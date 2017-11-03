Where to Drink in Philadelphia Right Now

Frankford Hall Fishtown The architecturally stunning Frankford Hall is a staple in Fishtown any time of year, but it’s particularly enchanting during cold months when you can settle in at one of the outdoor fire pits beneath layers of twinkly lights. German drafts get prime billing here, but there are plenty of local brews and bottles to keep you warm -- plus, the very 2016-appropriate cocktail Purple Rain (pale ale, cider, and creme de cassis).

The Lodge at Blue Cross RiverRink Old City Every November, Penn’s Landing is turned into a winter wonderland: toasty fire pits, spiked cider and hot chocolate, ice skating, you name it. The best ticket is to score a spot in one of the cozy warming cabins, wood-paneled and decked out with all the holiday decor you can fathom.

McGillin's Olde Ale House Market East What Philly bar list is complete without McGillin’s? As the country's oldest continuously running watering hole, it becomes sufficiently festive during the colder months, emblazoned with wreaths, gold lights, and serving plenty of the mysterious Poinsettia Punch. Some weekend nights may get too rowdy for some (in that case, we suggest Wednesday karaoke or a bleary-eyed Saturday night), but there’s no defusing this Philly staple.

Monk's Cafe Rittenhouse Prepare yourself for Monk’s signature beer bible, packed with page after page of Belgian and other style beers to perfectly go with your choice of mussels and frites. You should also prepare yourself to flip through the beer bible while sandwiched between all the other locals who love Monk’s, and with good reason. If you’re not down to wait for a table, try Monk’s sister bar, The Belgian Cafe, in Fairmount. There, you’ll find a similarly expansive beer menu and all the frites you desire.

City Tap House West Philly/U City The U-City location of City Tap might seem unsavory because of its proximity to all-things college bar, but the rotating beer menu and pub fare make it a great spot for post-collegiates too. It’s particularly vital to stop by this time of year so you can snag a spot outside by one of the rooftop fire pits, even if it’s only for a moment before you realize you’re still too cold to be outside on a roof. For sports fans, this also ranks as a great place to watch the birds try to salvage the season.

Tired Hands Brewing Company Main Line If you’re looking to get out of the city, head to Ardmore for small-town charm that lays it on thick during the holidays. Streets lined with gold snowflakes and outdoor shopping in Suburban Square make it a perfect place to feel festive. Warm up at Ardmore’s very own brewery, Tired Hands. You have two locations to choose from -- the Fermentaria or the brew cafe. For charcuterie boards, paninis, and delicious butter, check out the pub. For a more expansive menu, take a seat in the Fermentaria. Either way, you can expect to find a treasure on the ever-changing beer menu, like this season’s blueberry black saison.

Johnny Brenda's Fishtown Johnny Brenda’s has easily become a Philly nightlife staple over the last few years, even earning itself a cameo in "Creed." Come here for a laid-back place to sample a rotating list of local beers, play some pool, and enjoy late-night kitchen eats. You can also head upstairs and check out who’s playing at the music venue, which offers two levels of GA viewing and another nicely stocked bar.

Hop Sing Laundromat Chinatown A line down the street and an unmarked door greet you when you head to Hop Sing, but stick out the wait and you’ll find yourself amidst Prohibition-style cocktails in this pseudo-speakeasy. While you may want to document the ambiance, don’t even try whipping out your phone or a camera. Once your caught trying to take a picture you’ll be back out on Race St faster than you can sip your 15-year aged El Dorado.

Bob & Barbara's Cocktail Lounge G-Ho Bob & Barbara’s has a long history with South St, having opened in 1969, and today it’s one of the best places to grab a Citywide special (from the place that put it on the map) and listen to some live music late on a Saturday night. Other reasons to stop by include Thursday night drag show and Sunday night karaoke.

Standard Tap NoLibs This local mainstay is a favorite because of its rotating craft beer (hailing only from PA, Delaware, and Jersey), perfect pub fare, and all-seasons rooftop deck overlooking Poplar St. Everything is on draft, and happy hour specials feature $1 beer and drinks, including two cask brews served from hand pumps.

The Pub on Passyunk East Passyunk Square P.O.P.E. is the perfect place to hole up in South Philly, complete with dark decor and carved fireplaces. Pick a song from the vintage jukebox and one of the 14 microbrews from around the country on draft, or opt for one of the rare domestic and international bottles on the menu. The pub fare is fresh and seasonal, and weekends you can head over for a perfectly savory brunch.

Martha Kensington Draft drinking is serious business at airy Martha, where the bar features a 24-tap draft system that includes beer, cocktails, wine, and if you want a more natural buzz, kombucha. Expect local wine flights and spirits that you can enjoy while nibbling on cheese and charcuterie boards, or if you’re feeling extra Philly, try one of Martha’s hoagie options -- there's even have a few options for vegetarians.

Fiume West Philly/U City This sort-of speakeasy above Abyssinia offers one of the coziest, most laid-back environments in Philly, made even better by a no-frills (except twinkly lights) divey atmosphere and a chalkboard of diverse beer selections. The space is tiny, with just a few stools and tables, but some nights you might stumble upon live music squeezed into the space.

Bar Hygge Spring Garden Ave the newest brewpub on Fairmount Avenue, long-awaited Bar Hygge serves house-made brews and seasonal menus that include build-your-own boards for you to assemble whatever cheese or charcuterie board combo you desire. Expect sustainable bites too, like Happy Valley steak and quinoa veggie sliders.

Barcade Fishtown Everyone’s go-to hideaway for old-school games and pinball machines is extra desirable in the colder months, so it’s time to settle in and polish off your Ms. Pac-Man game. To keep it fresher than the vintage arcade games, Barcade’s 25 taps are updated almost daily. If you manage to hit it big in your drinking tenure here, you may find your name immortalized on the website’s high score list. Good luck!