Where to Drink in Philadelphia Right Now

Philly has a long, long legacy of drinking. Part of what's exciting about this city is that you can stop into one of Ben Franklin's hangouts and walk down the street to bars that opened in the past year. So as both a celebration of what makes our drinking culture so special and effort to stymie your choice paralysis when you're looking to try something new, we're introducing Beverage Director: the best guide for drinking in Philly right now. A mix of highbrow cocktail bars and the oldest pubs, winterized beer gardens and dark, cozy dives, here's where you should be drinking around town this winter.
Frankford Hall
Fishtown
The architecturally stunning Frankford Hall is a staple in Fishtown any time of year, but it’s particularly enchanting during cold months when you can settle in at one of the outdoor fire pits beneath layers of twinkly lights. German drafts get prime billing here, but there are plenty of local brews and bottles to keep you warm -- plus, the very 2016-appropriate cocktail Purple Rain (pale ale, cider, and creme de cassis).
The Lodge at Blue Cross RiverRink
Old City
Every November, Penn’s Landing is turned into a winter wonderland: toasty fire pits, spiked cider and hot chocolate, ice skating, you name it. The best ticket is to score a spot in one of the cozy warming cabins, wood-paneled and decked out with all the holiday decor you can fathom.
McGillin's Olde Ale House
Market East
What Philly bar list is complete without McGillin’s? As the country's oldest continuously running watering hole, it becomes sufficiently festive during the colder months, emblazoned with wreaths, gold lights, and serving plenty of the mysterious Poinsettia Punch. Some weekend nights may get too rowdy for some (in that case, we suggest Wednesday karaoke or a bleary-eyed Saturday night), but there’s no defusing this Philly staple.
Monk's Cafe
Rittenhouse
Prepare yourself for Monk’s signature beer bible, packed with page after page of Belgian and other style beers to perfectly go with your choice of mussels and frites. You should also prepare yourself to flip through the beer bible while sandwiched between all the other locals who love Monk’s, and with good reason. If you’re not down to wait for a table, try Monk’s sister bar, The Belgian Cafe, in Fairmount. There, you’ll find a similarly expansive beer menu and all the frites you desire.
City Tap House
West Philly/U City
The U-City location of City Tap might seem unsavory because of its proximity to all-things college bar, but the rotating beer menu and pub fare make it a great spot for post-collegiates too. It’s particularly vital to stop by this time of year so you can snag a spot outside by one of the rooftop fire pits, even if it’s only for a moment before you realize you’re still too cold to be outside on a roof. For sports fans, this also ranks as a great place to watch the birds try to salvage the season.
Tired Hands Brewing Company
Main Line
If you’re looking to get out of the city, head to Ardmore for small-town charm that lays it on thick during the holidays. Streets lined with gold snowflakes and outdoor shopping in Suburban Square make it a perfect place to feel festive. Warm up at Ardmore’s very own brewery, Tired Hands. You have two locations to choose from -- the Fermentaria or the brew cafe. For charcuterie boards, paninis, and delicious butter, check out the pub. For a more expansive menu, take a seat in the Fermentaria. Either way, you can expect to find a treasure on the ever-changing beer menu, like this season’s blueberry black saison.
Johnny Brenda's
Fishtown
Johnny Brenda’s has easily become a Philly nightlife staple over the last few years, even earning itself a cameo in "Creed." Come here for a laid-back place to sample a rotating list of local beers, play some pool, and enjoy late-night kitchen eats. You can also head upstairs and check out who’s playing at the music venue, which offers two levels of GA viewing and another nicely stocked bar.
Hop Sing Laundromat
Chinatown
A line down the street and an unmarked door greet you when you head to Hop Sing, but stick out the wait and you’ll find yourself amidst Prohibition-style cocktails in this pseudo-speakeasy. While you may want to document the ambiance, don’t even try whipping out your phone or a camera. Once your caught trying to take a picture you’ll be back out on Race St faster than you can sip your 15-year aged El Dorado.
Bob & Barbara's Cocktail Lounge
G-Ho
Bob & Barbara’s has a long history with South St, having opened in 1969, and today it’s one of the best places to grab a Citywide special (from the place that put it on the map) and listen to some live music late on a Saturday night. Other reasons to stop by include Thursday night drag show and Sunday night karaoke.
Standard Tap
NoLibs
This local mainstay is a favorite because of its rotating craft beer (hailing only from PA, Delaware, and Jersey), perfect pub fare, and all-seasons rooftop deck overlooking Poplar St. Everything is on draft, and happy hour specials feature $1 beer and drinks, including two cask brews served from hand pumps.
The Pub on Passyunk East
Passyunk Square
P.O.P.E. is the perfect place to hole up in South Philly, complete with dark decor and carved fireplaces. Pick a song from the vintage jukebox and one of the 14 microbrews from around the country on draft, or opt for one of the rare domestic and international bottles on the menu. The pub fare is fresh and seasonal, and weekends you can head over for a perfectly savory brunch.
Martha
Kensington
Draft drinking is serious business at airy Martha, where the bar features a 24-tap draft system that includes beer, cocktails, wine, and if you want a more natural buzz, kombucha. Expect local wine flights and spirits that you can enjoy while nibbling on cheese and charcuterie boards, or if you’re feeling extra Philly, try one of Martha’s hoagie options -- there's even have a few options for vegetarians.
Fiume
West Philly/U City
This sort-of speakeasy above Abyssinia offers one of the coziest, most laid-back environments in Philly, made even better by a no-frills (except twinkly lights) divey atmosphere and a chalkboard of diverse beer selections. The space is tiny, with just a few stools and tables, but some nights you might stumble upon live music squeezed into the space.
Bar Hygge
Spring Garden
Ave the newest brewpub on Fairmount Avenue, long-awaited Bar Hygge serves house-made brews and seasonal menus that include build-your-own boards for you to assemble whatever cheese or charcuterie board combo you desire. Expect sustainable bites too, like Happy Valley steak and quinoa veggie sliders.
Barcade
Fishtown
Everyone’s go-to hideaway for old-school games and pinball machines is extra desirable in the colder months, so it’s time to settle in and polish off your Ms. Pac-Man game. To keep it fresher than the vintage arcade games, Barcade’s 25 taps are updated almost daily. If you manage to hit it big in your drinking tenure here, you may find your name immortalized on the website’s high score list. Good luck!
Cantina Los Caballitos
South Philadelphia
Late-night tacos and strong margaritas make Cantina the ideal place to hole up when it’s cold outside (though the outdoor deck is also quite idyllic). Plenty of veggie and gluten-free options also abound, but the watermelon margarita is enough to turn any die-hard beer dinner to tequila.
Sign up here for our daily Philly email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. Frankford Hall1210 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
-
2. The Lodge at Blue Cross Riverrink121 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
-
3. McGillin's Olde Ale House1310 Drury St, Philadelphia
-
4. Monk's Cafe264 S 16th St, Philadelphia
-
5. City Tap House3925 Walnut St, Philadelphia
-
6. Tired Hands Brewing Company16 Ardmore Ave, Ardmore
-
7. Johnny Brenda's1201 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
-
8. Hop Sing Laundromat1029 Race St, Philadelphia
-
9. Bob & Barbara's Cocktail Lounge1509 South St, Philadelphia
-
10. Standard Tap901 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
-
11. The Pub on Passyunk East1501 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
-
12. Martha2113 E York St, Philadelphia
-
13. Fiume229 S 45th St, Philadelphia
-
14. Bar Hygge1720 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
-
15. The Barcade1114 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
-
16. Cantina Los Caballitos1651 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
One of the only year-round beer gardens, Frankford Hall is also the most traditional German biergarten. The brick-walled Fishtown spot has a menu that features German classics like spätzle, schnitzel, and six different types of sausages. Additionally, the draft beer list has over 10 different German beer selections, all available in large, liter steins. It's especially popular in the summer months, when an opening at one of the picnic tables is harder to find than a parking spot in Fairmount.
Ice skating is fun and all, but when you head to Penn’s Landing your top priority should be to find a spot by the fire to enjoy your craft beer and Garces eats. The Lodge at Penn’s Landing has all the makings for fireside magic, no figure eights required.
Imagine: the year was 1860, Lincoln was elected, and McGillin's Olde Ale House first opened. It's safe to say they place is doing something right, because generations of people can't be wrong. This is the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philly. They have since changed the beer taps, we promise.
Monk's Cafe is more of a dank beer pub than any kind of cafe, but it's become a Philadelphia institution thanks to its staggering bottled beer list (there are more than 300 local and global brews to choose from). Yes, the place is dark. Yes, it's cramped. But the draft selection of Belgian suds makes Monk's a national leader in the category: owner Tom Peters was actually knighted in Belgium to honor his dedication. Drinkers can pick up a "beer bible" from the bar, which could pass for a novela under the dim electric candles scattered throughout. Pub fare flows from the kitchen, and while the burger won't disappoint and you can order grilled salmon if that's your thing, the true must-eat dish is the pot of mussels, flavored with sour beer-sautéed jalapeños, peppers, and onions.
City Tap House has an extensive selection of micro-brews and delicious food to go along with them, as well as a killer patio for outdoor drinking.
Possibly the coolest place on the Main Line, the Ardmore brewery continuously updates its beer menu with a little something for everybody, available in 8oz glasses for sampling, or pints for grown-ups. The brewers often dub their creations with creative names like the IPA Vienna Melt called Neutral Impulse From the Visual Cortex, or last winter’s flowery saison-inspired brew, the Truthbomb. Also, don’t call it a brewpub: it is a brewery and pub. Its pub fare includes artisan bread made on site and fresh selections of cheeses and charcuterie -- not a basket of frings.
Johnny Brenda's features all kinds of local beer and plenty of live music out of their divey, Fishtown digs.
Stop into this semi-hidden haven in Chinatown for Prohibition-inspired cocktails, accented with a speakeasy vibe. This much-hyped, semi-mysterious spot-- patrons line up down the block for a chance to sample enigmatic owner Lê's signature libations, and you can't use cell phones or cameras inside the bar (don’t think that rule won’t be enforced if someone catches you)-- offers literally hundreds of liquor options, from Johnny Drum Private Stock bourbons to 15-year aged El Dorado.
Bob & Barbara's Cocktail Lounge is more of a gritty dive than the name suggests. It's been serving the thirsty Philly community since 1969, and its cheap and dirty brand of fun hasn't lost its charm. Pocket pleasing specials, like a nearly free shot of Jim Beam with a can of PBR keep the floors sticky, while a diverse crowd packs into the tight space for weekly live performances, from punk to jazz. No night is more wild than Thursday, as lineups of lip-synching drag hit the bar, presided over by the beloved local trans icon Miss Lisa. Bring singles for tipping.
Some fun facts about the Standard Tap, they have tons of craft beer on tap and every menu item is a special while supplies last. Now stop reading and go eat something!
It's Philly's second favorite POPE.
Funky neighborhood bar Martha does not take draft drinking lightly: the bar features a draft system with 24 taps of beer, cocktail, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks like kombucha. The place is large and playful, housed in an expansive former auto shop that’s been tricked out with glowing lights, custom wooden benches, and colorful bird mobiles. House-made pickles, cheese & charcuterie plates, and Italian hoagies keep Martha on Kensington locals’ lists.
Tucked above University City Ethiopian restaurant Abyssinia, Fiume brilliantly executes the concept of a speakeasy by embracing its inner dive bar. Christmas lights illuminate a chalkboard listing of the bar’s extensive beer selection, and you’ll be sure to find some unique bottles you’ve never heard of. Philadelphians who trek from all over the city to Fiume don’t mind that the prices are slightly above average or that there are only six stools at the bar and a handful of tables. And even though the place is so miniscule that you’ll wonder just how the live Bluegrass band managed to squeeze both its members and instruments inside, you too will want to come time and time again.
A window wall shines light on this Spring Garden brewpub on Fairmount, serving malted suds from the onsite Brewery Techné (which you can see from the lounge area through a reclaimed window). Despite the name, the food is isn’t Danish but New American with international touches: mushroom fondue with Oaxaca cheese and Mornay mushrooms, buttermilk chicken bites, Wagyu steak over scalloped potatoes. Perhaps the definition of barnyard-chic, the space is covered in salvaged window panes and distressed wood, with a blood red sofa, velvety ottomans, and an array of armchairs in to plant your beer-filled body in.
This bar/arcade is perfect for a throw-back night because of all the classic video games. They've got $7 shots of Jim Beam and craft beer $6 or less, plus 25 cent “vintage” arcade games during happy hour too.
This South Philly cantina takes its name from the traditional tequila-drinking glass, the Caballito, which is a tall narrow shot glass. But you don't care about that do you? Fine, the tequila itself is amazing, with nearly 100 varieties to choose from. What's more, they've got a cooking-til-1-am kitchen that's serving up killer quesadillas, fajitas, and more.