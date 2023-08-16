Enjoy Craft Beers and Kids Menus at the Best Family-Friendly Breweries in Philadelphia

Whether you’re looking for outdoor digs where the kids can run around or want a food menu that’ll muster up to the most discerning of little food critics, these local breweries have enough craft beer and entertainment for everyone. Give the sitter a break and bring the whole family to the taproom—here are the best family-friendly breweries in and near Philly.

Parenting contains multitudes: A love for children and beer. While breweries and taprooms aren’t typically the first place you’d think to spend an afternoon with the fam, a few notable spots have just the right amount of space, amenities, and ambiance to accommodate even the youngest visitors.

Family-Friendly Breweries in Philly

Yards Brewing Co.

Northern Liberties

Yards’ sprawling 70,000-square-foot taproom has an excellent Bavarian-style pretzel that’s perfect for kids to share and an outdoor section with plenty of seating. Inside, there’s enough joyful bustle that toddler screams will go unnoticed. And with an 11:30 am daily opening time, you can enjoy a Philadelphia Pale Ale over lunch.

Craft Hall

Northern Liberties

Not only is Craft Hall huge (plenty of room for large broods), there’s also an indoor playground, complete with a slide and rope ladder, and classic arcade games. Let the kids run wild while you watch the Eagles on the bar’s multiple LED video walls and projectors and sip on Parks Pale Ale from Mainstay Independent Brewing Co. When the tots get hungry, the kids menu has all the best classics: a Hot Dog, Cheeseburger, Pulled Pork Sandwich, or Chicken Tenders.

Dock Street Brewery South

Point Breeze

In addition to a kids menu and lots of wood-fired pizza on offer, Dock Street also provides high chairs and coloring books to their youngest patrons. Larger and more laid back than their Fishtown location, this 10,500-square-foot brewing facility and brewpub is more kid-friendly—however, anyone under 21 has to vacate by 8 pm. On tap are 12 beers, featuring year-round and seasonal pale ales, lagers, pilsners, and beyond.

Frankford Hall

Fishtown

A neighborhood staple, Frankford Hall’s German biergarten setup is perfect for hosting large groups of all ages. Open all year, the outdoor area is sufficiently heated in colder months and large tables are aplenty. Grab a stein of German beer (for you) and ErdbeerKuchen Strawberry Cake Milkshake for the little ones and play a game of Jenga or two. Don’t miss the seasonal and regular family-friendly events throughout the year like SpringFest, PlayArts, and visits from Santa.

Other Half Brewing

Fishtown

Take advantage of the outdoor space at this brewery, just a stone’s throw away from Punch Line, Brooklyn Bowl, and The Fillmore. With room for tots to play, both inside and out, and a kids food menu that includes Chicken Fingers, Grilled Cheese, and Side Veggies—not to mention other non-kids menu goodies, like Hand Cut French Fries and Nachos—children will fit right in. Grownups shouldn’t miss their selection of craft IPAs.

Philadelphia Brewing Co.

Kensington

Famous for their Kenzinger and Walt Wit, Philadelphia Brewing Co. also delivers in the beer garden department. Open year round, beginning at 11 am daily, there’s nowhere else you’d want to be on a beautiful day. The space is outfitted with dozens of picnic tables with umbrellas and kids are often grubbing on food truck fare or playing amongst themselves in this secluded mulched beer garden.

Urban Village Brewing Co.

Northern Liberties

Sit outside at a picnic table under the welcoming string lights during nice weather, or pack the whole fam in at the long indoor tables on colder days. Whether you’re watching the game and nursing a Sex Panther fruited sour or are a fan of the wood fired pizzas, Urban Village has something for all ages. Speaking of pizzas, the kids menu features two of them—cheese and pepperoni—plus Chicken Fingers and Mac and Cheese.