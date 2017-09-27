The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in NYC

Clinton Hall FiDi Cost: Free

What you’ll get: This outdoor beer garden is screening the UFC fight on a series of indoor and outdoor screens at no additional cost -- and the kitchen will be open all night.

The Ainsworth NoMad Cost: $50

What you’ll get: Hosted by Instagram personality (and noted meme celeb) Tank Sinatra, the viewing party at this spacious wood-lined bar includes one complimentary drink, a series of HD screens, and the opportunity for some early access to soon-to-be-viral boxing memes.

Rochelle’s East Village Cost: $40

What you’ll get: With your entry fee, you’ll receive one free drink ticket (the bar specializes in whiskey) and access to a 10-foot HD projector.

230 Fifth Midtown Cost: $100

What you’ll get: This upscale rooftop hotel bar is airing the fight on an enormous drop down screen, accompanied by an unlimited food buffet and a full open bar from 9-11pm.

Libation NoLita Cost: $25 presale, $30 at the door

What you’ll get: With your ticket, you’ll get unlimited $1 drinks from 8-9pm, plus access to five separate HD projectors screening the fight. The tri-level club will also host a live DJ in between sets.

PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown Midtown Cost: $40

What you’ll get: With your ticket, you’ll get one complimentary cocktail of your choice, access to six HD screens, and a full menu of food-for-purchase at this boutique hotel rooftop.

5th & Mad Midtown Cost: $20

What you’ll get: At this dual-floored Irish watering hole, you can expect a rowdy crowd of loyal sports fans, solid bar food, and $10 pitchers.

Watermark Bar TriBeCa Cost: $20

What you’ll get: Watch the legendary battle on enormous projectors at this Pier 15 bar, and when things get heated inside, step outside for some equally legendary waterfront views of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Kent Ale House Williamsburg Cost: $20 for entry, $100 for open bar

What you’ll get: For $20, you’ll gain access to plenty of screens and affordable craft beers at this low-key pub. If you spring for the $100 tickets, you’ll guarantee yourself a seat at the bar, three hours of open-bar access, and a spread of apps distributed throughout the evening.

Cantina Rooftop Hell’s Kitchen Cost: $20

What you’ll get: This Midtown rooftop will be lined with jumbo HD screens, the indoor and outdoor bars will be serving drinks, and the kitchen will stay open all night (get the pork tacos).

Kilo Bravo Williamsburg Cost: $20

What you’ll get: This low-key Brooklyn sports bar is offering a free Bud Light with every ticket, plus extended kitchen hours and four separate screens for prime Mayweather viewing.

The VNYL East Village Cost: $60 for standard admission, $100 for open bar

What you’ll get: The bi-level bar/club will be showing the fight on two separate 35-foot projection screens, there will be a live DJ all night long, and a general admission ticket comes with one free drink. For the $100 package (which is a mere $40 more), you’ll have access to a full open bar for two hours.

Tender Midtown Cost: $25

What you’ll get: The lounge at this upscale eatery will be set with seven screens, the kitchen will serve all apps for $10 throughout the course of the fight, and themed drink specials will be announced upon arrival.

Slate FiDi Cost: $30

What you’ll get: Slate is screening the fight on a 20-foot HD video wall, in addition to plenty of other smaller screens. Producer/MC/DJ Scram Jones will also perform live in the lead-up to the main event.

Boulton & Watt Lower East Side Cost: $10

What you’ll get: All night long, this Avenue A bar/restaurant will be serving $7 house-made pickleback shots and an event-specific menu featuring crispy chicken sliders and bacon mac & cheese, while seven widescreen TVs air the fight.