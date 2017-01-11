The Best Places in NYC to Take Advantage of Semi-Legal Public Drinking

In New York, when the days get longer and the shorts come out of hibernation, you can almost feel a collective undercurrent begin to hum. Those of us who have endured the long, freezing hell that is winter on a crowded island unify around one common, life-sustaining goal: to drink booze in the sun.

Sure, patios and sidewalk tables are cute, but we need more. We need expansive green lawns, people-watching, and endless activities. So we drink where we want to, slowly restoring our belief in the fact that this the greatest city in the world. Fun? Absolutely. Legal? Eh…

In March, the NYPD quietly announced that they would not arrest anyone for drinking in public, but that you could still get a ticket or a court summons. Sure, that was a small win, but tickets and summonses still don’t sound very fun, so how do you drink in NYC without seeing cuffs or court? It’s simple -- if a cop can’t see the brand name of your booze, they can’t write you a ticket. Put those two laws together and it’s clear that with a modicum of planning, it’s actually difficult to get in trouble for drinking outdoors in New York... which is why you should make the most of your summer by drinking at these places.

