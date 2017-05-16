The Best Boozy Brunch Deals in Philly

Manayunk Manayunk Brewing Company Address and Info This brunch in the ‘yunk is a steal no matter how much you eat and/or drink: The $22 brunch buffet is fully stocked with all your breakfast-lunch necessities, and mimosas and Bloody Marys are a steal at $4.50 each.

Lucky’s Last Chance Address and Info The multitude of savory breakfast burgers and sandwiches make Lucky’s brunch menu one of the most hangover-approved options in Philly (especially with a side of Main Street tots), but don’t forget there are also $5 mimosas and beermosas for $6.50. Plus, in addition to normal Saturday/Sunday hours, there’s also a late-night brunch served on Sundays, from 8pm to midnight.

Cactus Cantina Address and Info Cactus has a lot of love to give, as evidenced by its all-you-can-eat brunch buffet for $8.95. What’s more, you can round off your meal with $3 Bloody Marys and mimosas, gaining a crisp morning buzz and full belly for $15-$20 total.

Goat’s Beard Address and Info Every Sunday is half-priced wine bottle day at Goat’s Beard, and that includes Champagne bottles, so get to poppin’ for your discounted mimosas.

Market East Jones Restaurant Address and Info It’s not always easy to find plentiful bottomless brunch options in the great state of Pennsylvania, but Jones has had the right idea for quite a while now: $23 will get you all-you-can-drink bottomless Bellini options, just in case the standard mimosa isn’t doing it for you anymore. The mid-century restaurant offers a menu with tons of egg, sandwich, and griddle options, any of which can be paired with a side of mac & cheese.

Midtown Village Indeblue Address and Info This restaurant specializing in Indian fare offers $6 brunch drinks, but if you shell out $20 you can make your classic (or rose) mimosa bottomless. If you're not in a mimosa mood, that $6 brunch deal also applies to Bloody Marys, wine, and drafts, all of which are perfect for washing down some tandoori lollipop lamb chops.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House Address and Info McGillin’s may not be the first place that comes to mind when it comes to brunch, but that changes right now: stop by the long-running watering hole for $3 mimosas, Bloody Marys, and other classic breakfast drinks from 11am-3pm on weekends. The dishes are a steal, too, like the $9 Irish breakfast.

Northern Liberties El Camino Real Address and Info The Tex-Mex restaurant is expert in giving the people what they want (like breakfast quesadillas, shrimp 'n’ grits, and chicken & biscuits), but also in satiating the need for reasonably priced breakfast cocktails with mimosas and Bloody Marys at just $3.

The Abbaye Address and Info When menu hangover cures like breakfast burritos and huevos rancheros just don’t get the job done, it’s time to let $5 mimosas and Bloody Marys do the healing.

Heritage Address and Info Weekends through 3:45pm make the most of Heritage’s 3-4-5 deal: $3 beer, $4 mimosas, and $5 Bloody Marys. If you need some extra caffeine with your hair o’ the dog, you can also shell out $10 for The Hotel Lobby (bourbon cream, whiskey, cold brew coffee) or the Wake Up Boo!, infused with tea liquor.

Old City Positano Coast Address and Info From 11am-3pm, you can score $14 endless mimosas or sangria at this local slice of the Amalfi Coast. Pair those bottomless drinks with crabmeat-stuffed scallops and a coveted spot on the space’s outdoor deck, and you’re officially living your best brunch life.

Cuba Libre Address and Info In addition to a brunch menu fully stocked with all the huevos options you've ever dreamed of, plus a $28 all-you-can-eat tapas option, Cuba Libre offers breakfast cocktails for a fraction of what you’ll typically find, with $5 mimosas, sangria, caipirinhas, and more.

FARMiCiA Address and Info Score half-priced beer, wine, and cocktails during this weekend brunch happy hour, which runs from 11am - 2pm. The locally sourced dishes at FARMiCiA will alleviate some of your consumption guilt if you take a little too much advantage of the deal -- try the lump crab omelette or the Lancaster County BLT.

Penn’s Landing Moshulu Address and Info Brunch at this shipboard restaurant may cost you a pretty penny, but washing it down doesn’t have to. Enjoy $14 bottomless Bloody Marys and Champagne (for mimosas, Bellinis, Kir Royales, and poinsettias) when you dive into the two-course menu, which includes entrees like duck hash and eggs, pan-seared atlantic salmon, and pear & goat cheese tortellini.

Queen Village Bainbridge Street Barrel House Address and Info Yes, you can get a $5 margarita here pretty much anytime, but during weekend brunch hours (10am-3pm) you can also get mimosas and Bloody Marys for $5 a pop. If you’re more into beer, this neighborhood spot also typically offers specials from its 25 taps.

University City White Dog Cafe Address and Info White Dog may be the most authentic observer of bottomless brunch the city of Philadelphia has ever known. Order an entree during brunch hours (10am-2:30pm) and enjoy bottomless brunch drinks for $14. Everyone knows endless mimosas + dog portraits make for an ideal weekend brunch.

Rittenhouse Square Harp & Crown Address and Info The bi-level restaurant-bowling alley already caught our attention with its gratuitous lunch and dinner menus, and Harp & Crown doesn't cut back when it comes to their new brunch menu, either. For $28, you get all-you-can-eat rights from a wrap-around spread of almost every breakfast food you can think of: pastries, omelets, waffles, coffee, orange juice, and the list goes on. Even better, add an extra $15 and you get no less than five breakfast cocktails of your choice -- provided you choose mimosas or bellinis.

Washington Square West Garces Trading Company Address and Info We’re still mourning the loss of deep-dish pizza on the menu here, but fortunately, the brunch cocktail deals persist. Enjoy a pitcher of mimosas for $32, or a pitcher of pamplemousse sparkling (Champagne, grapefruit, lavender) for $36, both of which are far more economical than spending $8-$10 a glass, especially if you're in a group -- which, if you're doing boozy brunch, is a safe bet.