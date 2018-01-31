Where to Watch the Super Bowl, for Every Type of New Yorker

Much like the NFL, New York City is a melting pot, churning its denizens as they strive to attain their own figurative Super Bowl ring -- whatever it may be. Here, we have the guy blowing his trust fund on a kombucha start-up (“It’s called Büch, and it’s like Uber for kombucha.”); the gal who vaguebooks every perceived slight at the office; and the guy who is Jared Kushner’s brother Joshua. And one day each year these disparate characters come together to ask: Where should I watch the Super Bowl?
Yes, we walk among folks who truly love football, folks who love Buffalo wings enough to overlook their indifference toward the game, and even folks who cannot shut up for even one afternoon about how the sport exploits the very players it so handsomely rewards. And this Sunday, we all must abide an Eagles/Patriots championship match. Lucky for everyone, there are bars across the five boroughs suited for each of our proclivities. So, if you’re looking to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 4, there’s a spot for you, even if you’re...
The bird-devouring Patriots fan: Humboldt & Jackson
434 Humboldt Street, Brooklyn
The Super Bowl is as much about food and superstition as it is about the game. This Williamsburg bar is where the most devout Eagles detractor can combine all three. For $20, you’ll get all-you-can-eat wings and a perch to watch the game on a 120-inch screen. At halftime, you can sign up for a wing-eating contest, because all birds must perish to keep the Pats alive. Find tickets here.
The guy whose photo is up in the Staten Island Yankees security office: Lee's Tavern
60 Hancock Street, Staten Island
Believe me, brother, we’ve all been there. Sports and beer go together like Tom Brady and referees. One drink leads to another, and before you know it you’re passed out in a puddle of Bud. This time, make a pre-emptive strike against intoxication at this lived-in dive that happens to have TVs and some of the best pizza in the area. Throw in some Buffalo calamari to really soak up whatever you’re about to pump into your stomach. And take a cab home.
The football fan wearing an unlicensed jersey in a stock photo: Standings
43 East Seventh Street
If you gained sentience and were transported to our earthly dimension, this would be your rightful home, football fan wearing an unlicensed jersey in a stock photo. Standings is more than just a sports bar -- it is the missing half of your once-perfect sphere. With 10 perpetually rotating beer lines, eight screens, and walls layered with sports memorabilia, this cramped locale is the perfect spot for you and your best friends -- woman laughing alone with salad in a stock photo, and doctor with crossed arms in a stock photo -- to catch the big game.
The certified sports knower: Q.E.D. Astoria
27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria
Can you name every Super Bowl champion by year? Do you know what John Daly’s BAC was when he was detained by police after passing out at a Hooters in ‘08? You do! Well, you may just be a sports genius. Test your mettle against other brainiacs with the folks from Trivia NYC at Q.E.D. Astoria. This team sports trivia event/watch party is free to enter, and the venue has food (lite bites; no wings) and drink (beer and wine) for purchase. Who said sports are just for jocks?
The "New York ain't what it used to be" obsessive: Coogan's
4015 Broadway
Once you’ve lived here long enough, your favorite place will close. Coogan’s, a Washington Heights favorite of actors, politicians, musicians, and athletes since 1985, will host its final Super Bowl party before closing its doors forever in light of a $40,000 a month rent increase. Take advantage of your last chance to catch a big game over a Coogan’s sampler (chicken fingers, onion rings, wings) at this Upper Manhattan institution, while inhaling a dose of nostalgia.
The member of Steamfitters Local Union 638: The Shannon Pot
2159 44th Drive, Long Island City
You’re the working man’s working man. Roll over to The Shannon Pot in Long Island City and belly up with some of your brothers. This solid dive offers traditional Irish food (bangers & mash, shepherd’s pie) in addition to bar staples (potato skins, mozzarella sticks), reasonably priced buckets of beer, and friendly bartenders. It’s the perfect place to complain about how NFL players all have expensive haircuts now.
The [American!] who keeps calling it "American football": Smithfield Hall
138 West 25th Street
You spent one semester abroad and came back with a mid-Atlantic accent. The focus at this Flatiron sports bar is typically on fútbol (soccer), but for Super Bowl Sunday, they’ll make an exception and screen football (American football.) With food and drink menus suited to your Premier League palate (fish & chips, vinegar masquerading as a legitimate condiment), you’ll be able to enjoy the brutality of our nation’s third-most-violent sport in sophisticated style.
The romantic who thinks the Super Bowl makes a great first date: Forgetmenot
138 Division Street
You’re playing with fire here, my friend. But if this pays off you may have found The One. If you don’t care enough about this Tinder match to miss the game, but you do care enough to make a good first impression, this intimate hideaway is your best bet. With game day snacks like feta bruschetta, lamb meatballs, and sauteed shrimp, who knows? You may have a new valentine by halftime.
The Philadelphian whose brother is prolly a cop: Merrion Square Pub
1840 Second Avenue
Yer boss is bein’ a dirt and won’t give ya Monday off, so ya can’t make it back to Ray’s Happy Birfday Bar, but Merrion Square Pub on tha Upper Easside will give ya some much needed down home Fulladulfya comp’ny. They ain’t got no hoagies or wooder ice anyway, but they got reasonable-priced Yuenglin’ and a choice bar menu (includin’ free wings wit pitchers). Cheer on those Iggles tha way ya cheer on Rocky beatin’ up that Russia fella.
The mafia movie maven who doesn’t know whether he's amusing: Neir's Tavern
87-48 78th Street, Woodhaven
Many of the iconic scenes from the Debi Mazar vehicle Goodfellas were shot at Neir’s, which purports to be New York City’s oldest continually operating bar. Soak up cinematic history, authentic local Woodhaven color, ice cold beer, and classic Super Bowl snacks (chili, onion rings, nachos) at this off-the-beaten-path landmark. Then go home and get your shine box.
The guy who can't shut up about Giancarlo Stanton joining the Yankees: Bronx Alehouse
216 West 238th Street, the Bronx
No, the Bronx Bombers aren’t in the Super Bowl. But you’re a Bronx guy, in Bronx gear with Bronx cheer, so stay in your lane in the only borough that matters. With a large selection of wings, clever takes on classics (wonton nachos, everything bagel fries), and micro and macro brews, the Bronx Alehouse offers an ideal setting to talk at length with your equally myopic friends about how the Yankees are definitely going to the World Series next year.
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones bassist Joe Gittleman, visiting NYC: Angry Wade's
222 Smith Street, Brooklyn
They’ll say you peaked in ‘97 with Let’s Face It, but they’ll also say you should go to Professor Thom’s to watch the Pats, Joe. Real heads know that 2002’s A Jackknife to a Swan actually had equally as many jams, and pretty much any bar will have enough New England fans to make you feel like you’re back home in Massachusetts. Choose Angry Wade’s in Cobble Hill -- a well-worn dive with great people, prices, and free popcorn -- and @ us with the impression that you get.
The artsy secret sports lover: House of Yes
2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn
The Super Bowl is nothing if not a testosterone-fueled testament to patriarchal capitalism. Reclaim the game with the merry revelers at the Totally Immersive Superb Owl Experience! at the House of Yes in Bushwick. Part viewing party, part drag show, part dance party, the raison d’etre for this unlikely screening is its own halftime show -- featuring celebrity impersonators, cheerleaders, and mascots. Traditionalists can still enjoy beer buckets, jalapeño poppers, and other game day staples.
The Ivy Leaguer of the people: Lion's Head Tavern
995 Amsterdam Avenue
You future leaders of the free world needn’t stray too far from the Columbia University libraries for a great Super Bowl experience. Pop by this homage to CU’s mascot in Morningside Heights and slum it with a few beers and some of the best wings in the city. Let the game serve as a welcome distraction from your crippling student loan debt and your looming Financial Statement Analysis and Interpretation midterm.
The author: Mulholland's
312 Grand Street, Brooklyn
For NYC-area Erik Helins, there’s no better place to watch the Super Bowl than this improbably located sports bar. Deep into skinny-jeans Williamsburg, Mulholland’s hits all the right marks: solid bar food (five types of wings, waffle fries, hot chicken sliders), cheap buckets of High Life, and a backyard/smoking deck with outdoor TVs. Show up early to grab a table or prepare for battle alongside your friendly neighborhood freelancer.
