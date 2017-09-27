Food & Drink

The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in NYC

By Updated On 08/26/2017 at 11:52AM EST By Updated On 08/26/2017 at 11:52AM EST
the best places to watch the mayweather vs mcgregor fight in NYC
ROSIE COHE FOR SHOWTIME SPORTS

Trending

related

Delta Will Let You Text for Free on Its Flights

related

Here's How Much a Pizza Costs in Every State

related

This Airline’s $10 ‘Apology Fares’ Let You Travel All Over Europe for Dirt Cheap

related

Here Are the Most and Least Expensive Airports in America

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Comedian Hilariously Defends Guy Fieri, and He's Got a Point

related

This Fanny Pack Instantly Gives You a Hairy Gut

related

Mexico's Opening a Giant Theme Park to Compete With Disney World

Following months of heated trash-talking, legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will come out of retirement this Saturday to go head-to-head with mixed-martial-arts champion Conor McGregor -- and the fight promises to be an event to remember. While there are plenty of TV-equipped sports bars in New York, we’ve compiled a list of all the best deals, events, and locations for your viewing pleasure.

Related

related

The Best Free Things to Do in New York City

related

The 50 NYC Bars You Need to Drink in Before You Die

related

NYC's Best Beer Gardens for Outdoor Drinking

related

The Best Free Things to Do in New York City
Clinton Hall
Clinton Hall

Clinton Hall

FiDi

Cost: Free
What you’ll get: This outdoor beer garden is screening the UFC fight on a series of indoor and outdoor screens at no additional cost -- and the kitchen will be open all night.

The Ainsworth
The Ainsworth

The Ainsworth

NoMad

Cost: $50
What you’ll get: Hosted by Instagram personality (and noted meme celeb) Tank Sinatra, the viewing party at this spacious wood-lined bar includes one complimentary drink, a series of HD screens, and the opportunity for some early access to soon-to-be-viral boxing memes.

Rochelle's NYC
Courtesy of Rochelle's NYC

Rochelle’s

East Village

Cost: $40
What you’ll get: With your entry fee, you’ll receive one free drink ticket (the bar specializes in whiskey) and access to a 10-foot HD projector.

230 Fifth
230 Fifth

230 Fifth

Midtown

Cost: $100
What you’ll get: This upscale rooftop hotel bar is airing the fight on an enormous drop down screen, accompanied by an unlimited food buffet and a full open bar from 9-11pm.

Libation

NoLita

Cost: $25 presale, $30 at the door
What you’ll get: With your ticket, you’ll get unlimited $1 drinks from 8-9pm, plus access to five separate HD projectors screening the fight. The tri-level club will also host a live DJ in between sets.

related

The Best Bars for Celebrating Your Birthday in NYC

related

The 50 NYC Bars You Need to Drink in Before You Die
Dream Midtown
Dream Midtown

PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown

Midtown

Cost: $40
What you’ll get: With your ticket, you’ll get one complimentary cocktail of your choice, access to six HD screens, and a full menu of food-for-purchase at this boutique hotel rooftop.

5th & Mad

Midtown

Cost: $20
What you’ll get: At this dual-floored Irish watering hole, you can expect a rowdy crowd of loyal sports fans, solid bar food, and $10 pitchers.

Watermark Bar NYC
Watermark Bar NYC

Watermark Bar

TriBeCa

Cost: $20
What you’ll get: Watch the legendary battle on enormous projectors at this Pier 15 bar, and when things get heated inside, step outside for some equally legendary waterfront views of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Kent Ale House

Williamsburg

Cost: $20 for entry, $100 for open bar
What you’ll get: For $20, you’ll gain access to plenty of screens and affordable craft beers at this low-key pub. If you spring for the $100 tickets, you’ll guarantee yourself a seat at the bar, three hours of open-bar access, and a spread of apps distributed throughout the evening.

Cantina Rooftop
Cantina Rooftop

Cantina Rooftop

Hell’s Kitchen

Cost: $20
What you’ll get: This Midtown rooftop will be lined with jumbo HD screens, the indoor and outdoor bars will be serving drinks, and the kitchen will stay open all night (get the pork tacos).

Kilo Bravo

Williamsburg

Cost: $20
What you’ll get: This low-key Brooklyn sports bar is offering a free Bud Light with every ticket, plus extended kitchen hours and four separate screens for prime Mayweather viewing.

The VNYL
The VNYL

The VNYL

East Village

Cost: $60 for standard admission, $100 for open bar
What you’ll get: The bi-level bar/club will be showing the fight on two separate 35-foot projection screens, there will be a live DJ all night long, and a general admission ticket comes with one free drink. For the $100 package (which is a mere $40 more), you’ll have access to a full open bar for two hours.

Tender

Midtown

Cost: $25
What you’ll get: The lounge at this upscale eatery will be set with seven screens, the kitchen will serve all apps for $10 throughout the course of the fight, and themed drink specials will be announced upon arrival.

related

The Best Happy Hour Spots in NYC Right Now

related

NYC's Best Beer Gardens for Outdoor Drinking
SlateNY
SlateNY

Slate

FiDi

Cost: $30
What you’ll get: Slate is screening the fight on a 20-foot HD video wall, in addition to plenty of other smaller screens. Producer/MC/DJ Scram Jones will also perform live in the lead-up to the main event.

Boulton & Watt
Boulton & Watt

Boulton & Watt

Lower East Side

Cost: $10
What you’ll get: All night long, this Avenue A bar/restaurant will be serving $7 house-made pickleback shots and an event-specific menu featuring crispy chicken sliders and bacon mac & cheese, while seven widescreen TVs air the fight.

Professor Thom's

East Village

Cost: $20 for general admission, $75 for unlimited food and drink
What you’ll get: The pricier ticket at this popular sports bar will earn you bottomless nachos and an open bar all night long (what more could you want?) while for $20, you’ll still have access to plenty of screens and alcoholic beverages (though you’ll have to pay for them).

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Staying home instead? Planning your own viewing party? Here's our guide to hunting down the PPV live stream , and check out our other watch guides for Boston, Chicago, Dallas, LA, Las Vegas, MiamiSan Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Eliza Dumais feels like this is a lose-lose situation. Follow her @elizadumais.

Stuff You'll Like