West 12th St, New York, NY 10014 (Meatpacking)

Next time you're hanging by the High Line, be sure to stop for brunch at Paradou. This cozy little neighborhood spot serves modern takes on Provencal cuisine in a colorful, airy environment. Spend $29 for an entree during brunch and you'll score unlimited champagne cocktails. Bon appetit!

39. Peacock Alley 301 Park Ave, New York, NY 10022 (Midtown)

Get classy at Peacock Alley at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel. This stylish cocktail lounge and restaurant is the place "to seen and be seen," so gussy up accordingly. If you can't bear the thought of cocktail attire, at least your meal will be dressed up to the 9's: Sunday brunch typically features a raw bar of caviar and seafood, meat carving stations, and a chocolate fondue fountain.

40. Lasagna Restaurant 941 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10022 (Midtown)

The Midtown outpost of this NYC Italian fave has lots of lasagna on the menu (of course), but also fresh seafood and meat entrees, bistro salads, and fresh pasta options. They also have their famous Italian brunch where, for $15, you can pick an entree and for an extra $9, gain access to unlimited mimosas, bellinis, screwdrivers, or Bloodies.

41. Maple 157 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036 (Midtown)

A swanky spot tucked into the Night Hotel, Maple has sophisticated rustic charm in spades. Offering a wide variety of fare, from New American dishes to Asian fusion apps and sushi, Maple has something for everyone. Stop by for brunch and enjoy two hours of all-you-can-drink Bloodies or mimosas when you spend $29 on a brunch item .

42. Docks Oyster Bar 633 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10017 (Midtown)

This nautically themed restaurant in Midtown serves an impressive array of seafood including shellfish platters, fried fish with steakhouse-style sides like creamed spinach and garlic-whipped potatoes, and sushi rolls. Docks’ deco-style interior provides a lovely, upscale setting to sip on Bloody Marys and mimosas during the weekend bottomless brunch, where you’ll find morning-appropriate plates like crab cake Benedict and lobster hash. Meanwhile, happy hour specials attract the post-work crowd for wines-by-the-glass and dollar oysters.

43. Duke's - Murray Hill 560 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016 (Murray Hill)

The Murray Hill outpost of this go-to sports bar and comfort foodery lives up to the clout of its sister locations (Gramercy, Midtown East, etc). All the same bites (chili-rubbed quesadillas, pulled pork sammies) plus TVs to watch the game, and their famed burger.

44. PS 450 450 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10016 (Midtown East)

This bar, restaurant, and lounge hybrid brings in a wildly diverse crowd, from suit-clad power lunchers to Monday night football fans. Its primary reputation, however, is that of a Murray Hill brunch haven. PS 450 offers unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas, bellinis, Shock Top, and Bud Light as a part of its $45, pre-fixe deal that includes an entree. Daily specials like Tequila and Taco Tuesdays and a Friday night happy hour that runs until 10pm keep the place packed outside those hazy Sunday hours.

45. Crooked Knife 29 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016 (Murray Hill)

The Murray Hill outpost of this Irish gastropub offers all the traditional breakfast foods you need to soothe your Sunday hangover. Make your way back to the land of the living with the Hangburger, a juicy patty on chipotle mayo and pepperjack, or the Hangover Salad, which pretty much includes everything but the kitchen sink. Or you could always go by way of Hair of the Dog and opt for bottomless mimosas and Bloodies.

46. Agozar Cuban Bistro Bar 324 Bowery, New York, NY 10012

This vibrant bar and bistro specializes in refreshing mojitos, authentic Cuban fare, and tapas. Shredded beef hash, tre leche, and chorizo scramble are a few of their most popular dishes.

47. L'asso 192 Mott St, New York, NY 10012

Crips, blackened Neapolitan pizzas may be king at this Italian restaurant, but don't forget about L'asso's creative cocktails and a variety of brews.

48. Ken & Cook 19 Kenmare St, New York, NY 10012 (Nolita)

Ken & Cook is an exceptionally delicious seafoodery that is turning out hearty, filling dishes in the heart of Nolita.

49. Union Bar & Kitchen 300 Spring St, New York, NY 10013 (Soho)

The rustic vibe of this New American kitchen and bar in West SoHo will make you feel right at home. Serving up three square meals, Union Bar & Kitchen's menu of globally inspired comfort food American classics hit the spot any time of the day; we love their massive salads and grilled sandos'. Stop by for brunch and pay $33 for an entree and two hours of unlimited mimosas or Bloody marys.

50. Anejo Tribeca 301 Church St, New York, NY 10013 (Tribeca)

Tequilas, micheladas, margaritas, and more are on tap at Anejo, an upscale Mexican eatery in Tribeca. The menu offers market-driven takes on traditional Mexican fare (think wild mushroom queso with garlic confit, shaved black truffles and a soft egg), which are perfect in tandem with house made craft cocktails. Stop by for brunch and get two hours of unlimited margs, sangria, Bloodys, or mimosa with your entree.

51. Restaurant Marc Forgione 134 Reade St, New York, NY 10013 (Lower East Side)

Marc Forgione's namesake Tribeca restaurant has a rustic feel to it with exposed brick walls; wax candle glass box chandeliers; and shelves of spice boxes, wrinkled cookbooks, and old-country scales. It's perfect for special occasions, like first dates or family celebrations. There are elements of Italian, French, and Southeast Asian cooking on the often-changing menu, and popular items have included kampachi tartare, rib eye spooned with fresh-made chimichurri sauce, and upside-down peach cake molded in the shape of a tart.

52. SideBAR 118 E 15th St, New York, NY 10003 (Union Square)

This sports bar/lounge hybrid blends sleek decor and cocktails with sports and pub fare right in the heart of Union Square. It's got 21 HD televisions and projectors, so you'll never miss a game, and the space is available for full or semi-private bookings. They even offer interactive event packages from mixology to guacamole-making classes. The food is definitely worth a try, with bar-food options like mac & cheese bites and loaded waffle fries. But the real -- if unexpected -- winner is the turkey burger, served with arugula and garlic-sage aioli.

53. Parlor Steak & Fish 1600 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10128 (Upper East Side)

Under the leadership of a husband and wife team, this meat and fish haven brings exemplary steaks and an impressive raw bar program to the UES. Parlor Steak & Fish is also credited with a popular brunch, where guests can enjoy typical land and sea fare (such as grilled branzino, broiled lobsters, and NY strip) alongside oyster and mimosa deals.

54. East End Bar & Grill 1664 1st Ave, New York, NY 10028 (Upper East Side)

Get your drink on on the Upper East Side at East End Bar and Grill. This low-key, traditional sports bar has all of your pre-game needs covered with a wide variety of beer on draft, a menu of hearty apps (did someone say nachos?), tasty sandwiches, and a build your own burger bar. Score!

55. Arte Cafe 106 W 73rd St, New York, NY 10023 (Upper West Side)

This UWS mainstay's all-you-can-drink brunch is the stuff of legend, but their simple and satisfying dinner service is what we're most into. Italian classics like beef carpaccio, caprese salata, bolognese, and slow cooked branzino dominate the menu, and pair perfectly with wines available by the glass or the bottle.

56. Calle Ocho 45 W 81st St, New York, NY 10024 (Upper West Side)

You can really get your money's worth at this colorful UWS mainstay with the complimentary sangria at their weekend brunch, but their menu (loaded with items influenced by a variety of Latin cuisines including Cuban, Peruvian, Dominican, Spanish, Venezuelan and Costa Rican) is certainly worth paying for.

57. Regional 2607 Broadway, New York, NY 10025 (Upper West Side)

This UWS restaurant and bar specializes in rustic Italian fare. Spanning the culinary coast of the Italian peninsula, Regional serves speciality dishes from Sicily, Naples, Tuscany and beyond for both dinner and brunch. For breakfast, we love their wide variety of artisanal, affordable house-made dishes. Where else can you get cacio e pepe and a mimosa with free refills for under $20?

58. Sotto 13 140 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011 (West Village)

Sotto 13 is a "social Italian" spot with a date-worthy bar up front, and a split-level dining room featuring wrought iron caging and a skylight. The pizza is cooked in their wood-fired oven which yields a thin crust, meaning you can order various pizzas and not explode!

59. Agave 140 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014 (West Village)

Delicious Mexican eats along with a ridiculous spirit list and selection of crazy cocktails make this NYC spot tequil for.

60. Diablo Royale 189 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014 (West Village)

Piquante eats rule at this West Villey grub hub. While the vibe here is decidedly low-key, the clientele is lively, the food is hot, spicy and fresh, and the drinks are tasty and strong. For brunch, pay $25 for unlimited mimosas or Bloodies, and get your entree for free!

61. Havana Alma de Cuba 94 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014 (West Village)

This rootsy Cuban spot in the West Village offers traditional Havanese fare in a colorful, authentic locale. Go HAM on pulled pork sandwiches, empanadas and huevos benedictos. They'll taste that much better when you opt for the all you can drink brunch deal; get unlimited sangria, caipirinhas, rum lemonade, or mimosa for two hours for only $13.95.

62. La Carbonara 202 W 14th St, New York, NY 10011 (West Village)

Load up on traditional, affordable Italian fare at this casual West Village resto. The menu offers all kinds of pasta dishes (including carbonara, of course), plus delectable seafood antipasti, salads, and braised meat entrees. Stop by for brunch and pay $25 for 90 mins of all-you-can-drink Bloody Marys, screwdrivers, mimosas, or Champagne with your entree.

63. CK14 - The Crooked Knife 232 W 14th St, New York, NY 10011 (West Village)

The West Village outpost of this Irish gastropub features an extensive menu of rad brunch options to munch on and soothe your Sunday hangover. Opt for a savory sandwich, like the open face with kale, egg whites and onion jam, or go the sweet route and try out creme brulee French toast (you'll be glad you did). Pay $35 for your entree and revel in unlimited Bloody Marys or mimosas.

